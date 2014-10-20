How to Install Outline Knowledgebase Wiki on Ubuntu using Docker

Outline is an open-source, collaborative, knowledge base software. You can use it to host the documentation and fan pages or even use it for note sharing. It includes a markdown editor and integrates with multiple services such as Slack, Figma, Airtable, Google Docs, Trello, Zapier, Codepen, Spotify, Youtube, etc. It has security features like user groups with separate read and write permissions, allows public sharing and has RTL support with translations in 13 languages. It is built using React and Node.js. There are two ways of using Outline. One is their cloud-hosted version, or you can host it on your server.

This tutorial will teach you how to install Outline Wiki on a Ubuntu-based server using Docker.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 20.04 with a minimum of 1GB of RAM.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

A domain name pointing to the server. We will use https://outline.example.com for our tutorial.

Few essential apps to get started. $ sudo apt install nano curl wget unzip gnupg

Step 1 - Configure Firewall

The first step is to configure the firewall. Ubuntu comes with ufw (Uncomplicated Firewall) by default.

Check if the firewall is running.

$ sudo ufw status

You should get the following output.

Status: inactive

Allow SSH port so that the firewall doesn't break the current connection on enabling it.

$ sudo ufw allow OpenSSH

Allow HTTP and HTTPS ports as well.

$ sudo ufw allow 80 $ sudo ufw allow 443

Enable the Firewall.

$ sudo ufw enable Command may disrupt existing ssh connections. Proceed with operation (y|n)? y Firewall is active and enabled on system startup

Check the status of the firewall again.

$ sudo ufw status

You should see a similar output.

Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere 80 ALLOW Anywhere 443 ALLOW Anywhere OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 80 (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 443 (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

Step 2 - Install Docker

We will need to install Docker using its official repository. Add Docker's official GPG key.

$ curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/docker-archive-keyring.gpg

Add the Docker repository to the system.

$ echo \ "deb [arch=$(dpkg --print-architecture) signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/docker-archive-keyring.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu \ $(lsb_release -cs) stable" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null

Update the APT repository list and install Docker.

$ sudo apt update $ sudo apt install docker-ce

Verify if the Docker engine is installed correctly.

$ docker --version Docker version 20.10.14, build a224086

Execute the following commands so that you don't need to use sudo to run Docker commands.

$ sudo usermod -aG docker ${USER} $ su - ${USER}

Step 3 - Install Docker Compose

Run the following command to install Docker compose. Docker Compose was updated to v2.0 recently, which introduced many breaking changes. We will use the latest 1.x version available from its Github releases page.

$ sudo curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.29.2/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Apply the executable permission to the Docker compose binary.

$ sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Verify if Docker Compose is installed correctly.

$ docker-compose --version docker-compose version 1.29.2, build 5becea4c

Install Command completion for Docker compose.

$ sudo curl \ -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/docker/compose/1.29.2/contrib/completion/bash/docker-compose \ -o /etc/bash_completion.d/docker-compose $ source ~/.bashrc

This completes the Docker and Docker compose installation section of the tutorial.

Step 4 - Create Environment File for Docker

Configure Slack Authentication

Outline requires you to configure an authentication provider. For our tutorial, we will configure Slack based login.

Sign in with your Slack account and visit Slack's API Apps page.

Click on the Create an App button to proceed. Click on From Scratch link to create the app.

Select a name for your app and choose the workspace where you want your App to appear. If you don't want to associate your app with the existing workspace, you can create another one and come back to this step.

Click on the Create App button once you are finished. Next, scroll down to the bottom of the page and give your app a description, an icon, and a background color.

Click on the Save Changes button once you are finished. Select OAuth and Permissions option from the left sidebar.

Add the redirect URL https://outline.example.com/auth/slack.callback in the box provided and click on the Add button.

Click on the Save URLs button to proceed. Scroll down to the User Token Scopes section of the page and select the following scopes from the dropdown menu.

identity.avatar

identity.basic

identity.email

identity.team

Go back to the Basic Information page from the left sidebar. Copy the values Client ID and Client Secret from their boxes under App Credentials.

