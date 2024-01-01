How to Install Mastodon Social Network on Debian 12

Mastodon is a free, decentralized, and open-source social network. It was created as an alternative to Twitter. Just like Twitter people can follow each other, and post messages, images, and videos. But unlike Twitter, there is no central store or authority for the content.

Instead, Mastodon operates across thousands of different servers each run by various members of the community. Users signed up on one server can easily connect to users on the other network and follow each other across instances.

Anyone can install their instance of a Mastodon server. This tutorial will teach you how to set up your instance of Mastodon on a server with Debian 12 using Docker. Docker makes it easy to install Mastodon by containing all the packages and services required in containers.

Prerequisites

A server running Debian 12 with a minimum of 2 CPU cores and 2GB of memory. You will need to upgrade the server as per requirements.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

A fully qualified domain name (FQDN) pointing to your server. For our purposes, we will use mastodon.example.com as the domain name.

Mastodon sends email notifications to users. We recommend you use a 3rd party Transactional mail service like Mailgun, SendGrid, Amazon SES, or Sparkpost. The instructions in the guide will be using Amazon SES.

Make sure everything is updated. $ sudo apt update

Install basic utility packages. Some of them may already be installed. $ sudo apt install curl wget nano software-properties-common dirmngr apt-transport-https ca-certificates lsb-release debian-archive-keyring gnupg2 ufw unzip -y

Step 1 - Configure Firewall

The first step is to configure the firewall. Debian comes with ufw (Uncomplicated Firewall) by default.

Check if the firewall is running.

$ sudo ufw status

You should get the following output.

Status: inactive

Allow SSH port so the firewall doesn't break the current connection on enabling it.

$ sudo ufw allow OpenSSH

Allow HTTP and HTTPS ports as well.

$ sudo ufw allow http $ sudo ufw allow https

Enable the Firewall

$ sudo ufw enable Command may disrupt existing ssh connections. Proceed with operation (y|n)? y Firewall is active and enabled on system startup

Check the status of the firewall again.

$ sudo ufw status

You should see a similar output.

Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere 80/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 443 ALLOW Anywhere OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 80/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 443 (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

Step 2 - Install Docker and Docker Compose

Debian 12 ships with an older version of Docker. To install the latest version, first, import the Docker GPG key.

$ sudo install -m 0755 -d /etc/apt/keyrings $ curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/debian/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg $ sudo chmod a+r /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg

Create the Docker repository file.

$ echo \ "deb [arch=$(dpkg --print-architecture) signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/debian \ $(. /etc/os-release && echo "$VERSION_CODENAME") stable" | \ sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null

Update the system repository list.

$ sudo apt update

Install the latest version of Docker.

$ sudo apt install docker-ce docker-ce-cli containerd.io docker-buildx-plugin docker-compose-plugin

Verify that it is running.

$ sudo systemctl status docker ? docker.service - Docker Application Container Engine Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/docker.service; enabled; preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2024-01-01 09:00:14 UTC; 17s ago TriggeredBy: ? docker.socket Docs: https://docs.docker.com Main PID: 1839 (dockerd) Tasks: 9 Memory: 27.6M CPU: 598ms CGroup: /system.slice/docker.service ??1839 /usr/bin/dockerd -H fd:// --containerd=/run/containerd/containerd.sock

By default, Docker requires root privileges. If you want to avoid using sudo every time you run the docker command, add your username to the docker group.

$ sudo usermod -aG docker $(whoami)

You need to log out of the server and back in as the same user to enable this change or use the following command.

$ su - ${USER}

Confirm that your user is added to the Docker group.

$ groups navjot sudo users docker

Step 3 - Preparing for Installation

The default limit of the mmap counts is very low for Elasticsearch. Run the following command to check the default value.

$ sudo sysctl vm.max_map_count

You will get the following output.

vm.max_map_count = 65530

Increase the value using the following commands.

$ echo "vm.max_map_count=262144" | sudo tee /etc/sysctl.d/90-max_map_count.conf vm.max_map_count=262144 $ sudo sysctl --load /etc/sysctl.d/90-max_map_count.conf vm.max_map_count=262144

Step 4 - Install Mastodon

Create Directories and Set Ownerships

Create directories for Mastodon and related services.

$ sudo mkdir -p /opt/mastodon/database/{postgresql,pgbackups,redis,elasticsearch} $ sudo mkdir -p /opt/mastodon/web/{public,system} $ sudo mkdir -p /opt/mastodon/branding

Set proper ownerships to the Elasticsearch, web, and backup directories.

$ sudo chown 991:991 /opt/mastodon/web/{public,system} $ sudo chown 1000 /opt/mastodon/database/elasticsearch $ sudo chown 70:70 /opt/mastodon/database/pgbackups

Switch to the Mastodon directory.

$ cd /opt/mastodon

Create environment and docker compose files

Create environment files for the application and the database.

$ sudo touch application.env database.env

Create and open the Docker compose file for editing.

$ sudo nano docker-compose.yml

Paste the following code in it.

services: postgresql: image: postgres:16-alpine env_file: database.env restart: always shm_size: 512mb healthcheck: test: ['CMD', 'pg_isready', '-U', 'postgres'] volumes: - postgresql:/var/lib/postgresql/data - pgbackups:/backups networks: - internal_network redis: image: redis:7-alpine restart: always healthcheck: test: ['CMD', 'redis-cli', 'ping'] volumes: - redis:/data networks: - internal_network redis-volatile: image: redis:7-alpine restart: always healthcheck: test: ['CMD', 'redis-cli', 'ping'] networks: - internal_network elasticsearch: image: docker.elastic.co/elasticsearch/elasticsearch:7.17.16 restart: always env_file: database.env environment: - cluster.name=elasticsearch-mastodon - discovery.type=single-node - bootstrap.memory_lock=true - xpack.security.enabled=true - ingest.geoip.downloader.enabled=false - "ES_JAVA_OPTS=-Xms512m -Xmx512m -Des.enforce.bootstrap.checks=true" - xpack.license.self_generated.type=basic - xpack.watcher.enabled=false - xpack.graph.enabled=false - xpack.ml.enabled=false - thread_pool.write.queue_size=1000 ulimits: memlock: soft: -1 hard: -1 nofile: soft: 65536 hard: 65536 healthcheck: test: ["CMD-SHELL", "nc -z elasticsearch 9200"] volumes: - elasticsearch:/usr/share/elasticsearch/data networks: - internal_network ports: - '127.0.0.1:9200:9200' website: image: tootsuite/mastodon:v4.2.3 env_file: - application.env - database.env command: bash -c "rm -f /mastodon/tmp/pids/server.pid; bundle exec rails s -p 3000" restart: always depends_on: - postgresql - redis - redis-volatile - elasticsearch ports: - '127.0.0.1:3000:3000' networks: - internal_network - external_network healthcheck: test: ['CMD-SHELL', 'wget -q --spider --proxy=off localhost:3000/health || exit 1'] volumes: - uploads:/mastodon/public/system shell: image: tootsuite/mastodon:v4.2.3 env_file: - application.env - database.env command: /bin/bash restart: "no" networks: - internal_network - external_network volumes: - uploads:/mastodon/public/system - static:/static streaming: image: tootsuite/mastodon:v4.2.3 env_file: - application.env - database.env command: node ./streaming restart: always depends_on: - postgresql - redis - redis-volatile - elasticsearch ports: - '127.0.0.1:4000:4000' networks: - internal_network - external_network healthcheck: test: ['CMD-SHELL', 'wget -q --spider --proxy=off localhost:4000/api/v1/streaming/health || exit 1'] sidekiq: image: tootsuite/mastodon:v4.2.3 env_file: - application.env - database.env command: bundle exec sidekiq restart: always depends_on: - postgresql - redis - redis-volatile - website networks: - internal_network - external_network healthcheck: test: ['CMD-SHELL', "ps aux | grep '[s]idekiq\ 6' || false"] volumes: - uploads:/mastodon/public/system networks: external_network: internal_network: internal: true volumes: postgresql: driver_opts: type: none device: /opt/mastodon/database/postgresql o: bind pgbackups: driver_opts: type: none device: /opt/mastodon/database/pgbackups o: bind redis: driver_opts: type: none device: /opt/mastodon/database/redis o: bind elasticsearch: driver_opts: type: none device: /opt/mastodon/database/elasticsearch o: bind uploads: driver_opts: type: none device: /opt/mastodon/web/system o: bind static: driver_opts: type: none device: /opt/mastodon/web/public o: bind

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

At the time of writing the tutorial, the latest available version of Mastodon is v4.2.3. Check the Mastodon GitHub Releases page and adjust the version in the Docker compose file appropriately. We are also using the latest versions of PostgreSQL and Redis. You can adjust them as per your requirements. We are using Elasticsearch 7.17.16 at the moment.

Create Application Secrets

The next step is to create application secret values.

Generate SECRET_KEY_BASE and OTP_SECRET values by running the following command twice. The first time will take some time as it will pull the images.

$ docker compose run --rm shell bundle exec rake secret 349623c049e3b856f6848638146e459857862b908ed387bbef372a30d9bd7c604fc4de5338addc86bd369a99d38ef59bacfa28e02a1750f7094ea6ede05457b8

You can also use the openssl utility for the same.

$ openssl rand -hex 64 ae01cf7d4dfae0182461a1345f1f2bf159658a27339ffafe7d356bef9ee8d4fa015ab2e72a608f236bd8e3f9b2af2dcb1d55ee5c8e43646959112c7da5582f4b

Generate VAPID_PRIVATE_KEY and VAPID_PUBLIC_KEY values by using the following command.

$ docker compose run --rm shell bundle exec rake mastodon:webpush:generate_vapid_key

You will get a similar output.

VAPID_PRIVATE_KEY=u2qsCs5JdmdmMLnUuU0sgmFGvZedteJz-lFB_xF4_ac= VAPID_PUBLIC_KEY=BJXjE2hIXvFpo6dnHqyf1i-2PcP-cBoL95UCmhhxwlAgtFw_vnrYp4GBneR7_cmI9LZUYjHFh-TBAPSb9WTqH9A=

Use the openssl utility to generate PostgreSQL and Elasticsearch passwords.

$ openssl rand -hex 15 dd0bd7a95960623ed8e084a1fb7d5c $ openssl rand -hex 15 0fb52834c991b5e296c647166185bc

Mastodon Environment Files

Open the application.env file for editing.

$ sudo nano application.env

Paste the following lines in it.

# environment RAILS_ENV=production NODE_ENV=production # domain LOCAL_DOMAIN=mastodon.example.com # redirect to the first profile SINGLE_USER_MODE=false # do not serve static files RAILS_SERVE_STATIC_FILES=false # concurrency WEB_CONCURRENCY=2 MAX_THREADS=5 # pgbouncer #PREPARED_STATEMENTS=false # locale DEFAULT_LOCALE=en # email, not used SMTP_SERVER=email-smtp.us-west-2.amazonaws.com SMTP_PORT=587 SMTP_LOGIN=AKIA3FIG4NVFB343PZEI SMTP_PASSWORD=AZX01WiA6JGbeZ2pwVXnyC9DhEa2nKcmXSu/zbLp [email protected] # secrets SECRET_KEY_BASE=349623c049e3b856f6848638146e459857862b908ed387bbef372a30d9bd7c604fc4de5338addc86bd369a99d38ef59bacfa28e02a1750f7094ea6ede05457b8 OTP_SECRET=ae01cf7d4dfae0182461a1345f1f2bf159658a27339ffafe7d356bef9ee8d4fa015ab2e72a608f236bd8e3f9b2af2dcb1d55ee5c8e43646959112c7da5582f4b # Changing VAPID keys will break push notifications VAPID_PRIVATE_KEY=oNe_4BEL7Tpc3iV8eMtLegfLwrzA7ifitGJ2YOg3dUM= VAPID_PUBLIC_KEY=BKBgmB90vIrJg6Ifq3cCHixalyPghJDkui9vm1wscxvAfNNoAQL0KinoxRTLDp0UFlGK_ahUG2n4W2n4x9AUAWM= # IP and session retention # ----------------------- # Make sure to modify the scheduling of ip_cleanup_scheduler in config/sidekiq.yml # to be less than daily if you lower IP_RETENTION_PERIOD below two days (172800). # ----------------------- IP_RETENTION_PERIOD=2592000 SESSION_RETENTION_PERIOD=2592000

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

We have enabled the Amazon SES mailing service. If you don't need it, you can delete the section. By default, Mastodon retains an IP address for 1 year, but we have changed it to 30 days (2592000 seconds). You can change it as per your requirement. Make sure to keep it for more than 2 days otherwise, you will need to do a little more tinkering which is out of the scope of our tutorial.

