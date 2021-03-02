How to Install CyberPanel on Alma Linux 8

CyberPanel is a free and open-source web hosting control panel that allows you to create, configure and manage your own hosting server. It is a cPanel alternative that works on top of the OpenLiteSpeed server. With CyberPanel, you can manage SSL certificates, use a user-friendly file manager, configure the web application firewall, manage DNS, manage emails, and more. Cyberpanel is the only hosting control panel that natively supports OpenLiteSpeed and LiteSpeed Enterprise right out of the box.

In this post, we will show you how to install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed on Alma Linux 8.

Prerequisites

A server running Alma Linux 8.

A root password is configured on the server.

Install CyberPanel

CyberPanel provides an auto-installation script that allows you to install the CyberPanel on your system within a minute. You can download and run the CyberPanel installation script by just running the following command:

sh <(curl https://cyberpanel.net/install.sh || wget -O - https://cyberpanel.net/install.sh)

You will be asked to install the CyberPanel as shown below:

Initializing... Fetching latest data from CyberPanel server... This may take few seconds... Branch name fetched...v2.1.2 Checking root privileges... You are runing as root... Valid IP detected... Checking server location... Desktop OS not detected. Proceeding System: AlmaLinux 8 detected... Checking virtualization type... Initialized... CyberPanel Installer v2.1.2 1. Install CyberPanel. 2. Exit. Please enter the number[1-2]: 1

Type 1 and press the Enter key to start the installation. You will be asked to choose the following options:

CyberPanel Installer v2.1.2 RAM check : 111/3736MB (2.97%) Disk check : 3/80GB (4%) (Minimal 10GB free space) 1. Install CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed. 2. Install Cyberpanel with LiteSpeed Enterprise. 3. Exit. Please enter the number[1-3]: 1

Type 1 and press the Enter key to install the CyberPanel with OpenLiteSpeed. You should see the following output:

Install Full service for CyberPanel? This will include PowerDNS, Postfix and Pure-FTPd. Full installation [Y/n]: Y

Type Y and press the Enter key for full installation. You should see the following output:

Full installation selected... Do you want to setup Remote MySQL? (This will skip installation of local MySQL) (Default = No) Remote MySQL [y/N]: N Local MySQL selected... Press Enter key to continue with latest version or Enter specific version such as: 1.9.4 , 2.0.1 , 2.0.2 ...etc Branch name set to v2.1.2 Please choose to use default admin password 1234567, randomly generate one (recommended) or specify the admin password? Choose [d]fault, [r]andom or [s]et password: [d/r/s] s Please enter your password: Password: Confirm Password: Do you wish to install Memcached process and its PHP extension? Please select [Y/n]: Y

Set your CyberPanel password and press the Enter key. Once the CyberPanel is installed, you should get the following output:

Install Memcached process and its PHP extension set to Yes... Do you wish to install Redis process and its PHP extension? Please select [Y/n]: n Would you like to set up a WatchDog (beta) for Web service and Database service ? The watchdog script will be automatically started up after installation and server reboot If you want to kill the watchdog , run watchdog kill Please type Yes or no (with capital Y, default Yes): Visit: https://209.23.10.98:8090 Panel username: admin Panel password: ***** Visit: https://209.23.10.98:7080 WebAdmin console username: admin WebAdmin console password: JoQJdtQsRxGU7Xnk Visit: https://209.23.10.98:8090/rainloop/?admin Rainloop Admin username: admin Rainloop Admin password: BQ6n0UbBWdFROe Run cyberpanel help to get FAQ info Run cyberpanel upgrade to upgrade it to latest version. Run cyberpanel utility to access some handy tools . Website : https://www.cyberpanel.net Forums : https://forums.cyberpanel.net Wikipage: https://docs.cyberpanel.net Docs : https://cyberpanel.net/docs/ Enjoy your accelerated Internet by CyberPanel & OpenLiteSpeed ################################################################### If your provider has a network-level firewall Please make sure you have opened following port for both in/out: TCP: 8090 for CyberPanel TCP: 80, TCP: 443 and UDP: 443 for webserver TCP: 21 and TCP: 40110-40210 for FTP TCP: 25, TCP: 587, TCP: 465, TCP: 110, TCP: 143 and TCP: 993 for mail service TCP: 53 and UDP: 53 for DNS service Would you like to restart your server now? [y/N]: y

Access CyberPanel

You can now access the CyberPanel web interface using the URL https://your-server-ip:8090. You will get the CyberPanel login page:

Provide your admin username, password, and click on the Sign in button. You should see the CyberPanel dashboard on the following screen:

You can also access the OpenLiteSpeed web interface using the URL https://your-server-ip:7080. You should see the OpenLiteSpeed login page:

Provide your admin username, password, and click on the Sign in button. You should see the OpenLiteSpeed dashboard on the following screen:

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed CyberPanel on Alma Linux 8. You can now start creating your first website from the CyberPanel dashboard. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.