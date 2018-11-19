Upgrade Zimbra Collaboration Suite 8.7 to 8.8 on Ubuntu

The Zimbra Collaboration Server is a mail server, collaborative web application and a web-based mail server admin console in a single application. It provides LDAP, antivirus, antispam, collaboration features and an ajax webmail client. Zimbra is easy to use for administrators as well as end users due to its fast Ajax-based web interface.

Prerequisites

In this tutorial, we will see how to upgrade an installation of Zimbra 8.7.11 to Zimbra 8.8.10 (latest version available).

Before starting the upgrade, here some advice, before start check your installation version simply going to your web interface at https://IPADDRESS:7071/, you should see immediately your version at the login dashboard

2FA check

First of all there is a Bug 105056 noted a problem that can occur during a rolling upgrade if two factor authentication (2FA) is enabled before all mailbox servers have been upgraded to 8.7. In particular, pre-8.7 mailbox servers are not compatible with 2FA. Accordingly, it is recommended that 2FA is not enabled until all mailbox servers have been upgraded to 8.7.

Database integrity check

Before start the upgrade it is suggested to do a database integrity check, running the command zmdbintegrityreport, wich wil be done entering with the zimbra user

su - zimbra

zmdbintegrityreport

the output should be like this

if something went worng, you need to fix before upgrade.

Another check to complete, befaore start is to upgrade the operating system, in our case, we use ubuntu 16.04 so the steps are the following, to lunch as root user

[email protected]:~# apt-get update && apt-get upgrade

Trovato:1 http://it.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu xenial InRelease

Scaricamento di:2 http://it.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu xenial-updates InRelease [109 kB]

Scaricamento di:3 http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu xenial-security InRelease [107 kB]

Trovato:4 https://repo.zimbra.com/apt/87 xenial InRelease

Scaricamento di:5 http://it.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu xenial-backports InRelease [107 kB]

Recuperati 323 kB in 0s (542 kB/s)

Lettura elenco dei pacchetti... Fatto

Lettura elenco dei pacchetti... Fatto

Generazione albero delle dipendenze

Lettura informazioni sullo stato... Fatto

Calcolo dell'aggiornamento... Fatto

I seguenti pacchetti sono stati mantenuti alla versione attuale:

linux-generic linux-headers-generic linux-image-generic ubuntu-minimal

0 aggiornati, 0 installati, 0 da rimuovere e 4 non aggiornati.

[email protected]:~#

Disable SSLv3 Support

If upgrading to ZCS 8.7.0, you need to completely disable SSLv3 support after the upgrade. Disabling SSLv3 is recommended as a result of the SSLv3 vulnerability described in Alert (TA14-290A).

To do that, please refear to the procedure on officiali website Disable SSLv3

Whenever upgrading, it is recommended that you check the values of the following attributes (zmprov gcf <attr>) and compare them with the current default values (zmprov desc -a <attr>).

zimbraReverseProxySSLCiphers zimbraReverseProxySSLProtocols zimbraSSLExcludeCipherSuites zimbraMailboxdSSLProtocols

In addition, it is recommended to make the following changes:

- Remove the following from zimbraReverseProxySSLCiphers :

ECDHE-RSA-RC4-SHA ECDHE-ECDSA-RC4-SHA RC4-SHA

to do so run the command

When you run the install script, if ZCS is already installed, you will be asked if you want to upgrade.

Zimbra Upgrade

So now, we are prepared to perform the upgrade, in our case from 8.7.11 to 8.8.10, so let's start downloading the lates version

As you can see, some of the service will be found, as in the output below

Operations logged to /tmp/install.log.FwDVflaW

Checking for existing installation...

zimbra-drive...FOUND zimbra-drive-1.0.10+1504081761-1.u16

zimbra-imapd...NOT FOUND

zimbra-patch...NOT FOUND

zimbra-license-tools...NOT FOUND

zimbra-license-extension...NOT FOUND

zimbra-network-store...NOT FOUND

zimbra-network-modules-ng...NOT FOUND

zimbra-chat...FOUND zimbra-chat-1.0.11+1509959286-2.u16

zimbra-talk...NOT FOUND

zimbra-ldap...FOUND zimbra-ldap-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-logger...FOUND zimbra-logger-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-mta...FOUND zimbra-mta-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-dnscache...FOUND zimbra-dnscache-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-snmp...FOUND zimbra-snmp-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-store...FOUND zimbra-store-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-apache...FOUND zimbra-apache-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-spell...FOUND zimbra-spell-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-convertd...NOT FOUND

zimbra-memcached...FOUND zimbra-memcached-1:1.4.37-2.u16

zimbra-proxy...FOUND zimbra-proxy-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

zimbra-archiving...NOT FOUND

zimbra-core...FOUND zimbra-core-8.7.11.GA.1854.UBUNTU16.64

ZCS upgrade from 8.7.11 to 8.8.10 will be performed.

Validating ldap configuration

LDAP validation succeeded. Continuing.



Accept the license Agreement, saying "Y".

Checking current number of databases...

say "Y" to check message store integrity

Do you want to verify message store database integrity? [Y]

Verifying integrity of message store databases. This may take a while.

mysqld is alive

No errors found

say "Y" to use zimbra repository

Use Zimbra's package repository [Y]

At this point install should find you installation ad ask for upgrade, obviouslly say "Y"

Configuring package repository

Checking for installable packages

Found zimbra-core (local)

Found zimbra-ldap (local)

Found zimbra-logger (local)

Found zimbra-mta (local)

Found zimbra-dnscache (local)

Found zimbra-snmp (local)

Found zimbra-store (local)

Found zimbra-apache (local)

Found zimbra-spell (local)

Found zimbra-memcached (repo)

Found zimbra-proxy (local)

Found zimbra-drive (repo)

Found zimbra-imapd (local)

Found zimbra-patch (repo)



The Zimbra Collaboration Server appears to already be installed.

It can be upgraded with no effect on existing accounts,

or the current installation can be completely removed prior

to installation for a clean install.

Do you wish to upgrade? [Y]

Ath this point you'll be prompted to upgrade the packages he can find, in my installation here's what is fouond

Scanning for any new or additional packages available for installation

Existing packages will be upgraded

Upgrading zimbra-core

Upgrading zimbra-ldap

Upgrading zimbra-logger

Upgrading zimbra-mta

Upgrading zimbra-dnscache

Upgrading zimbra-snmp

Upgrading zimbra-store

Upgrading zimbra-apache

Upgrading zimbra-spell

Upgrading zimbra-memcached

Upgrading zimbra-proxy

Upgrading zimbra-drive

When asked to install zimbra-impad (BETA), say no

Install zimbra-imapd (BETA - for evaluation only) [N]

At this point upgrade will start

Upgrading zimbra-chat

Checking required space for zimbra-core

Checking space for zimbra-store

Checking required packages for zimbra-store

zimbra-store package check complete.

Installing:

zimbra-core

zimbra-ldap

zimbra-logger

zimbra-mta

zimbra-dnscache

zimbra-snmp

zimbra-store

zimbra-apache

zimbra-spell

zimbra-memcached

zimbra-proxy

zimbra-drive

zimbra-patch

zimbra-chat

The system will be modified. Continue? [N]

Say "Y" and upgrade will start. Pay attention that during upgrade all services will be stopped until end of upgrade, so don't do it during working hours.

After a bit of time, upgrade will end succesfully, you can choose, to notify or not Zimbra about your installation

Skipping creation of default domain GAL sync account - existing install detected.

You have the option of notifying Zimbra of your installation.

This helps us to track the uptake of the Zimbra Collaboration Server.

The only information that will be transmitted is:

The VERSION of zcs installed (8.8.10_GA_3039_UBUNTU16_64)

The ADMIN EMAIL ADDRESS created ([email protected])

Notify Zimbra of your installation? [Yes] No

if all is gone right you should arrive at the end

Notification skipped

Checking if the NG started running...done.

Setting up zimbra crontab...done.



Moving /tmp/zmsetup.20181119-132152.log to /opt/zimbra/log

Configuration complete - press return to exit

Now try to login to the administration interface and check if the version is changed

In my case, all went fine, and the upgrade process as worked fine.