Open the database.env file for editing.

$ sudo nano database.env

Paste the following lines in it.

# postgresql configuration POSTGRES_USER=mastodon POSTGRES_DB=mastodon POSTGRES_PASSWORD=0fb52834c991b5e296c647166185bc PGPASSWORD=0fb52834c991b5e296c647166185bc PGPORT=5432 PGHOST=postgresql PGUSER=mastodon # pgbouncer configuration #POOL_MODE=transaction #ADMIN_USERS=postgres,mastodon #DATABASE_URL="postgres://mastodon:0fb52834c991b5e296c647166185bc@postgresql:5432/mastodon" # elasticsearch ELASTIC_PASSWORD=dd0bd7a95960623ed8e084a1fb7d5c # mastodon database configuration #DB_HOST=pgbouncer DB_HOST=postgresql DB_USER=mastodon DB_NAME=mastodon DB_PASS=0fb52834c991b5e296c647166185bc DB_PORT=5432 REDIS_HOST=redis REDIS_PORT=6379 CACHE_REDIS_HOST=redis-volatile CACHE_REDIS_PORT=6379 ES_ENABLED=true ES_HOST=elasticsearch ES_PORT=9200 ES_USER=elastic ES_PASS=dd0bd7a95960623ed8e084a1fb7d5c

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Prepare Mastodon

Get the static files ready to be served by Nginx. This step is going to take some time because Docker will pull all the images for the first time.

$ docker compose run --rm shell bash -c "cp -r /opt/mastodon/public/* /static/"

Bring up the data layer.

$ docker compose up -d postgresql redis redis-volatile

Check the status of the containers.

$ watch docker compose ps

Wait for running (healthy) , then press Ctrl + C and initialize the database using the following command.

$ docker compose run --rm shell bundle exec rake db:setup

If you get the error about the database mastodon already existing, run the following command.

$ docker compose run --rm shell bundle exec rake db:migrate

Step 5 - Install Nginx

Debian 12 ships with an older version of Nginx. To install the latest version, you need to download the official Nginx repository.

Import Nginx's signing key.

$ curl https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key | gpg --dearmor \ | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg >/dev/null

Add the repository for Nginx's mainline version.

$ echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg] \ http://nginx.org/packages/mainline/debian `lsb_release -cs` nginx" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nginx.list

Update the system repositories.

$ sudo apt update

Install Nginx.

$ sudo apt install nginx

Verify the installation. On Debian systems, you need sudo to run the following command.

$ sudo nginx -v nginx version: nginx/1.25.3

Start the Nginx server.

$ sudo systemctl start nginx

Check the status of the server.

$ sudo systemctl status nginx ? nginx.service - nginx - high performance web server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service; enabled; preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2024-01-01 10:17:38 UTC; 4s ago Docs: https://nginx.org/en/docs/ Process: 8972 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/nginx -c /etc/nginx/nginx.conf (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 8973 (nginx) Tasks: 3 (limit: 4637) Memory: 2.9M CPU: 17ms CGroup: /system.slice/nginx.service ??8973 "nginx: master process /usr/sbin/nginx -c /etc/nginx/nginx.conf" ??8974 "nginx: worker process" ??8975 "nginx: worker process" Jan 01 10:17:38 mastodon systemd[1]: Starting nginx.service - nginx - high performance web server... Jan 01 10:17:38 mastodon systemd[1]: Started nginx.service - nginx - high performance web server.

Step 6 - Install SSL

We need to install Certbot to generate the SSL certificate. You can either install Certbot using Debian's repository or grab the latest version using the Snapd tool. We will be using the Snapd version.

Debian 12 comes doesn't come with Snapd installed. Install Snapd package.

$ sudo apt install snapd

Run the following commands to ensure that your version of Snapd is up to date. Ensure that your version of Snapd is up to date.

$ sudo snap install core $ sudo snap refresh core

Install Certbot.

$ sudo snap install --classic certbot

Use the following command to ensure that the Certbot command runs by creating a symbolic link to the /usr/bin directory.

$ sudo ln -s /snap/bin/certbot /usr/bin/certbot

Verify the installation.

