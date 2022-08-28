How to Install Bitwarden Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04

Bitwarden is a free and open-source password manager that allows you to store all of your logins and passwords and sync them between all of your devices. It is cross-platform and available for Linux and all other major operating systems, like Windows and macOS. It has a lot of useful features, including strong encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), password security auditing, password breach monitoring, and cloud or local hosting options.

In this post, we will show you how to install Bitwarden Password Manager software on Ubuntu 22.04.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 22.04.

A root password is configured on the server.

Getting Started

First, it is recommended to update and upgrade all your system packages to the latest version. You can update them by running the following command:

apt update -y

apt upgrade -y

Once all the packages are upgraded, run the following command to install additional required dependencies:

apt install apt-transport-https ca-certificates curl software-properties-common -y

Once all the dependencies are installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Docker CE Repository

Next, you will need to add the Docker CE official repository to APT. First, add the Docker GPG key with the following command:

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | apt-key add -

Next, add the Docker CE repository using the following command:

add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu jammy stable"

Once the Docker repository is added to APT, you can procee to the next step.

Install Docker CE

Now, you can install the latest version of Docker CE using the following command:

apt install docker-ce -y

Once the Docker is installed, verify the status of the Docker service with the following command:

systemctl status docker

You will get the Docker status in the following output:

? docker.service - Docker Application Container Engine Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/docker.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2022-08-28 05:52:18 UTC; 47s ago TriggeredBy: ? docker.socket Docs: https://docs.docker.com Main PID: 2719 (dockerd) Tasks: 7 Memory: 30.3M CPU: 312ms CGroup: /system.slice/docker.service ??2719 /usr/bin/dockerd -H fd:// --containerd=/run/containerd/containerd.sock Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379341986Z" level=info msg="scheme \"unix\" not registered, fallback to d> Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379467088Z" level=info msg="ccResolverWrapper: sending update to cc: {[{u> Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.379593467Z" level=info msg="ClientConn switching balancer to \"pick_first> Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.427861369Z" level=info msg="Loading containers: start." Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.620267088Z" level=info msg="Default bridge (docker0) is assigned with an > Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.713742709Z" level=info msg="Loading containers: done." Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.744925054Z" level=info msg="Docker daemon" commit=a89b842 graphdriver(s)=> Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.745338168Z" level=info msg="Daemon has completed initialization" Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 systemd[1]: Started Docker Application Container Engine. Aug 28 05:52:18 ubuntu2204 dockerd[2719]: time="2022-08-28T05:52:18.805663866Z" level=info msg="API listen on /run/docker.sock"

Install Docker Compose

You will also need to install Docker Compose to your system. You can download and install it with the following command:

curl -sL "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.29.2/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Next, set the execution permission to the downloaded binary with the following command:

chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Next, verify the Docker Compose version using the following command:

docker-compose --version

You will get the following output:

docker-compose version 1.29.2, build 5becea4c

Create a User for Bitwarden

It is a good idea to run Bitwarden as a dedicated user. You can create a new user and add it to the sudo and docker group with the following command:

useradd -G docker,sudo -s /bin/bash -m -d /opt/bitwarden bitwarden

Next, set a user password with the following command:

passwd bitwarden

You should see the following output:

New password: Retype new password: passwd: password updated successfully

Next, change the ownership to the bitwarden directory:

chown -R bitwarden: /opt/bitwarden

Install Bitwarden Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04

First, visit the Bitwarden hosting page and obtain Bitwarden installation key and id as shown below:

Next, switch the user to Bitwarden and download the Bitwarden installation script using the following command:

su - bitwarden

curl -Lso bitwarden.sh https://go.btwrdn.co/bw-sh

Next, set execution permission to the downloaded script:

chmod +x bitwarden.sh

Next, install the Bitwarden password manager with the following command:

sudo ./bitwarden.sh install

You will be asked to provide your domain or IP, SSL information, and database name as shown below:

