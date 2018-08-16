How to Install Netdata Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Netdata is a free, open source, simple and real-time performance and health monitoring tool with a beautiful web front-end. You can monitor CPU, RAM usage, disk I/O, network traffic, Postfix and much more using Netdata. Netdata gathers real-time performance data from Linux, FreeBSD, MacOS and SNMP devices quickly and effectively.

In this tutorial, we are going to look at how to install Netdata performance Monitoring tool on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) server.

Requirements

A server running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Install Netdata

By default, Netdata is available in the Ubuntu 18.04 default repository. You can easily install with the following command:

sudo apt-get install netdata -y

Once Netdata is installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Configure Netdata

By default, Netdata default configuration file located at /etc/netdata/netdata.conf. Now, open the file and change the server loopback address to your server's IP address.

sudo nano /etc/netdata/netdata.conf

Make the following changes:

[global] run as user = netdata web files owner = root web files group = root # Netdata is not designed to be exposed to potentially hostile # networks.See https://github.com/firehol/netdata/issues/164 bind socket to IP = 192.168.0.234

Save and close the file, then restart Netdata service to apply the changes:

sudo systemctl restart netdata

You can check the status of Netdata with the following command:

sudo systemctl status netdata

Output:

? netdata.service - netdata - Real-time performance monitoring Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/netdata.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2018-08-16 06:03:01 UTC; 3min 29s ago Docs: man:netdata file:///usr/share/doc/netdata/html/index.html https://github.com/firehol/netdata Main PID: 3317 (netdata) Tasks: 14 (limit: 2855) CGroup: /system.slice/netdata.service ??3317 /usr/sbin/netdata -D ??3350 bash /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/netdata/plugins.d/tc-qos-helper.sh 1 ??3353 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/netdata/plugins.d/apps.plugin 1 Aug 16 06:03:01 ubuntu1804 systemd[1]: Stopped netdata - Real-time performance monitoring. Aug 16 06:03:01 ubuntu1804 systemd[1]: Started netdata - Real-time performance monitoring.

Access Netdata Web Interface

Netdata is now installed and listening on port 19999. Open your web browser and type the URL http://192.168.0.234:19999. You will be redirected to the Netdata default dashboard:

Load and Disk Usage

RAM and Swap

Network Information

Process

Links

