How to Install PyCharm Python IDE on Debian

PyCharm is a free, open-source, graphical IDE for Linux-based operating systems. It is used to debug programs, analyze code, and integrate with Git and other version control systems. PyCharm is available in two editions: professional and community. The community edition is free, but the professional edition is paid and has more features. The community edition comes with a text editor and other useful tools that help developers to write and troubleshoot code.

This tutorial will show you how to install PyCharm IDE on Debian 11 or Debian 12 Desktop.

Prerequisites

A system running Debian 11 or Debian 12 Desktop.

A root password is configured on your server.

Install Required Dependencies

Before starting, you must install some Python dependencies on your system. You can install all of them by running the following command:

apt-get install python3 python3-dev python3-distutils -y

Once all the dependencies are installed, you can proceed to the next step.

Install PyCharm with Flatpak

There is two way to install the PyCharm IDE on Debian. In this section, we will use flatpak to install PyCharm IDE.

First, install the Flatpak using the following command:

apt-get install flatpak -y

Next, run the following command to enable the flatpak for Debian:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

Next, install the PyCharm community edition using the command below:

flatpak install flathub com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Community

Once the PyCharm has been installed, you will get the following output:

Installing in system: com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Community/x86_64/stable flathub eec15b4b61f6 permissions: ipc, network, pulseaudio, session-bus, x11, devices file access: host, xdg-run/keyring dbus access: org.freedesktop.Notifications, org.freedesktop.secrets Is this ok [y/n]: y Installing: com.jetbrains.PyCharm-Community/x86_64/stable from flathub [####################] 1 metadata, 3926 content objects fetched; 266343 KiB tran Now at eec15b4b61f6.

After the installation, you will need to restart your system to launch the application.

Install PyCharm with Snap

You can also use the Snap package manager to install the PyCharm IDE to your system.

First, install the Snap package manager with the following command:

apt install snapd -y

Once the Snap package is installed, start and enable the Snap service using the following command:

systemctl enable snapd --now

Next, create a symbolic link of Snap binary using the command below:

ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap

Next, install the Snap core files to avoid conflicting issues:

snap install core

Next, restart the Snap service to apply the changes:

systemctl restart snapd

Next, install the PyCharm community edition using the command below:

snap install pycharm-community --classic

Once the installation is completed, restart your system to launch the application.

Launch PyCharm IDE

At this point, Pycharm IDE is installed in your system. Now, open your application menu and launch it. You should see the PyCharm user agreement page:

Accept the user agreement and click on the Continue button. You will be asked to share anonymous data as shown below:

Click on the Don't Send button. You should see the PyCharm default editor on the following page:

Conclusion

In this post, you learned how to install PyCharm IDE on Debian 11 desktop. You can now use PyCharm IDE to write and debug your code. For more information, visit the PyCharm documentation.