How to Install KeeWeb Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04

KeeWeb is an open-source password manager used to store passwords both online and offline. It is compatible with KeePass and also available as a web version and desktop apps. It can be sync with other cloud services like, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. It helps you to manage all your passwords in a secure way. It offers a lot of features including, Easy tags input, Multiple file support, History, Themes, Keyboard shortcuts, Inline image viewer and many more.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the KeeWeb password manager on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

  • A server running Ubuntu 20.04 server.
  • A root password is configured on the server.

Getting Started

Before starting, it is recommended to update your system packages to the latest version. You can update them with the following command:

apt-get update -y

Once all the packages are updated, install other required dependencies with the following command:

apt-get install apt-transport-https git ca-certificates curl software-properties-common gnupg2 unzip -y

Once all the dependencies are installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Docker

A Docker package must be required to install the KeeWeb password manager. First, add the Docker repository with the following command:

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | apt-key add - add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu focal stable"

Next, install the Docker CE with the following command:

apt-get install docker-ce -y

Once the Docker is installed, verify the Docker version using the following command:

docker -v

You should get the following output:

Docker version 20.10.0, build 7287ab3

Install KeeWeb

First, download the latest version of KeeWeb using the following command:

git clone https://github.com/SvenC56/docker-keeweb.git

Once the download is completed, change the directory to the downloaded directory and build the Docker image with the following command:

cd docker-keeweb
docker build -t svenc56/keeweb

You should get the following output

:

 ---> 98ab35023fd6
Step 6/8 : WORKDIR /opt/keeweb
 ---> Running in e5966f3a3cec
Removing intermediate container e5966f3a3cec
 ---> e36bc8c356bc
Step 7/8 : COPY --from=git /keeweb /usr/share/nginx/html
 ---> 7cde550d672f
Step 8/8 : EXPOSE 80
 ---> Running in b784c9df85d7
Removing intermediate container b784c9df85d7
 ---> 11ddfdbf04f8
Successfully built 11ddfdbf04f8
Successfully

The above command will download all images required for KeeWeb. You can verify all the downloaded images with the following command:

docker images

You should get the following output:

REPOSITORY       TAG       IMAGE ID       CREATED              SIZE
svenc56/keeweb   latest    11ddfdbf04f8   About a minute ago   30.5MB
               6c514976beff   About a minute ago   37.5MB
nginx            alpine    98ab35023fd6   2 weeks ago          22.3MB
alpine           latest    d6e46aa2470d   6 weeks ago          5.57MB

Now, create a container for KeeWeb from the downloaded image and expose it on port 80 with the following command:

docker run -d -p 80:80 svenc56/keeweb

You should get the following output:

70c5b0b493759eca931dfdbe473fb090d8e66d4269b6f7b0b221568ace020721

You can also verify the running container with the following command:

docker ps

You should get the following output:

CONTAINER ID   IMAGE            COMMAND                  CREATED          STATUS          PORTS                NAMES
70c5b0b49375   svenc56/keeweb   "/docker-entrypoint.…"   24 seconds ago   Up 22 seconds   0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp   nostalgic_visvesvaraya

Access KeeWeb Dashboard

Now, open your web browser and access the KeeWeb dashboard using the URL http://your-server-ip. You should see the following screen:

KeeWeb Dashboard

Now, click on the + icon to add the new password file. You should see the following screen:

Password list

Click on the New at the bottom. You should see the following screen:

Master password

Provide your master password, name, backup key and click on the Save to button to download the password file to your system and finish the setup.

Download password file

Sync

Click on the Shortcuts in the left pane to see the list of all shortcuts use with KeeWeb:

Keeweb shortcuts

Click on the Appearance in the left pane to customize KeeWeb default Language, Theme and Font.

Keeweb theme

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed KeeWeb password manager on Ubuntu 20.04. You can now store all your password on KeeWeb and sync them with other storage services.

Share this page:

Suggested articles

0 Comment(s)

Add comment