_ _ _ _ | |__ (_) |___ ____ _ _ __ __| | ___ _ __ | '_ \| | __\ \ /\ / / _` | '__/ _` |/ _ \ '_ \ | |_) | | |_ \ V V / (_| | | | (_| | __/ | | | |_.__/|_|\__| \_/\_/ \__,_|_| \__,_|\___|_| |_| Open source password management solutions Copyright 2015-2022, 8bit Solutions LLC https://bitwarden.com, https://github.com/bitwarden =================================================== bitwarden.sh version 2022.8.4 Docker version 20.10.17, build 100c701 docker-compose version 1.29.2, build 5becea4c (!) Enter the domain name for your Bitwarden instance (ex. bitwarden.example.com): 208.117.81.243 (!) Do you want to use Let's Encrypt to generate a free SSL certificate? (y/n): n (!) Enter the database name for your Bitwarden instance (ex. vault): bitwarden

Provide all necessary information and press the Enter key. You will be asked to provide the Bitwarden installation key, id, and SSL information:

2022.8.4: Pulling from bitwarden/setup 1efc276f4ff9: Pull complete e5aeae5c9ad4: Pull complete 9d8b4edc672a: Pull complete 67bb3a123350: Pull complete 4b31f33ff8ee: Pull complete 8302c6d93c2f: Pull complete 64c1ff0e03a3: Pull complete 289e8b648bb1: Pull complete c706fe453135: Pull complete 6b18bfe90415: Pull complete Digest: sha256:257317606bad7b6c06755c81e4f61099b4af8b89829d7a9a2688545b92daa45f Status: Downloaded newer image for bitwarden/setup:2022.8.4 docker.io/bitwarden/setup:2022.8.4 (!) Enter your installation id (get at https://bitwarden.com/host): c1908405-5beb-497f-9f09-aefe00f87c3f (!) Enter your installation key: yQVH9PTcUIPftio0ZM8L (!) Do you have a SSL certificate to use? (y/n): n (!) Do you want to generate a self-signed SSL certificate? (y/n): y

Provide all the necessary information and press the Enter key. Once the Bitwarden is installed, you should see the following output:

Generating key for IdentityServer. Generating a RSA private key .........................++++ .++++ writing new private key to 'identity.key' ----- !!!!!!!!!! WARNING !!!!!!!!!! You are not using a SSL certificate. Bitwarden requires HTTPS to operate. You must front your installation with a HTTPS proxy or the web vault (and other Bitwarden apps) will not work properly. Building nginx config. Building docker environment files. Building docker environment override files. Building FIDO U2F app id. Building docker-compose.yml. Installation complete If you need to make additional configuration changes, you can modify the settings in `./bwdata/config.yml` and then run: `./bitwarden.sh rebuild` or `./bitwarden.sh update` Next steps, run: `./bitwarden.sh start`

Now, start the Bitwarden service using the following command:

sudo ./bitwarden.sh start

You should get the following output:

bitwarden.sh version 2022.8.4 Docker version 20.10.17, build 100c701 docker-compose version 1.29.2, build 5becea4c Pulling mssql ... done Pulling web ... done Pulling attachments ... done Pulling api ... done Pulling identity ... done Pulling sso ... done Pulling admin ... done Pulling icons ... done Pulling notifications ... done Pulling events ... done Pulling nginx ... done Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/core Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/core/attachments Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/admin Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/api Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/events Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/icons Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/identity Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/mssql Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/nginx Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/notifications Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/sso Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/logs/portal Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/mssql/backups Creating directory /opt/bitwarden/bwdata/mssql/data Creating network "docker_default" with the default driver Creating network "docker_public" with the default driver Creating bitwarden-notifications ... done Creating bitwarden-events ... done Creating bitwarden-icons ... done Creating bitwarden-mssql ... done Creating bitwarden-attachments ... done Creating bitwarden-web ... done Creating bitwarden-sso ... done Creating bitwarden-identity ... done Creating bitwarden-api ... done Creating bitwarden-admin ... done Creating bitwarden-nginx ... done 2022.8.4: Pulling from bitwarden/setup Digest: sha256:257317606bad7b6c06755c81e4f61099b4af8b89829d7a9a2688545b92daa45f Status: Image is up to date for bitwarden/setup:2022.8.4 docker.io/bitwarden/setup:2022.8.4 Bitwarden is up and running! =================================================== visit http://bitwarden.example.com to update, run `./bitwarden.sh updateself` and then `./bitwarden.sh update`

