How to Install Kooboo CMS on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Kooboo is a free and open source content management system written in ASP.NET language. It is a powerful tool capable of developing static pages or complex websites. Kooboo runs on Windows, Linux and MacOS. Kooboo comes with a rich set of features including, Migration and Template, Inline editing, Publishing, Multilingual Support, Cross Platform and much more.

In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Kooboo CMS on Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Requirements

A server running Ubuntu 18.04.

A root password is set up on your server.

Getting Started

First, it is recommended to update your server with the latest version. You can do it with the following command:

apt-get update -y

apt-get upgrade -y

Once the server is updated, restart it to apply all the configuration changes:

Install Microsoft .NET Framework on Ubuntu

Before installing Kooboo, you will need to install .NET core 2.1 runtime tool on your server.

First, you will need to register the Microsoft key, register the product repository, and install required dependencies. You can do it with the following command:

wget -q https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/18.04/packages-microsoft-prod.deb -O packages-microsoft-prod.deb

dpkg -i packages-microsoft-prod.deb

add-apt-repository universe

apt-get install apt-transport-https

Once installed, update the repository and install .NET with the following command:

apt-get update

apt-get install aspnetcore-runtime-2.1=2.1.5-1

Install Kooboo CMS

First, you will need to download the latest version of Kooboo from their official websites. You can download it with the following command:

wget https://www.kooboo.com/download/kooboolinux.zip

Once downloaded, extract the downloaded file to the /opt directory with the following command:

unzip kooboolinux.zip -d /opt/

Next, change the directory to Kooboo and start the server with the following command:

cd /opt/Kooboo

dotnet Kooboo.App.dll

You should see the following output:

Web Server Started port:80

Access Kooboo Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip. You should see the following page:

Provide default username and password as admin / admin, and click on the Sign In button. You should see the following page:

Now, select any template. You should see the following page:

Now, click on Use This Template. You should see the following page:

Now, provide your site name and domain. Then, click on the Import button. You should see the Kooboo dashboard in the following page:

Congratulations! you have successfully installed and configured Kooboo CMS on Ubuntu 18.04 server.