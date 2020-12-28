How to Install KeeWeb Password Manager on Ubuntu 20.04

KeeWeb is an open-source password manager used to store passwords both online and offline. It is compatible with KeePass and also available as a web version and desktop apps. It can be sync with other cloud services like, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc. It helps you to manage all your passwords in a secure way. It offers a lot of features including, Easy tags input, Multiple file support, History, Themes, Keyboard shortcuts, Inline image viewer and many more.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the KeeWeb password manager on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 20.04 server.

A root password is configured on the server.

Getting Started

Before starting, it is recommended to update your system packages to the latest version. You can update them with the following command:

apt-get update -y

Once all the packages are updated, install other required dependencies with the following command:

apt-get install apt-transport-https git ca-certificates curl software-properties-common gnupg2 unzip -y

Once all the dependencies are installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Docker

A Docker package must be required to install the KeeWeb password manager. First, add the Docker repository with the following command:

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | apt-key add - add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu focal stable"

Next, install the Docker CE with the following command:

apt-get install docker-ce -y

Once the Docker is installed, verify the Docker version using the following command:

docker -v

You should get the following output:

Docker version 20.10.0, build 7287ab3

Install KeeWeb

First, download the latest version of KeeWeb using the following command:

git clone https://github.com/SvenC56/docker-keeweb.git

Once the download is completed, change the directory to the downloaded directory and build the Docker image with the following command:

cd docker-keeweb

docker build -t svenc56/keeweb

You should get the following output

:

---> 98ab35023fd6 Step 6/8 : WORKDIR /opt/keeweb ---> Running in e5966f3a3cec Removing intermediate container e5966f3a3cec ---> e36bc8c356bc Step 7/8 : COPY --from=git /keeweb /usr/share/nginx/html ---> 7cde550d672f Step 8/8 : EXPOSE 80 ---> Running in b784c9df85d7 Removing intermediate container b784c9df85d7 ---> 11ddfdbf04f8 Successfully built 11ddfdbf04f8 Successfully

The above command will download all images required for KeeWeb. You can verify all the downloaded images with the following command:

docker images

You should get the following output:

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE svenc56/keeweb latest 11ddfdbf04f8 About a minute ago 30.5MB 6c514976beff About a minute ago 37.5MB nginx alpine 98ab35023fd6 2 weeks ago 22.3MB alpine latest d6e46aa2470d 6 weeks ago 5.57MB

Now, create a container for KeeWeb from the downloaded image and expose it on port 80 with the following command:

docker run -d -p 80:80 svenc56/keeweb

You should get the following output:

70c5b0b493759eca931dfdbe473fb090d8e66d4269b6f7b0b221568ace020721

You can also verify the running container with the following command:

docker ps

You should get the following output:

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 70c5b0b49375 svenc56/keeweb "/docker-entrypoint.…" 24 seconds ago Up 22 seconds 0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp nostalgic_visvesvaraya

Access KeeWeb Dashboard

Now, open your web browser and access the KeeWeb dashboard using the URL http://your-server-ip. You should see the following screen:

Now, click on the + icon to add the new password file. You should see the following screen:

Click on the New at the bottom. You should see the following screen:

Provide your master password, name, backup key and click on the Save to button to download the password file to your system and finish the setup.

Click on the Shortcuts in the left pane to see the list of all shortcuts use with KeeWeb:

Click on the Appearance in the left pane to customize KeeWeb default Language, Theme and Font.

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed KeeWeb password manager on Ubuntu 20.04. You can now store all your password on KeeWeb and sync them with other storage services.