You can verify all downloaded docker images using the following command:

sudo docker images

You will get the following output:

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE bitwarden/mssql 2022.8.4 0fde97fd6c2b 11 days ago 1.4GB bitwarden/setup 2022.8.4 c3f86466c311 11 days ago 271MB bitwarden/notifications 2022.8.4 ad800e29d1bf 11 days ago 286MB bitwarden/identity 2022.8.4 39342ec67118 11 days ago 284MB bitwarden/nginx 2022.8.4 a9e4cdb98e3d 11 days ago 144MB bitwarden/icons 2022.8.4 e52e97fcc4c1 11 days ago 285MB bitwarden/admin 2022.8.4 25fe354a8fa2 11 days ago 346MB bitwarden/sso 2022.8.4 345ee4d3d544 11 days ago 289MB bitwarden/events 2022.8.4 012f3c8dc079 11 days ago 284MB bitwarden/api 2022.8.4 f780a0e0bfbf 11 days ago 289MB bitwarden/attachments 2022.8.4 8b08874c96fc 11 days ago 214MB bitwarden/web 2022.8.1 1ac4e585d2dd 2 weeks ago 247MB

To check all running containers, run the following command:

sudo docker ps

You should see the following output:

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 9af240bb8845 bitwarden/nginx:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 33 seconds ago Up 28 seconds (health: starting) 80/tcp, 0.0.0.0:80->8080/tcp, :::80->8080/tcp, 0.0.0.0:443->8443/tcp, :::443->8443/tcp bitwarden-nginx 4758bb5d8c6c bitwarden/admin:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 39 seconds ago Up 33 seconds (health: starting) 5000/tcp bitwarden-admin 2814dd1eddd2 bitwarden/identity:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 35 seconds (healthy) 5000/tcp bitwarden-identity 22fa6c748d4f bitwarden/sso:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 34 seconds (health: starting) 5000/tcp bitwarden-sso 9906ace7ea69 bitwarden/api:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 34 seconds (healthy) 5000/tcp bitwarden-api 1d1f10c10667 bitwarden/mssql:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 39 seconds (health: starting) bitwarden-mssql f7ab34d501cc bitwarden/attachments:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 37 seconds (healthy) bitwarden-attachments 6646bf077ba8 bitwarden/web:2022.8.1 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 39 seconds (healthy) bitwarden-web e73076475cc7 bitwarden/icons:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 35 seconds (health: starting) 5000/tcp bitwarden-icons 535f2f7599c1 bitwarden/events:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 35 seconds (healthy) 5000/tcp bitwarden-events 7a489f258459 bitwarden/notifications:2022.8.4 "/entrypoint.sh" 45 seconds ago Up 34 seconds (healthy) 5000/tcp bitwarden-notifications

Access Bitwarden Web Interface

At this point, the Bitwarden password manager is installed and configured. You can now access its web UI using the URL https://your-server-ip. You should see the Bitwarden login page:

Click on the Create Account button. You should see the following page:

Provide your Email address, Master password, and click on the Create Account button. Once the account is created, you will be redirected to the Bitwarden login page:

Provide your email address, password and click on the Log in button. You should see the Bitwarden dashboard on the following page:

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Bitwarden Password Manager with Docker on Ubuntu 22.04. You can now add your passwords and share them between multiple devices. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.