How to Install Ansible AWX on CentOS 7

In the previous tutorial, I showed you how to deploy Ansible AWX via docker. In the meantime, I've found two projects that build rpm packages for AWX. So in this tutorial, I will show you how to install Ansible AWX from RPM files on CentOS 7. Ansible AWX is the OpenSource version of the Ansible Tower software.

I will be using 3 servers with CentOS 7 minimal installation and SELinux in permissive mode.

192.168.1.25 AWX Server

192.168.1.21 client1

192.168.1.22 client2

Minimum System Requirements for AWX Server

At least 4GB of memory

At least 2 cpu cores

At least 20GB of space

Running Docker, Openshift, or Kubernetes

Check the SELinux configuration.

[[email protected] ~]# sestatus SELinux status: enabled SELinuxfs mount: /sys/fs/selinux SELinux root directory: /etc/selinux Loaded policy name: targeted Current mode: permissive Mode from config file: permissive Policy MLS status: enabled Policy deny_unknown status: allowed Max kernel policy version: 28 [[email protected] ~]#

Add the host entries in

/etc/hosts

Add the firewall rules

Enable CentOS EPEL repository.

We need postgresql 9.6 for AWX installation.

Enable postgreSQL repo.

Installing postgreSQL.

Installing the other necessary rpms.

[[email protected] ~]# yum install -y rabbitmq-server wget memcached nginx ansible

Installing Ansible AWX

Adding the AWX repo.

Installing the rpm

[[email protected] ~]# yum install -y awx

Intializing the database

Starting the Rabbitmq Service

Starting PostgreSQL Service

[[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable postgresql-9.6 Created symlink from /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/postgresql-9.6.service to /usr/lib/systemd/system/postgresql-9.6.service. [[email protected] ~]# systemctl start postgresql-9.6

Starting Memcached Service

[[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable memcached Created symlink from /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/memcached.service to /usr/lib/systemd/system/memcached.service. [[email protected] ~]# systemctl start memcached

Creating Postgres user

[[email protected] ~]# sudo -u postgres createuser -S awx could not change directory to "/root": Permission denied [[email protected] ~]#

ignore the error

Creating the database

[[email protected] ~]# sudo -u postgres createdb -O awx awx could not change directory to "/root": Permission denied [[email protected] ~]#

ignore the error

Importing the data into Database

[[email protected] ~]# sudo -u awx /opt/awx/bin/awx-manage migrate

Initializing the configuration for AWX

Configure Nginx

Take the backup of nginx.conf

Replace the nginx conf file

Enable and start nginx service

Start the awx services

Make sure the service is started during restart

Configure passwordless login from AWX server

Create a user on all the 3 hosts.

Here in this tutorial, I am creating a user ansible on all the 3 servers.

Generating ssh key in awx server

[[email protected] nginx]# su - ansible [[email protected] ~]$ ssh-keygen Generating public/private rsa key pair. Enter file in which to save the key (/home/ansible/.ssh/id_rsa): Created directory '/home/ansible/.ssh'. Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase): Enter same passphrase again: Your identification has been saved in /home/ansible/.ssh/id_rsa. Your public key has been saved in /home/ansible/.ssh/id_rsa.pub. The key fingerprint is: SHA256:RW/dhTsxcyGicleRI0LpLm+LyhAVinm0xktapodc8gY [email protected] The key's randomart image is: +---[RSA 2048]----+ | . . ..o. +ooo| | = o . +.oo+*.o| | E @ . ..oo.+ o*.| |. # o oo.. o | | = * S . | | o . . . | | . o | | o .o | | o..... | +----[SHA256]-----+ [[email protected] ~]$

Adding the sudoers entry on all 3 servers as a last entry to the file

[[email protected] nginx]# visudo ansible ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD: ALL

Copy the content of id_rsa.pub to authorized_keys on all the 3 servers

Client1

Client2

Check the passwordless login from AWX server.

[[email protected] ~]$ ssh client1 Last login: Sun Mar 11 13:14:06 2018 from 192.168.1.25 [[email protected] ~]$ exit logout Connection to client1 closed. [[email protected] ~]$ ssh client2 Last login: Sun Mar 11 12:50:14 2018 from 192.168.1.25 [[email protected] ~]$

Validate the Login:

The Login details are:

Username: "admin"

Password: "password"

In the next tutorial will show how to add a playbook and run the job.

