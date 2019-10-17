How to Install WordPress with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on CentOS 8

WordPress is a free, open-source and most widely used content management system in the world. It is a very powerful blogging platform that can be used to host Blog, Portfolio Website and eCommerce platform. WordPress uses Apache/Nginx as web server, MariaDB/MySQL as a database and PHP processing. WordPress provides a huge number of themes and plugins that can be used to customize its functionality.

In this tutorial, we will explain how to install WordPress with Nginx on CentOS 8 server and then we secure the server by using a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate.

Prerequisites

A server running CentOS 8.

A root password is configured on your server.

A valid domain name is pointed to your server IP address.

Getting Started

By default, SELinux is enabled in CentOS 8 server. So you will need to disable it first.

You can do this by editing /etc/selinux/config file:

nano /etc/selinux/config

Make the following changes:

SELINUX=disabled

Save and close the file. Then, restart your server to apply the changes.

Install LEMP Server

Before starting, you will need to install Nginx, MariaDB, PHP and other required packages on your server. You can install all of them by running the following command:

yum install nginx php php-cli php-curl php-zip php-mbstring php-mysqlnd php-fpm curl unzip mariadb-server -y

Once all the packages are installed, start Nginx, PHP-FPM, MariaDB service and enable them to start after system reboot:

systemctl start nginx

systemctl enable nginx

systemctl start mariadb

systemctl enable mariadb

systemctl start php-fpm

systemctl enable php-fpm

You can also check the status of PHP-FPM service with the following command:

systemctl status php-fpm

You should get the following output:

? php-fpm.service - The PHP FastCGI Process Manager Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/php-fpm.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2019-10-17 05:39:11 EDT; 4min 40s ago Main PID: 1475 (php-fpm) Status: "Processes active: 0, idle: 5, Requests: 0, slow: 0, Traffic: 0req/sec" Tasks: 6 (limit: 5060) Memory: 28.5M CGroup: /system.slice/php-fpm.service ??1475 php-fpm: master process (/etc/php-fpm.conf) ??1478 php-fpm: pool www ??1479 php-fpm: pool www ??1480 php-fpm: pool www ??1481 php-fpm: pool www ??1482 php-fpm: pool www Oct 17 05:39:10 centos8 systemd[1]: Starting The PHP FastCGI Process Manager... Oct 17 05:39:11 centos8 systemd[1]: Started The PHP FastCGI Process Manager.

Once you have done, you can proceed to the next step.

Configure WordPress Database

By default, the MariaDB server is not secured. So you will need to secure it first. You can secure it with the following command:

mysql_secure_installation

Answer all the questions as shown below:

Enter current password for root (enter for none): Set root password? [Y/n] n Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y

Once secured, you should get the following output:

Cleaning up... All done! If you've completed all of the above steps, your MariaDB installation should now be secure. Thanks for using MariaDB!

Next, log in to MariaDB shell with the following command:

mysql -u root -p

Provide your root password when prompt then create a database and user for WordPress with the following commands:

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE wpdb;

MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on wpdb.* to 'wpuser'@'localhost' identified by 'password';

Next, flush the privileges and exit from the MariaDB shell with the following command:

MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

MariaDB [(none)]> EXIT;

Once your database is configured, you can proceed to the next step.

Download WordPress

You can download the latest version of WordPress with the following command:

cd /var/www/html

wget https://wordpress.org/latest.tar.gz

Once downloaded, extract the downloaded file with the following command:

tar -xvzf latest.tar.gz

Next, change the ownership of wordpress directory to the nginx:

chown -R nginx: /var/www/html/wordpress/

Next, change the directory to the wordpress and rename the wordpress default configuration file:

cd /var/www/html/wordpress

cp wp-config-sample.php wp-config.php

Next, edit the file wp-config.php in your favourite text editor:

nano wp-config.php

Define your database information as shown below:

/** The name of the database for WordPress */ define( 'DB_NAME', 'wpdb' ); /** MySQL database username */ define( 'DB_USER', 'wpuser' ); /** MySQL database password */ define( 'DB_PASSWORD', 'password' ); /** MySQL hostname */ define( 'DB_HOST', 'localhost' );

Save and close the file, when you are finished.

Configure Nginx for WordPress

Next, you will need to create an Nginx virtual host configuration file to serve WordPress. you can create it with the following command:

nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/wordpress.conf

Add the following lines:

server { listen 80; server_name example.com; root /var/www/html/wordpress; index index.php; access_log /var/log/nginx/example.com.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/example.com.error.log; location = /favicon.ico { log_not_found off; access_log off; } location = /robots.txt { allow all; log_not_found off; access_log off; } location / { try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$args; } location ~ \.php$ { try_files $uri =404; fastcgi_pass unix:/run/php-fpm/www.sock; fastcgi_index index.php; fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME $document_root$fastcgi_script_name; include fastcgi_params; } location ~* \.(js|css|png|jpg|jpeg|gif|ico|svg)$ { expires max; log_not_found off; } }

Save and close the file. Then, check the nginx for any syntax error with the following command:

nginx -t

You should get the following output:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Finally, restart Nginx service to apply the configuration changes:

systemctl restart nginx

Access WordPress Dashboard

WordPress is installed and configured, now it's time to access web interface.

Open your web browser and type the URL http://example.com. You will be redirected to the following page:

Provide all the required information like site name, admin username, password, admin email and click on the Install WordPress button. Once the installation has been finished. You should see the following page:

Click on the login button. You will be redirected to the WordPress login page:

Provide your admin username, password and click on the Log In button. You should see the WordPress dashboard in the following page:

Secure WordPress with Let's Encrypt

In order to secure your WordPress site with Let's Encrypt free SSL, you will need to install Certbot Let's Encrypt client in your system. By default, Certbot is not available in the CentOS 8 default repository. So you will need to download it from the Certbot official website.

You can download and install Certbot with the following commands:

wget https://dl.eff.org/certbot-auto

mv certbot-auto /usr/local/bin/certbot-auto

chown root /usr/local/bin/certbot-auto

chmod 0755 /usr/local/bin/certbot-auto

Now, run the following command to obtain and install an SSL certificate for your WordPress website.

certbot-auto --apache -d example.com

You will be asked to provide an email address and agree to the terms of service. You will also need to choose whether or not to redirect HTTP traffic to HTTPS. Please select the appropriate option and hit the Enter. Once the installation is successfully finished, you should get the following output:

IMPORTANT NOTES: - Congratulations! Your certificate and chain have been saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/fullchain.pem Your key file has been saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/example.com/privkey.pem Your cert will expire on 2019-08-14. To obtain a new or tweaked version of this certificate in the future, simply run certbot again with the "certonly" option. To non-interactively renew *all* of your certificates, run "certbot renew" - If you like Certbot, please consider supporting our work by: Donating to ISRG / Let's Encrypt: https://letsencrypt.org/donate Donating to EFF: https://eff.org/donate-le

Set Up Let's Encrypt Automatic Renewal

Let's Encrypt certificate is valid for 90 days. So it is recommended to renew the certificate before it expired. You can set up the Cron job to renew the certificate automatically.

To do so, create the crontab with the following command:

crontab -e

Add the following line:

0 0,12 * * * root python -c 'import random; import time; time.sleep(random.random() * 3600)' && /usr/local/bin/certbot-auto renew

Save and close the file, when you are finished.

Conclusion

In the above tutorial, we learned how to install and configure WordPress with Nginx on CentOS server. We have also learned how to secure WordPress site with Let's Encrypt free SSL. I hope you can now easily host your own WordPress website easily.