Configure Slack Integration

Visit the Slash Commands option from the left sidebar.

Click the New Command button on the resulting page. Enter /outline as the command. Enter https://outline.example.com/api/hooks.slack as the Request URL. Enter a description for your command and a word as a hint. Click the Save button at the bottom when finished.

Open the menu Features >> Interactivity and Shortcuts from the left sidebar. Enable Interactivity by switching the toggle button and paste https://outline.example.com/api/hooks.interactive as the Request URL. Click the Save Changes button to finish.

Open the Settings >> Install App page from the left sidebar and click on the Install to WorkSpace button to install the App for your Slack workspace.

Visit the Basic Information page from the left sidebar and copy App ID and Verification Token values for the slack app integration.

Create S3 Credentials

Create an S3 bucket for your Outline installation on AWS or any S3 compatible service. After creating the bucket, add the following policy JSON for configuring Cross-origin resource sharing (CORS). Replace the value of AllowedOrigins with your Outline URL.

[ { "AllowedHeaders": [ "*" ], "AllowedMethods": [ "PUT", "POST" ], "AllowedOrigins": [ "https://docs.mycompany.com" ], "ExposeHeaders": [] }, { "AllowedHeaders": [], "AllowedMethods": [ "GET" ], "AllowedOrigins": [ "*" ], "ExposeHeaders": [] } ]

Create an IAM user with the following policy. Replace the my-bucket-name with the actual name of your Outline S3 bucket.

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Sid": "VisualEditor", "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "s3:GetObjectAcl", "s3:DeleteObject", "s3:PutObject", "s3:GetObject", "s3:PutObjectAcl" ], "Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::my-bucket-name/*" } ] }

Now that you have created your IAM user generate an access key and secret for your bucket user.

Create Secret Keys

The environment file requires a secret key and a utility secret. Run the following command twice to generate both keys.

$ openssl rand -hex 32

Copy and save these values.

Create and Edit the Environment File

Create a directory for the docker settings for Outline.

$ mkdir ~/outline

Switch to the directory.

$ cd ~/outline

Create the docker.env file and open it for editing. This file will store all the environment variables required for the installation.

$ nano docker.env

Paste the following code in it. Enter the secret key and utils secret created before. Copy the Slack credentials created earlier for the authentication and app integration. Enter your Amazon S3 credentials as specified below.

If you want to use Google Analytics to track the stats of your Outline application, enter your Analytics ID in the field below. For now, Outline doesn't support GA4 tags, so you will have to enter your old tracking ID.

For the WEB_CONCURRENCY variable, divide your system ram by 512 and enter the approximate value. The FORCE_HTTPS variable is set to false since we are using Nginx as a proxy server.

The above file is based on the sample file from Outline's Github repository. If you need to configure any additional settings, you can copy them from it to your file.

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Step 5 - Create Docker Compose File for Outline

Create the docker-compose.yml file and open it for editing.

$ nano docker-compose.yml

Paste the following code in it.

version: "3" services: outline: image: outlinewiki/outline:latest restart: always command: sh -c "yarn sequelize:migrate --env=production-ssl-disabled && yarn start --env=production-ssl-disabled" env_file: ./docker.env ports: - "3000:3000" depends_on: - postgres - redis redis: image: redis restart: always env_file: ./docker.env ports: - "6379:6379" volumes: - ./redis.conf:/redis.conf command: ["redis-server", "/redis.conf"] postgres: image: postgres restart: always env_file: ./docker.env ports: - "5432:5432" volumes: - database-data:/var/lib/postgresql/data volumes: database-data:

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Step 6 - Install Outline

Install Outline by starting the containers.

$ docker-compose up -d

Check the status of the containers.

$ docker ps

Step 7 - Install SSL

To install an SSL certificate using Let's Encrypt, we need to download the Certbot tool. We will use the Snapd package installer for that.

Install Snap installer.

$ sudo apt install snapd

Ensure that your version of Snapd is up to date.

$ sudo snap install core && sudo snap refresh core

Install Certbot.

$ sudo snap install --classic certbot

Use the following command to ensure that the Certbot command can be run by creating a symbolic link to the /usr/bin directory.