$ certbot --version certbot 2.8.0

Run the following command to generate an SSL Certificate.

$ sudo certbot certonly --nginx --agree-tos --no-eff-email --staple-ocsp --preferred-challenges http -m [email protected] -d mastodon.example.com

The above command will download a certificate to the /etc/letsencrypt/live/mastodon.example.com directory on your server.

Generate a Diffie-Hellman group certificate.

$ sudo openssl dhparam -dsaparam -out /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem 4096

Check the Certbot renewal scheduler service.

$ systemctl list-timers

You will find snap.certbot.renew.service as one of the services scheduled to run.

NEXT LEFT LAST PASSED UNIT ACTIVATES ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mon 2024-01-01 20:03:52 UTC 9h left Mon 2023-12-11 21:56:24 UTC 2 weeks 6 days ago apt-daily.timer apt-daily.service Mon 2024-01-01 21:06:00 UTC 10h left - - snap.certbot.renew.timersnap.certbot.renew.service Tue 2024-01-02 00:00:00 UTC 13h left - - dpkg-db-backup.timer dpkg-db-backup.service

Do a dry run of the process to check whether the SSL renewal is working fine.

$ sudo certbot renew --dry-run

If you see no errors, you are all set. Your certificate will renew automatically.

Step 7 - Configure Nginx

Open the file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

Add the following line before the line include /etc/nginx/conf.d/*.conf; .

server_names_hash_bucket_size 64;

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Create and open the file /etc/nginx/conf.d/mastodon.conf for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/mastodon.conf

Paste the following code in it.

map $http_upgrade $connection_upgrade { default upgrade; '' close; } upstream backend { server 127.0.0.1:3000 fail_timeout=0; } upstream streaming { server 127.0.0.1:4000 fail_timeout=0; } proxy_cache_path /var/cache/nginx levels=1:2 keys_zone=CACHE:10m inactive=7d max_size=1g; server { listen 80 default_server; server_name mastodon.example.com; location / { return 301 https://$host$request_uri; } } server { listen 443 ssl; server_name mastodon.example.com; access_log /var/log/nginx/mastodon.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/mastodon.error.log; http2 on; # Enable HTTP/2 - works only on Nginx 1.25.1+ ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/mastodon.example.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/mastodon.example.com/privkey.pem; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/mastodon.example.com/chain.pem; ssl_session_timeout 1d; # Enable TLS versions (TLSv1.3 is required upcoming HTTP/3 QUIC). ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; # Enable TLSv1.3's 0-RTT. Use $ssl_early_data when reverse proxying to # prevent replay attacks. # # @see: https://nginx.org/en/docs/http/ngx_http_ssl_module.html#ssl_early_data ssl_early_data on; ssl_ciphers 'ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384'; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on; ssl_session_cache shared:SSL:10m; ssl_session_tickets off; keepalive_timeout 70; sendfile on; client_max_body_size 80m; # OCSP Stapling --- # fetch OCSP records from URL in ssl_certificate and cache them ssl_stapling on; ssl_stapling_verify on; ssl_dhparam /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem; add_header X-Early-Data $tls1_3_early_data; root /opt/mastodon/web/public; gzip on; gzip_disable "msie6"; gzip_vary on; gzip_proxied any; gzip_comp_level 6; gzip_buffers 16 8k; gzip_http_version 1.1; gzip_types text/plain text/css application/json application/javascript text/xml application/xml application/xml+rss text/javascript image/svg+xml image/x-icon; add_header Strict-Transport-Security "max-age=31536000" always; location / { try_files $uri @proxy; } location ~ ^/(system/accounts/avatars|system/media_attachments/files) { add_header Cache-Control "public, max-age=31536000, immutable"; add_header Strict-Transport-Security "max-age=31536000" always; root /opt/mastodon/; try_files $uri @proxy; } location ~ ^/(emoji|packs) { add_header Cache-Control "public, max-age=31536000, immutable"; add_header Strict-Transport-Security "max-age=31536000" always; try_files $uri @proxy; } location /sw.js { add_header Cache-Control "public, max-age=0"; add_header Strict-Transport-Security "max-age=31536000" always; try_files $uri @proxy; } location @proxy { proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header Proxy ""; proxy_pass_header Server; proxy_pass http://backend; proxy_buffering on; proxy_redirect off; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection $connection_upgrade; proxy_cache CACHE; proxy_cache_valid 200 7d; proxy_cache_valid 410 24h; proxy_cache_use_stale error timeout updating http_500 http_502 http_503 http_504; add_header X-Cached $upstream_cache_status; add_header Strict-Transport-Security "max-age=31536000" always; tcp_nodelay on; } location /api/v1/streaming { proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_set_header Proxy ""; proxy_pass http://streaming; proxy_buffering off; proxy_redirect off; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection $connection_upgrade; tcp_nodelay on; } error_page 500 501 502 503 504 /500.html; } # This block is useful for debugging TLS v1.3. Please feel free to remove this # and use the `$ssl_early_data` variable exposed by NGINX directly should you # wish to do so. map $ssl_early_data $tls1_3_early_data { "~." $ssl_early_data; default ""; }

Once finished, save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Verify the Nginx configuration file syntax.

$ sudo nginx -t nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Restart the Nginx server.

$ sudo systemctl restart nginx

Step 8 - Start Mastodon

Tootctl CLI tool

The Tootctl CLI tool is used to perform administrative tasks on Mastodon. We need to make it accessible on the host shell.

Create the file /usr/local/bin/tootctl and open it for editing.

$ sudo nano /usr/local/bin/tootctl

Paste the following code in it.

#!/bin/bash docker compose -f /opt/mastodon/docker-compose.yml run --rm shell tootctl "$@"

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Give the file executable permission.

$ sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/tootctl

Mastodon Service File

You can start the Mastodon containers using the Docker compose command but it's easier to do via a systemd unit file.

Create and open the Mastodon service file for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/mastodon.service

Paste the following code in it.

[Unit] Description=Mastodon service After=docker.service [Service] Type=oneshot RemainAfterExit=yes WorkingDirectory=/opt/mastodon ExecStart=/usr/bin/docker compose -f /opt/mastodon/docker-compose.yml up -d ExecStop=/usr/bin/docker compose -f /opt/mastodon/docker-compose.yml down [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Reload the system daemon to initiate the service file.

$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload

Enable and start the Mastodon service.

$ sudo systemctl enable --now mastodon.service

Check the status of the Docker containers.

$ watch docker compose -f /opt/mastodon/docker-compose.yml ps

Once the status of the containers changes to running (healthy) , exit the screen by pressing Ctrl + C.

Create the admin user for Mastodon and note the password provided.

$ tootctl accounts create navjot --email [email protected] --confirmed --role Owner OK New password: 1338afbe1b4e06e823b6625da80cb537

If you want to close user registrations, use the following command.

$ tootctl settings registrations close

To open the registrations again, issue the following command.

$ tootctl settings registrations open

Initialize Search

You will need to make a toot before you can create and populate Elasticsearch indices. Once you have made a toot, issue the following command.

$ tootctl search deploy

You may get the following error.

/opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/ruby-progressbar-1.11.0/lib/ruby-progressbar/progress.rb:76:in `total=': You can't set the item's total value to less than the current progress. (ProgressBar::InvalidProgressError) from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/ruby-progressbar-1.11.0/lib/ruby-progressbar/base.rb:178:in `block in update_progress' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/ruby-progressbar-1.11.0/lib/ruby-progressbar/output.rb:43:in `with_refresh' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/ruby-progressbar-1.11.0/lib/ruby-progressbar/base.rb:177:in `update_progress' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/ruby-progressbar-1.11.0/lib/ruby-progressbar/base.rb:101:in `total=' from /opt/mastodon/lib/mastodon/search_cli.rb:67:in `deploy' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor/command.rb:27:in `run' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor/invocation.rb:127:in `invoke_command' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor.rb:392:in `dispatch' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor/invocation.rb:116:in `invoke' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor.rb:243:in `block in subcommand' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor/command.rb:27:in `run' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor/invocation.rb:127:in `invoke_command' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor.rb:392:in `dispatch' from /opt/mastodon/vendor/bundle/ruby/3.0.0/gems/thor-1.2.1/lib/thor/base.rb:485:in `start' from /opt/mastodon/bin/tootctl:8:in `<main>'

In this case, enter the website container shell.

$ docker exec -it mastodon-website-1 /bin/bash

Run the following command.

