How to Setup Kubernetes Cluster on Ubuntu 22.04

Kubernetes is a free container orchestration tool that helps you achieve automated deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. A Kubernetes cluster consists of a Master node and a Worker node. The master node is responsible for managing nodes and pods in the cluster. The worker node is used to deploy the application workload. With Kubernetes, you can deploy and manage cloud-native applications using on-premises infrastructure or public cloud platforms.

This tutorial will show you how to set up the Kubernetes cluster on an Ubuntu 22.04 server.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 22.04.

A root password is configured on the server.

Getting Started

First, you will need to update and upgrade your system packages to the latest version. You can do it with the following command:

apt update -y

apt upgrade -y

Once all the packages are updated, you will also need to disable the Swap on your system. You can disable it with the following command:

swapoff -a

Next, you will need to load some required kernel modules on all nodes. To do so, edit the /etc/modules-load.d/containerd.conf file:

nano /etc/modules-load.d/containerd.conf

Add the following lines:

overlay br_netfilter

Save and close the file, then load the modules with the following command:

modprobe overlay

modprobe br_netfilter

Next, you will also need to create a fine and define some required kernel parameters:

nano /etc/sysctl.d/kubernetes.conf

Add the following lines:

net.bridge.bridge-nf-call-ip6tables = 1 net.bridge.bridge-nf-call-iptables = 1 net.ipv4.ip_forward = 1

Save and close the file, then run the following command to apply the changes:

sysctl --system

Install Containerd

Next, you will need to install the Containerd for the Kubernetes cluster. First, install all the required dependencies using the following command:

apt install curl gnupg2 software-properties-common apt-transport-https ca-certificates -y

After installing all the dependencies, add the Docker repository with the following command:

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | gpg --dearmour -o /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/docker.gpg

add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu $(lsb_release -cs) stable"

Next, update the repository and install the Containerd with the following command:

apt update -y

apt install containerd.io -y

Next, you will need to configure the Containers so it starts by systemd. You can do it with the following command:

containerd config default | tee /etc/containerd/config.toml >/dev/null 2>&1

sed -i 's/SystemdCgroup \= false/SystemdCgroup \= true/g' /etc/containerd/config.toml

Next, restart the Containerd service to apply the changes:

systemctl restart containerd

Install Kubernetes Components

By default, Kubernetes components are not included in the Ubuntu default repository. So you will need to add the Kubernetes repository to your system. You can add it with the following command:

curl -s https://packages.cloud.google.com/apt/doc/apt-key.gpg | apt-key add -

apt-add-repository "deb http://apt.kubernetes.io/ kubernetes-xenial main"

Next, update the repository and install all Kubernetes components with the following command:

apt update -y

apt install kubelet kubeadm kubectl -y

Once all the packages are installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Initialize Kubernetes Cluster

At this point, All Kubernetes components are installed. Now, run the following command on the master node to initialize the cluster:

kubeadm init --control-plane-endpoint=kubernetes-master-ip

You will get the following output:

To start using your cluster, you need to run the following as a regular user: mkdir -p $HOME/.kube sudo cp -i /etc/kubernetes/admin.conf $HOME/.kube/config sudo chown $(id -u):$(id -g) $HOME/.kube/config Alternatively, if you are the root user, you can run: export KUBECONFIG=/etc/kubernetes/admin.conf You should now deploy a pod network to the cluster. Run "kubectl apply -f [podnetwork].yaml" with one of the options listed at: https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/cluster-administration/addons/ You can now join any number of control-plane nodes by copying certificate authorities and service account keys on each node and then running the following as root: kubeadm join kubernetes-master-ip:6443 --token chmz7m.fbjgdcqne1q0ff4t \ --discovery-token-ca-cert-hash sha256:c614bf14af27472e470546539a9a2ff63e5d558dbbb3cc06d6f7a030fcb55426 \ --control-plane Then you can join any number of worker nodes by running the following on each as root: kubeadm join kubernetes-master-ip:6443 --token chmz7m.fbjgdcqne1q0ff4t \ --discovery-token-ca-cert-hash sha256:c614bf14af27472e470546539a9a2ff63e5d558dbbb3cc06d6f7a030fcb55426

Note: Copy the kubeadm join command from the above output. You will need to run this command on the Worker node to join the cluster. Next, you will need to run the following commands to interact with the Kubernetes cluster:

mkdir -p $HOME/.kube

cp -i /etc/kubernetes/admin.conf $HOME/.kube/config

chown $(id -u):$(id -g) $HOME/.kube/config

Join Worker Node to the Cluster

Next, log in to the Worker node and run the following command to join the Worker node to the Kubernetes cluster:

kubeadm join kubernetes-master-ip:6443 --token chmz7m.fbjgdcqne1q0ff4t --discovery-token-ca-cert-hash sha256:c614bf14af27472e470546539a9a2ff63e5d558dbbb3cc06d6f7a030fcb55426

You will get the following output:

[preflight] Running pre-flight checks [WARNING SystemVerification]: missing optional cgroups: blkio [preflight] Reading configuration from the cluster... [preflight] FYI: You can look at this config file with 'kubectl -n kube-system get cm kubeadm-config -o yaml' [kubelet-start] Writing kubelet configuration to file "/var/lib/kubelet/config.yaml" [kubelet-start] Writing kubelet environment file with flags to file "/var/lib/kubelet/kubeadm-flags.env" [kubelet-start] Starting the kubelet [kubelet-start] Waiting for the kubelet to perform the TLS Bootstrap... This node has joined the cluster: * Certificate signing request was sent to apiserver and a response was received. * The Kubelet was informed of the new secure connection details. Run 'kubectl get nodes' on the control-plane to see this node join the cluster.

Install Calico Pod Network Add-on

Next, you will need to install the Calico Pod Network on the Kubernetes Master node to manage the network.

You can download and install it with the following command:

curl https://projectcalico.docs.tigera.io/manifests/calico.yaml -O calico.yaml

kubectl apply -f calico.yaml

You will get the following output:

poddisruptionbudget.policy/calico-kube-controllers created serviceaccount/calico-kube-controllers created serviceaccount/calico-node created configmap/calico-config created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/bgpconfigurations.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/bgppeers.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/blockaffinities.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/caliconodestatuses.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/clusterinformations.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/felixconfigurations.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/globalnetworkpolicies.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/globalnetworksets.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/hostendpoints.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/ipamblocks.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/ipamconfigs.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/ipamhandles.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/ippools.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/ipreservations.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/kubecontrollersconfigurations.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/networkpolicies.crd.projectcalico.org created customresourcedefinition.apiextensions.k8s.io/networksets.crd.projectcalico.org created clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/calico-kube-controllers created clusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/calico-node created clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/calico-kube-controllers created clusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/calico-node created

Next, verify the status of pods using the following command:

kubectl get pods -n kube-system

You will get the following output:

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE calico-kube-controllers-58dbc876ff-nh2st 1/1 Running 0 5m58s calico-node-7cfz7 1/1 Running 0 5m58s calico-node-lt5cv 1/1 Running 0 5m58s coredns-565d847f94-dm6qc 1/1 Running 0 21m coredns-565d847f94-zhng9 1/1 Running 0 21m etcd-k8smaster.example.net 1/1 Running 0 22m kube-apiserver-k8smaster.example.net 1/1 Running 0 22m kube-controller-manager-k8smaster.example.net 1/1 Running 0 22m kube-proxy-9w2xp 1/1 Running 0 14m kube-proxy-gdb97 1/1 Running 0 21m kube-scheduler-k8smaster.example.net 1/1 Running 0 22m

You can now check the status of the Kubernetes cluster with the following command:

kubectl get nodes

You should see that both the Master and Worker nodes are in ready status:

NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION k8smaster.example.net Ready control-plane 22m v1.25.0 kubernetes Ready 14m v1.25.0

Deploy an Nginx Application on Kubernetes

To test the Kubernetes, we will deploy an Nginx application on the cluster.

Run the following command to deploy an Nginx app:

kubectl create deployment nginx-app --image=nginx --replicas=2

You can verify your app with the following command:

kubectl get deployment nginx-app

You will get the following output:

NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE nginx-app 2/2 2 2 13s

Next, expose your application on port 80 with the following command:

kubectl expose deployment nginx-app --type=NodePort --port=80

Next, verify the Nginx service status with the following command:

kubectl get svc nginx-app

You will get the following output:

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE nginx-app NodePort 10.109.89.196 80:30921/TCP 14s

You can also see the detailed information of your Nginx app using the following command:

kubectl describe svc nginx-app

You should see the following output:

Name: nginx-app Namespace: default Labels: app=nginx-app Annotations: Selector: app=nginx-app Type: NodePort IP Family Policy: SingleStack IP Families: IPv4 IP: 10.109.89.196 IPs: 10.109.89.196 Port: 80/TCP TargetPort: 80/TCP NodePort: 30921/TCP Endpoints: 192.168.192.129:80,192.168.192.130:80 Session Affinity: None External Traffic Policy: Cluster Events:

Now, note down the Nginx application IP address from the above output and verify your Nginx app using the curl command:

curl http://10.109.89.196

If everything is fine, you will get the following output:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Welcome to nginx!</title> <style> html { color-scheme: light dark; } body { width: 35em; margin: 0 auto; font-family: Tahoma, Verdana, Arial, sans-serif; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Welcome to nginx!</h1> <p>If you see this page, the nginx web server is successfully installed and working. Further configuration is required.</p> <p>For online documentation and support please refer to <a href="http://nginx.org/">nginx.org</a>.<br/> Commercial support is available at <a href="http://nginx.com/">nginx.com</a>.</p> <p><em>Thank you for using nginx.</em></p> </body> </html>

Congratulations! you have successfully deployed the Kubernetes cluster on Ubuntu 22.04 server.