$ sudo ln -s /snap/bin/certbot /usr/bin/certbot

Generate an SSL certificate.

$ sudo certbot certonly --standalone --agree-tos --no-eff-email --staple-ocsp --preferred-challenges http -m [email protected] -d outline.example.com

The above command will download a certificate to the /etc/letsencrypt/live/outline.example.com directory on your server.

Generate a Diffie-Hellman group certificate.

$ sudo openssl dhparam -out /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem 2048

Create a challenge webroot directory for Let's Encrypt auto-renewal.

$ sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/letsencrypt

Create a Cron Job to renew the SSL. It will run every day to check the certificate and renew it if needed. For that, first, create the file /etc/cron.daily/certbot-renew and open it for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/cron.daily/certbot-renew

Paste the following code.

#!/bin/sh certbot renew --cert-name outline.example.com --webroot -w /var/lib/letsencrypt/ --post-hook "systemctl reload nginx"

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Change the permissions on the task file to make it executable.

$ sudo chmod +x /etc/cron.daily/certbot-renew

Step 8 - Install Nginx

Ubuntu ships with an older version of Nginx. You need to download the official Nginx repository to install the latest version.

Import Nginx's signing key.

$ curl https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key | gpg --dearmor \ | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg >/dev/null

Add the repository for Nginx's stable version.

$ echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg arch=amd64] \ http://nginx.org/packages/ubuntu `lsb_release -cs` nginx" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nginx.list

Update the system repositories.

$ sudo apt update

Install Nginx.

$ sudo apt install nginx

Verify the installation.

$ nginx -v nginx version: nginx/1.20.2

Enable the Nginx service.

$ sudo systemctl enable nginx

Step 9 - Configure Nginx

Until now, Shlink has been running on the local system via port 8080. We will use Nginx to act as a reverse proxy to run on its domain.

Create a configuration file for the Shlink server in the /etc/nginx/conf.d directory.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/outline.conf

Paste the following code in it.

server { server_name outline.example.com; listen 443 ssl http2; listen [::]:443 ssl http2; access_log /var/log/nginx/outline.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/outline.error.log; ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/outline.example.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/outline.example.com/privkey.pem; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/outline.example.com/chain.pem; ssl_session_timeout 1d; ssl_session_cache shared:MozSSL:10m; ssl_session_tickets off; ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; ssl_ciphers ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:DHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:DHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384; ssl_stapling on; ssl_stapling_verify on; ssl_dhparam /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem; location / { proxy_pass http://localhost:3000; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection "Upgrade"; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Scheme $scheme; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_redirect off; } } ## HTTPS Redirect server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name outline.example.com; return 301 https://$host$request_uri; }

Once you are finished, save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Open the file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

Add the following line before the line include /etc/nginx/conf.d/*.conf; .

server_names_hash_bucket_size 64;

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted. Validate Nginx again.

Verify the Nginx configuration file syntax.

$ sudo nginx -t nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Start the Nginx server.

$ sudo systemctl start nginx

Step 10 - Access Outline

Launch the domain https://outline.example.com in your browser, and you will be greeted with the following page.

Click on the Continue with Slack button to log in with Slack and connect your workspace.

Once logged in, the Outline homepage will open, and you can start working on it.

The Outline App for Slack allows you to search and paste the link to any document from inside your workspace. To do so, Open your slack workspace and type /outline <searchterm> in the messages and post them.

It will automatically locate the document related to the search term and post it in your messages.

To update the Outline wiki, run the following commands. The first command shuts down and removes the containers. The second one pulls the latest version of Docker images for Outline and other tools. You can run the same commands if you need to make any changes in the Docker compose file or the environment file.

$ docker-compose down --remove-orphans $ docker-compose pull

Run the following command to upgrade the database.

$ docker-compose run --rm outline yarn db:migrate --env=production-ssl-disabled

Start the new container with fresh images while maintaining your data intact.

$ docker-compose up -d

Conclusion

This concludes our tutorial on installing Outline Knowledgebase Wiki on a Ubuntu 20.04 server using Docker. If you want to learn more about Outline, you can follow its official documentation. If you have any questions, post them in the comments below.