$ sed -E '/progress.total = /d' -i lib/mastodon/search_cli.rb

Exit the container shell.

$ exit

Run the Elasticsearch deploy command again. Sometimes the command may work at a later time. This is an ongoing issue at Mastodon, therefore there is no definite fix at the moment.

$ tootctl search deploy Done! 1/?? |-=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=---=| ETA: ??:??:?? (0 docs/s) Indexed 1 records, de-indexed 0

Additional Helper Services

Let us create another service for removing downloaded media files.

Create and open the Mastodon media removal service for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/mastodon-media-remove.service

Paste the following code in it.

[Unit] Description=Mastodon - media remove service Wants=mastodon-media-remove.timer [Service] Type=oneshot StandardError=null StandardOutput=null WorkingDirectory=/opt/mastodon ExecStart=/usr/bin/docker compose -f /opt/mastodon/docker-compose.yml run --rm shell tootctl media remove [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

If you want to schedule the media removal, you can set up a timer service for it.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/mastodon-media-remove.timer

Paste the following code.

[Unit] Description=Schedule a media remove every week [Timer] Persistent=true OnCalendar=Sat *-*-* 00:00:00 Unit=mastodon-media-remove.service [Install] WantedBy=timers.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

You can set up another service to remove the Rich preview cards generated using OpenGraph tags.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/mastodon-preview_cards-remove.service

Paste the following code.

[Unit] Description=Mastodon - preview cards remove service Wants=mastodon-preview_cards-remove.timer [Service] Type=oneshot StandardError=null StandardOutput=null WorkingDirectory=/opt/mastodon ExecStart=/usr/bin/docker compose -f /opt/mastodon/docker-compose.yml run --rm shell tootctl preview_cards remove [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Set the corresponding timer service.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/mastodon-preview_cards-remove.timer

Paste the following code.

[Unit] Description=Schedule a preview cards remove every week [Timer] Persistent=true OnCalendar=Sat *-*-* 00:00:00 Unit=mastodon-preview_cards-remove.service [Install] WantedBy=timers.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Reload the system daemon.

$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload

Enable and start the timers.

$ sudo systemctl enable --now mastodon-preview_cards-remove.timer $ sudo systemctl enable --now mastodon-media-remove.timer

List all the timers to check the schedule of the Mastodon services.

$ systemctl list-timers ..... Sat 2024-01-06 00:00:00 UTC 4 days left - - mastodon-media-remove.timer mastodon-media-remove.service Sat 2024-01-06 00:00:00 UTC 4 days left - - mastodon-preview_cards-remove.timer mastodon-preview_cards-remove.service

Access Mastodon

Visit the URL https://mastodon.example.com to access your instance and you will see a similar page.

In the above screenshot, you can see there are 0 users. This is because we haven't logged in yet. Even if you create an administrator account, it does not show on the main page on the first run. To do that, log in to your instance and you will be taken to the following page.

Click on the Preferences option from the right sidebar to access the settings. From there, click on the Administration option from the left menu to access Mastodon's administration panel.

Click on the Server settings option from the left sidebar.

Here, fill in your contact username and business e-mail which will now be reflected on your server's homepage. Also fill in various other information including server description, logo, and server rules to customize your Mastodon instance.

Step 9 - Mastodon Maintenance

To view the performance and logs of your Mastodon instance, head over to https://mastodon.example.com/sidekiq/ .

Here you can view a list of various processes and scheduled tasks related to your Mastodon instance. You can also check for failed tasks under the Dead or Retries section. It will also tell you the memory usage of your instance.

You can check the health of your instance's database from https://mastodon.example.com/pghero/ .

You can perform maintenance of your database, run SQL queries, and remove unused indices. To enable query statistics, click the Enable button on the above page and you will get the following information.

Switch to the root user.

$ sudo -i su

Switch to the /opt/mastodon/database/postgresql directory.

$ cd /opt/mastodon/database/postgresql

Open the postgresql.conf file.

$ nano postgresql.conf

Find the line #shared_preload_libraries = '' # (change requires restart) and replace it with the following.

shared_preload_libraries = 'pg_stat_statements'

Add the following line at the end of the file.

pg_stat_statements.track = all

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Restart the Mastodon containers.

$ systemctl restart mastodon.service

Exit the root shell.

