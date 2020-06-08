How to Install Kooboo CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Kooboo is a flexible, extensible and cross-platform content management system (CMS) based on ASP.NET MVC. It is used to develop static or complex pages and powerful websites. It supports Windows, Mac OS and Linux systems, and helps you with all the regular tasks of website development. It comes with a rich set of features such as workflow, version control, publishing and integration service.

In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Kooboo CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 server.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 20.04.

A root password is configured on your server.

Install Microsoft .NET Framework

Before starting, you will need to install Microsoft .NET framework in your system to get Kooboo working.

First, you will need to the Microsoft key, product repository, and install required dependencies. To do so, download the Microsoft package by running the following command:

wget https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/20.04/packages-microsoft-prod.deb

Next, install the downloaded package with the following command:

dpkg -i packages-microsoft-prod.deb

Next, update the repository and install the Microsoft .NET framework with the following command:

apt-get update -y

apt-get install aspnetcore-runtime-2.1

Once you are done, you can proceed to the next step.

Install Kooboo CMS

First, download the latest version of the Kooboo CMS from its official website:

wget https://www.kooboo.com/download/kooboolinux.zip

Once the download is completed, unzip the downloaded file with the following command:

unzip kooboolinux.zip

Next, change the directory to Kooboo and start the webserver using the following command:

cd Kooboo

dotnet Kooboo.App.dll

Once the webserver started successfully, you should get the following output:

web Server Started port:80

Access Kooboo Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip. You will be redirected to the Kooboo login page:

Provide default username as admin and the password as admin, and click on the Sign in button. You should see the following page:

Select Template and click on the Pick button. You should see the following page:

Click on any Template. You should see the following page:

Click on Use this template. You should see the following page:

Provide your site name, domain and click on the Import button. You should see the Kooboo dashboard in the following page.

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Kooboo CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 server. You can edit any existing template or start creating a new website. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.