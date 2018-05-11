How to Install Subsonic Media Server Ubuntu 18.04

Subsonic is a web-based media server written in Java language, so it can run on any operating system with Java support. It comes with a user-friendly web interface and allows us to share music and video with multiple users. You can stream your music from home and listen to your music from anywhere.

In this tutorial, we will be going to learn how to install Subsonic media server in Ubuntu 18.04 server.

Requirements

A server running Ubuntu 18.04.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Install Java

Subsonic media server is written in Java, so you will need to install Java to your system. You can install Java using the following command:

sudo apt-get install oracle-java8-installer -y

After installing Java, you can check the version of Java with the following command:

java -version

You should see the following output:

Java version "1.8.0_91" Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_91-b14) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.91-b14, mixed mode)

Install Subsonic

First, you will need to download the latest version of the Subsonic to your system. You can download it using the following command:

wget https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/subsonic-public/download/subsonic-6.1.3.deb

Once the download is completed, install the Subsonic using the following command:

sudo dpkg -i subsonic-6.1.3.deb

Once the Subsonic is installed, restart the Subsonic service with the following command:

sudo systemctl restart subsonic

By default, Subsonic store their music files in /var/music directory. So you will need to create a music directory for Subsonic.

sudo mkdir /var/music

Access Subsonic Web Interface

Now, Subsonic media server is installed and runs on port 4040. Open your web browser and type the URL http://yourserverip:4040, you will be redirected to the Subsonic login page as shown below:

Next, enter username and password as admin/admin and click on the Log In button, you should see the Subsonic default dashboard in the following page: