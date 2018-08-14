How to limit CPU usage with CPULimit on Ubuntu Linux

This tutorial describes how to limit CPU usage in Ubuntu. I will use the cpulimit utility for this purpose. Cpulimit is a tool that limits the CPU usage of a process (expressed in percentage, not in CPU time). It is useful to control batch jobs when you don't want them to eat too many CPU cycles. The goal of cpulimit is to prevent a process from running for more than a specified time ratio. It does not change the nice value or other scheduling priority settings but the real CPU usage. Also, it can adapt itself to the overall system load dynamically and quickly.

The used CPU amount is controlled by sending SIGSTOP and SIGCONT POSIX signals to processes. The specified process's children processes and threads will share the same CPU percentage.

1 Preliminary Note

This tutorial has been tested on Ubuntu 22.04, but it also works on the older Ubuntu 18.04 and 20.04 releases. The system should have a static IP address. I use 192.168.1.100 as my IP address in this tutorial and server1.example.com as the hostname.

2 CPULimit Installation

Firstly we need to install cpulimit as follows:

apt update
apt install cpulimit

3 Limiting CPU usage 

Now we will check the utility for limiting the CPU usage. For this, we will first check the CPU usage without cpulimit and then implement the cpulimit to evaluate the same. Let's make it clear with the example.

  1. Here is an example of how to utilize your CPU with an application in single core CPU:
dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null &

Starting dd in background

Then we will check the CPU usage with command:

top
top - 11:24:18 up 49 min,  1 user,  load average: 0.94, 1.02, 1.79
Tasks: 249 total,   2 running, 247 sleeping,   0 stopped,   0 zombie
%Cpu(s): 13.4 us, 11.6 sy,  0.0 ni, 74.9 id,  0.0 wa,  0.1 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
KiB Mem:   1010540 total,   271652 used,   738888 free,    21760 buffers
KiB Swap:  1048572 total,        0 used,  1048572 free.   158204 cached Mem

  PID USER      PR  NI    VIRT    RES    SHR S  %CPU %MEM     TIME+ COMMAND                    
 1850 root      20   0    7224    616    520 R 100.0  0.1   1:20.33 dd                         
 1851 root      20   0   24952   1756   1180 R   0.3  0.2   0:00.03 top                        
    1 root      20   0   33480   2776   1456 S   0.0  0.3   0:05.31 init                       
    2 root      20   0       0      0      0 S   0.0  0.0   0:00.01 kthreadd        

As we can see that, CPU usage has gone to 100%. Now, we will use the cpulimit to limit CPU usage. We can bring up this process to the foreground using fg command and cancel it with CTRL+C

fg
Get process back to foreground by using fg command

Now we can test cpulimit to see if it does what it should. Let test it as follows:

cpulimit -l 30 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null &
[email protected]:~# cpulimit -l 30 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null &
[1] 1852
[email protected]:~# Process 1853 detected

[1]+  Done                    cpulimit -l 30 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[email protected]:~#

Now we will check the CPU usage with top command:

top
top - 11:30:54 up 55 min,  1 user,  load average: 0.20, 0.58, 1.34
Tasks: 250 total,   2 running, 247 sleeping,   1 stopped,   0 zombie
%Cpu(s):  4.5 us,  4.1 sy,  0.0 ni, 91.4 id,  0.0 wa,  0.0 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
KiB Mem:   1010540 total,   271944 used,   738596 free,    21816 buffers
KiB Swap:  1048572 total,        0 used,  1048572 free.   158212 cached Mem

  PID USER      PR  NI    VIRT    RES    SHR S  %CPU %MEM     TIME+ COMMAND                   
 1853 root      20   0    7224    612    520 T  33.8  0.1   0:35.53 dd                        
    1 root      20   0   33480   2776   1456 S   0.0  0.3   0:05.37 init                      
    2 root      20   0       0      0      0 S   0.0  0.0   0:00.01 kthreadd                  
    3 root      20   0       0      0      0 S   0.0  0.0   0:00.02 ksoftirqd/0               
    4 root      20   0       0      0      0 S   0.0  0.0   0:00.00 kworker/0:0

Now you can see that the CPU usage has decreased from 100% to 33.8%, almost 30%. So we have successfully checked the utility cpulimit, which can limit the usage of CPU consumption in a single-core Ubuntu distro.

  1. Here is an example of how to utilize your CPU with an application in multiple core CPU:

To check your CPU core, use the command:

nproc   

 In my case, it is CPU core count was 4.
Now we will proceed to check the CPU usage without cpulimit in all 4 cores for the application as follows:

for j in `seq 1 4`; do dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null & done

It will run the command utilizing all the cores and yeild the output as:

[email protected]:~# for j in `seq 1 4`; do dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null & done
[1] 1263
[2] 1264
[3] 1265
[4] 1266
[email protected]:~#


Now check the CPU usage with the top command:

top
top - 11:47:45 up 4 min,  1 user,  load average: 3.63, 1.53, 0.57
Tasks: 290 total,   5 running, 285 sleeping,   0 stopped,   0 zombie
%Cpu0  : 48.3 us, 51.3 sy,  0.0 ni,  0.0 id,  0.0 wa,  0.3 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
%Cpu1  : 47.8 us, 52.2 sy,  0.0 ni,  0.0 id,  0.0 wa,  0.0 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
%Cpu2  : 53.3 us, 46.4 sy,  0.0 ni,  0.0 id,  0.0 wa,  0.3 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
%Cpu3  : 52.0 us, 48.0 sy,  0.0 ni,  0.0 id,  0.0 wa,  0.0 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
KiB Mem:   1010540 total,   209712 used,   800828 free,    20276 buffers
KiB Swap:  1048572 total,        0 used,  1048572 free.    93632 cached Mem

  PID USER      PR  NI    VIRT    RES    SHR S  %CPU %MEM     TIME+ COMMAND                   
 1263 root      20   0    7224    612    520 R 100.0  0.1   2:21.40 dd                        
 1264 root      20   0    7224    616    520 R 100.0  0.1   2:21.41 dd                        
 1265 root      20   0    7224    612    520 R  99.0  0.1   2:21.03 dd                        
 1266 root      20   0    7224    616    520 R  98.0  0.1   2:20.82 dd                        
 1281 root      20   0  104416   3992   2920 S   1.0  0.4   0:00.03 sshd                      
 1283 root      20   0  104416   3988   2920 S   1.0  0.4   0:00.03 sshd                      
 1279 root      20   0  104556   4008   2924 S   0.7  0.4   0:00.08 sshd    


The dd command consumes almost 100% CPU of all the cores.  Next, we will check the command with the cpulimit utility. For this, kill previous traces for the dd command as follows:

killall dd
[email protected]:~# killall dd
[1]   Terminated              dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[3]-  Terminated              dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[2]-  Terminated              dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[4]+  Terminated              dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[email protected]:~#


Now use cpulimit with the same command as follows:

for j in `seq 1 4`; do cpulimit -l 20 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null & done
[email protected]:~# for j in `seq 1 4`; do cpulimit -l 20 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null & done
[1] 1429
[2] 1430
[3] 1431
[4] 1432
[email protected]:~# Process 1434 detected
Process 1433 detected
Process 1437 detected
Process 1439 detected

[1]   Done                    cpulimit -l 20 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[2]   Done                    cpulimit -l 20 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[3]-  Done                    cpulimit -l 20 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[4]+  Done                    cpulimit -l 20 dd if=/dev/zero of=/dev/null
[email protected]:~#


Now check the CPU usage wit the cpulimit utility.

top
top - 11:59:10 up 16 min,  2 users,  load average: 0.47, 0.71, 0.81
Tasks: 256 total,   2 running, 251 sleeping,   3 stopped,   0 zombie
%Cpu0  :  2.0 us,  2.0 sy,  0.0 ni, 96.0 id,  0.0 wa,  0.0 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
%Cpu1  : 26.2 us, 22.8 sy,  0.0 ni, 50.7 id,  0.0 wa,  0.3 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
%Cpu2  : 14.0 us, 12.3 sy,  0.0 ni, 73.8 id,  0.0 wa,  0.0 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
%Cpu3  : 13.3 us, 11.6 sy,  0.0 ni, 75.1 id,  0.0 wa,  0.0 hi,  0.0 si,  0.0 st
KiB Mem:   1010540 total,   204064 used,   806476 free,    20408 buffers
KiB Swap:  1048572 total,        0 used,  1048572 free.    98340 cached Mem

  PID USER      PR  NI    VIRT    RES    SHR S  %CPU %MEM     TIME+ COMMAND                   
 1433 root      20   0    7224    612    520 T  28.2  0.1   0:12.00 dd                        
 1439 root      20   0    7224    616    520 R  26.6  0.1   0:12.13 dd                        
 1434 root      20   0    7224    612    520 T  25.3  0.1   0:11.97 dd                        
 1437 root      20   0    7224    612    516 T  22.9  0.1   0:11.93 dd                        
    7 root      20   0       0      0      0 S   0.3  0.0   0:00.22 rcu_sched                 
    8 root      20   0       0      0      0 S   0.3  0.0   0:00.21 rcuos/0      


As you can see above, CPU usage is limited from 100%  to 20% almost for multiple-core CPUs.

Congratulations! We have successfully tested the cpulimit for limiting the CPU usage in Ubuntu.

4 Links

Share this page:

Suggested articles

5 Comment(s)

Add comment

Comments

By: fbarcenas at: 2018-08-14 02:24:31
Reply  

This is nice, but how do you use it with ISPCONFIG to limit clients?

By: abcuser at: 2018-08-15 17:18:05
Reply  

Ten years ago I have written automatic CPU limitation script to automatically control out of control processes (like movie converter etc) that eats CPU aggressively to preset percent value. It is bash script and using cpulimit program described in this tutorial. According to users feedback it was tested on all sort of Linux distributions and working properly. See details: https://ubuntuforums.org/showthread.php?t=992706

By: Sarawut at: 2020-02-21 08:12:31
Reply  

it's work for me thank you so much

By: [email protected] at: 2020-12-22 22:54:09
Reply  

cpulimit -l 20In every command sample -l is appearing to be an incorrect parameter switch, but as you can see below when I typed it out, the lower case "l" using this font page's font, appears as though it is a capital letter.cpulimit --help-l or --limit

By: kevin at: 2021-03-28 12:22:33
Reply  

i can see the result exactly as written. but the problem is, it's not limiting the cpu usage but rather, try to match the cpu usage at limited level. so if i set 20% usage of cpu, cpu usage tries to follow the 20% even though no task is run for the whole time.