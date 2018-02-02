How to Install OpenProject on Ubuntu 16.04

OpenProject is a web-based management system for location-independent team collaboration, released under GNU GPL 3 License. It's a project management software that provides task-management, team collaboration, scrum etc. OpenProject is written in Ruby on Rails and AngularJS.

In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and configure the OpenProject management system using Ubuntu 16.04. The tool can be installed manually or by using packages from the repository. For this guide, we will install Openproject from repository.

Prerequisite

Ubuntu 16.04

Root Privileges

What we will do

Update and Upgrade System Install OpenProject Management System OpenProject Post-Install Configuration Testing

Before installing the OpenProject on to the Ubuntu system, update all available repositories and upgrade the Ubuntu system.

Run the following commands.

sudo apt update

sudo apt upgrade -y

Step 2 - Install OpenProject Management System

By default, OpenProject provides a repository of packages for many Linux distros, including Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, and SUSE Linux Enterprise. And it can be installed manually on your distro.

For this guide, we will install the 'OpenProject' project management system from the repository.

Download the open project key and add it to the system.

wget -qO- https://dl.packager.io/srv/opf/openproject-ce/key | sudo apt-key add -

And download the openproject repository for Ubuntu 16.04 in the '/etc/apt/sources.list.d' directory.

sudo wget -O /etc/apt/sources.list.d/openproject-ce.list \

https://dl.packager.io/srv/opf/openproject-ce/stable/7/installer/ubuntu/16.04.repo

Now update the Ubuntu repository and install openproject using the apt command as shown below.

sudo apt update

sudo apt-get install openproject -y

After the installation is complete, you should get a result similar to the following.

Step 3 - Openproject Post-Install Configuration

After the openproject packages are installed, we still need to do configuration. We will configure the database using MySQL, webserver using Apache, configure a domain name, adding support for Git and SVN, configure email notification, and enable Memcached for the application cache.

Run the openproject command below.

openproject configure

And you will get the wizard for openproject database configuration.

Select 'Install and configure MySQL server locally' and click 'OK'. It will automatically install MySQL server on the system, and automatically create the database for openproject installation.

For the web server configuration, choose the 'Install apache2 server' and click 'OK'. it will automatically install the apache2 web server and configure the virtual host for OpenProject application.

Now type the domain name for your Openproject application, and choose 'OK'.

For the server path prefix, you can leave it blank. If you want to run the Openproject under the path URL like 'hakase-labs.co/openproject/', then you can type '/openproject'.

Next, for the SSL configuration. If you have purchased SSL certificates, choose 'yes', and 'no' if you don't have SSL certificates.

Now for the Subversion and Git support. If you enable this feature, you will be able to create and host Subversion and Git repository in your application. And this only works on the Apache web server, not for Nginx. Plus, it's recommended for you to enable this feature for Subversion and Git support, so choose 'yes'.

Subversion support

Github support.

Then you will be asked for the email notification configuration. You can use the 'sendmail' application of the server or use the SMTP account from third-party like Google SMTP etc.

Choose as you need and click 'OK'.

And for the Memcached cache installation, install it to ensure better performance of openproject.

Choose the 'Install new Memcached server' and click 'OK'.

Now, installation and configuration of all the packages required for openproject installation should happen automatically. And when it's complete, you will get the result as shown below.

Step 4 - Testing

Open your web browser and type on the address bar your openproject URL, mine is http://open.hakase-labs.co

And you'll see the default page.

Now click the 'Sign in' button to log in to the admin dashboard - use 'admin' as a user and password.

Change the default admin password with your own password.

Type your password and click 'Save' button.

And you will get the dashboard as shown below.

Click on the 'Demo Project' to see the project sample.

Installation and configuration for OpenProject on Ubuntu 16.04 has been completed successfully.

Reference