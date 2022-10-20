How to Install KeeWeb Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04

KeeWeb is an open-source and cross-platform password manager compatible with KeePass. It is available as a web version and desktop app and is used to store online and offline passwords. You can sync Keeweb to other file storage services like OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. With Keeweb, you can securely manage all your passwords from the central location. It has many features, including cloud sync, keyboard shortcuts, plugin support, history, themes, inline image viewer, and many more.

This post will explain how to install the KeeWeb password manager on Ubuntu 22.04.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 22.04 server.

A root password is configured on the server.

Getting Started

Before starting, updating your system packages to the latest version is a good idea. You can update them with the following command:

apt update -y

apt upgrade -y

After updating all the packages, install other required dependencies with the following command:

apt install apt-transport-https git ca-certificates curl software-properties-common gnupg2 unzip -y

Once all the dependencies are installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Docker CE

You will also need to install the Docker package on your system. First, add the Docker GPG key with the following command:

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/docker-archive-keyring.gpg

Next, add the Docker repository to APT using the following command.

echo "deb [arch=$(dpkg --print-architecture) signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/docker-archive-keyring.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu $(lsb_release -cs) stable" | tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null

Next, update the repository and install the Docker CE with the following command:

apt update -y

apt install docker-ce -y

Once the Docker is installed, verify the Docker version using the following command:

docker -v

You should get the following output:

Docker version 20.10.22, build 3a2c30b

Install KeeWeb Password Manager

At this point, Docker CE is installed and running on your system. You can now run the following command to download the KeeWeb docker image and create a container.

docker run --name keeweb -d -p 443:443 -p 80:80 antelle/keeweb

You will get the following output.

Unable to find image 'antelle/keeweb:latest' locally latest: Pulling from antelle/keeweb b4d181a07f80: Pull complete e929f62bc938: Pull complete ca8370516c99: Pull complete 6af693de7b22: Pull complete c8fe6ce83489: Pull complete 7aa1fe8b4a84: Pull complete 13796f1f5b9a: Pull complete e2e69cdff226: Pull complete e873f189aca3: Pull complete 71e0fe3f4938: Pull complete 8bb80103932b: Pull complete cab1eb7066d4: Pull complete 97fcacfa7f27: Pull complete c8bec6cfb9e6: Pull complete 4077188db971: Pull complete Digest: sha256:8ff5e10baa2ca50967964bf26af41461da79ef62a481094a00f75726623bcb36 Status: Downloaded newer image for antelle/keeweb:latest ee0debd6785ad0e7807e56a2d482cb4abad03a8ad7b7271ea748810f36780e7e

You can verify the downloaded image with the following command:

docker images

You should get the following output:

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE antelle/keeweb latest 4295e8097c4b 18 months ago 144MB

You can also verify the running container with the following command:

docker ps

You should get the following output:

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 71c52b311168 antelle/keeweb "/opt/entrypoint.sh …" 3 minutes ago Up 3 minutes 0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp, :::80->80/tcp, 0.0.0.0:443->443/tcp, :::443->443/tcp keeweb

Access KeeWeb Dashboard

At this point, the KeeWeb docker container is started and listens on port 443. Now, open your web browser and access the KeeWeb dashboard using the URL https://your-server-ip. You should see the following screen:

Now, click on the + icon to add the new password file. You should see the following screen:

Click on new at the bottom. You should see the following screen:

Provide your master password, name, backup key and click on the Save button to download the password file to your system and finish the setup.

Click on the Shortcuts in the left pane to see the list of all shortcuts used with KeeWeb:

Click on the Appearance in the left pane to customize KeeWeb's default Language, Theme, and Font.

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed the KeeWeb password manager on Ubuntu 22.04. You can now use KeeWeb on your server to store all your password on KeeWeb and sync them with other storage services. feel free to ask me if you have any questions.