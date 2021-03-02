How to Install and Use TeamViewer on Ubuntu 20.04

Teamviewer is a widely used utility for accessing and controlling a remote computer system. Many rganizations use TeamViewer to provide remote support to their clients. Use cases include troubleshooting system crashes, remote technical assistant, online educational programs, Video conferencing, remotely working when away from office (e.g. Work From Home) etc.

TeamViewer has become particularly essential during these Covid-19 days as most of the IT staff is working remotely. With TeamViewer, we can access the remote desktop screen, control it with our own mouse and keyboard and fix system issues without being there in person, assist employees working from home, and so on.

TeamViewer Features

Teamviewer can remotely control computers as well as android devices. It is a cross-platform software. This means that you can control any device from any device like controlling desktop from a mobile or controlling mobile from desktop.

Linux systems with only command line access can also be accessed with TeamViewer. This is really helpful for accessing servers like web servers, database servers, etc.

TeamViewer is available for all the major OS like Linux, macOS, Windows, Chrome, iOS, etc. Besides controlling the remote device, TeamViewer also facilitates file transfer on these platforms irrespective of the OS the communicating devices are running on.

What will we cover?

In this guide, we will see how to install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 20.04 system. We will use the official method of installation. After the installation, we will install TeamViewer on an android device and connect to the remote desktop of our Ubuntu 20.04 system. Let's get started with the installation process.

How TeamViewer Works

Step 1. First you need to install the TeamViewer on the device you want to access remotely. It can be installed on the client’s device (laptop, desktop, mobile), server, IOT device or a Kiosk system.

Step 2. Now download and install TeamViewer on the device you will use to connect to the target devices (as specified in step 1).

Step 3. Now initiate the connection from your local device by entering the connection ID of the remote device in the field labeled as “Partner ID”. When you hit the connect button, the remote device desktop will appear on your device. That's all and you are all set to access this remote device.

If you are on the other side of the connection (the target remote device), you can control the features you want to share with the person accessing your system.

NOTE: TeamViewer is version specific, this means that if there are different versions installed on two communicating devices, the connection won’t be successful. So always install TeamViewer from the official website to suppress this issue.

Installing TeamViewer

Step 1. Download the TeamViewer setup file (.deb) for Ubuntu (Debian) system from the official website. You can click here to directly download the file. We are using the x86_64 bit Debian package, if you are on a 32-bit system then use the x86_32 bit file.







Step 2. Now go to the download folder and double click the teamviewer_xx_amd64.deb file. You can also right-click the file and choose the option “Open with Software Install”.







Step 3. In the installation window, click on the Install button and put your system administrator password in the Authentication dialog box when asked for authentication.

Step 4. When the installation is complete, TeamViewer can be launched by searching in the Search bar of the Activities menu on the left corner at the top of the screen.









Accept the license agreement and press 'continue' :



The startup screen will appear, showing your remote control ID and password for the remote access:

Connecting with TeamViewer from Android Device

Now we will install TeamViewer on our android mobile device. Follow the below steps:

Step 1. TeamViewer can be installed from Google Playstore on any supported Android device.



Step 2. After installing the app, launch it and enter the ID of the remote machine from the TeamViewer running on the Ubuntu 20.04 system into the Partner ID field of TeamViewer on your android device.



Step 3. Once you click the button ‘Remote Control’, you will need to enter the password for the remote system for authentication.



If everything goes right, you should be able to see the desktop screen of Ubuntu 20.04 on your android device. This is shown in the picture below:



You should now be able to control the remote computer from your android device.

Conclusion

Congratulations, we have successfully installed TeamViewer on Ubuntu 20.04 OS. It is a very useful tool for remote access and control. It is freely available for non-commercial use. If you want a commercial version then you will have to pay for it.