$ exit

If you check the database health page, you can see if there are any slow queries now.

Note: You can also launch the PgHero and Sidekiq URLs from the Preferences menu.

If your site doesn't load for some reason, you can check logs generated by Docker.

$ docker logs <container-name>

Step 10 - Backup Mastodon

We will use a 3rd party tool called Restic for backing up Mastodon. The first step to back up using Restic is to add all the files and directories to the repository list.

Create and open the repository list file for editing.

$ sudo nano /opt/mastodon/backup-files

Paste the following lines in it.

/etc/nginx /etc/letsencrypt /etc/systemd/system /root /opt/mastodon/database/pgbackups /opt/mastodon/*.env /opt/mastodon/docker-compose.yml /opt/mastodon/branding /opt/mastodon/database/redis /opt/mastodon/web/system /opt/mastodon/backup-files /opt/mastodon/mastodon-backup

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Install Restic.

$ sudo apt install restic

Create a backup repository and create the initial backup. We are backing up our data to S3 service.

$ restic -r s3:https://$SERVER:$PORT/mybucket init $ restic -r s3:https://$SERVER:$PORT/mybucket backup $(cat /opt/mastodon/backup-files) --exclude /opt/mastodon/database/postgresql

Create a Mastodon backup service timer and open it for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/mastodon-backup.timer

Paste the following code in it.

[Unit] Description=Schedule a mastodon backup every hour [Timer] Persistent=true OnCalendar=*:00:00 Unit=mastodon-backup.service [Install] WantedBy=timers.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Create a Mastodon backup service file and open it for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/mastodon-backup.service

Paste the following code in it.

[Unit] Description=Mastodon - backup service # Without this, they can run at the same time and race to docker compose, # double-creating networks and failing due to ambiguous network definition # requiring `docker network prune` and restarting After=mastodon.service [Service] Type=oneshot StandardError=file:/var/log/mastodon-backup.err StandardOutput=file:/var/log/mastodon-backup.log WorkingDirectory=/opt/mastodon ExecStart=/bin/bash /opt/mastodon/mastodon-backup [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Next, create and open the /opt/mastodon/mastodon-backup file for editing. This contains the actual backup commands.

$ sudo nano /opt/mastodon/mastodon-backup

Paste the following code in it.

#!/bin/bash set -e AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID= AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY= SERVER= PORT= RESTIC_PASSWORD_FILE=/root/restic-pasword docker compose -f /opt/mastodon/docker-compose.yml run --rm postgresql sh -c "pg_dump -Fp mastodon | gzip > /backups/dump.sql.gz" restic -r s3:https://$SERVER:$PORT/mybucket --cache-dir=/root backup $(cat /opt/mastodon/backup-files) --exclude /opt/mastodon/database/postgresql restic -r s3:https://$SERVER:$PORT/mybucket --cache-dir=/root forget --prune --keep-hourly 24 --keep-daily 7 --keep-monthly 3

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Give executable permissions to the backup script.

$ sudo chmod +x /opt/mastodon/mastodon-backup

Reload the service daemon and start the backup service and timer.

$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload $ sudo systemctl enable --now mastodon-backup.service $ sudo systemctl enable --now mastodon-backup.timer

Confirm that hourly backups are happening and accessible using the following commands.

$ restic -r s3:https://$SERVER:$PORT/mybucket snapshots $ restic -r s3:https://$SERVER:$PORT/mybucket mount /mnt

Step 11 - Upgrade Mastodon

Upgrading Mastodon requires several steps. First, switch to the directory.

$ cd /opt/mastodon

Pull the latest container images for Mastodon.

$ docker compose pull

Make any changes to the docker-compose.yml if you want.

Perform all the database migrations.

$ docker compose run --rm shell bundle exec rake db:migrate

Update your copies of static files.

$ docker compose run --rm shell bash -c "cp -r /opt/mastodon/public/* /static/"

Restart the Mastodon containers.

$ sudo systemctl restart mastodon.service

The above instructions are generic update instructions. Always check the GitHub releases page of Mastodon to look for any specific update tasks and commands between versions to ensure everything goes smoothly.

Conclusion

This concludes our tutorial on installing Mastodon Social Network using Docker on a Debian 12 server. If you have any questions, post them in the comments below.