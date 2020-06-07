How To Install JFrog Artifactory on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

JFrog Artifactory is an open-source repository management application that can be integrated with continuous integration and delivery tools. It is a cross-platform tool that allows DevOps to manage multiple package repositories. It provides high availability and multi-site replication to automate your pipeline and enable faster releases.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install JFrog Artifactory on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 20.04.

A valid domain name pointed with your server.

A root password is configured on your server.

Install JFrog Artifactory

By default, JFrog Artifactory is not available in the Ubuntu 20.04 default repository. So you will need to add the JFrog Artifactory repository to your system.

First, install Gnupg2 package with the following command:

apt-get install gnupg2 -y

Next, download and add the GPG key with the following command:

wget -qO - https://api.bintray.com/orgs/jfrog/keys/gpg/public.key | apt-key add -

Next, add the JFrog Artifactory repository with the following command:

echo "deb https://jfrog.bintray.com/artifactory-debs bionic main" | tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jfrog.list

Once the repository is added, update the repository and install JFrog Artifactory with the following command:

apt-get update -y

apt-get install jfrog-artifactory-oss -y

Once the installaton has been completed successfully, you should get the following output:

************ SUCCESS **************** The Installation of Artifactory has completed successfully. NOTE: It is highly recommended to use Artifactory with an external database (MySQL, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MariaDB). For details about how to configure the database, refer to https://service.jfrog.org/installer/Configuring+the+Database Start Artifactory with: > systemctl start artifactory.service Check Artifactory status with: > systemctl status artifactory.service Installation directory was set to /opt/jfrog/artifactory You can find more information in the log directory /opt/jfrog/artifactory/var/log System configuration templates can be found under /opt/jfrog/artifactory/var/etc Copy any configuration you want to modify from the template to /opt/jfrog/artifactory/var/etc/system.yaml Triggering migration script, this will migrate if needed ... Processing triggers for man-db (2.9.1-1) ... Processing triggers for systemd (245.4-4ubuntu3) ...

Next, start the Artifactory service and enable it to start at system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start artifactory

systemctl enable artifactory

Next, verify the status of Artifactory service using the following command:

systemctl status artifactory

You should get the following output:

? artifactory.service - Artifactory service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/artifactory.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2020-06-07 12:42:39 UTC; 40s ago Process: 15671 ExecStart=/opt/jfrog/artifactory/app/bin/artifactoryManage.sh start (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 17974 (java) Tasks: 0 (limit: 9522) Memory: 2.4M CGroup: /system.slice/artifactory.service ? 17974 /opt/jfrog/artifactory/app/third-party/java/bin/java -Djava.util.logging.config.file=/opt/jfrog/artifactory/app/artifacto> Jun 07 12:42:38 ubuntu2004 su[18380]: (to artifactory) root on none Jun 07 12:42:38 ubuntu2004 su[18380]: pam_unix(su:session): session opened for user artifactory by (uid=0) Jun 07 12:42:38 ubuntu2004 su[18380]: pam_unix(su:session): session closed for user artifactory Jun 07 12:42:38 ubuntu2004 su[18534]: (to artifactory) root on none Jun 07 12:42:38 ubuntu2004 su[18534]: pam_unix(su:session): session opened for user artifactory by (uid=0) Jun 07 12:42:39 ubuntu2004 su[18534]: pam_unix(su:session): session closed for user artifactory Jun 07 12:42:39 ubuntu2004 su[18655]: (to artifactory) root on none Jun 07 12:42:39 ubuntu2004 su[18655]: pam_unix(su:session): session opened for user artifactory by (uid=0) Jun 07 12:42:39 ubuntu2004 su[18655]: pam_unix(su:session): session closed for user artifactory Jun 07 12:42:39 ubuntu2004 systemd[1]: Started Artifactory service.

At this point, Artifactory is installed and listening on port 8082. You can now proceed to the next step.

Configure Nginx as a Reverse Proxy

Next, you will need to configure Nginx as a reverse proxy for JFrog. First, install the Nginx webserver with the following command:

apt-get install nginx -y

After installing Nginx, create a new Nginx virtual host configuration file with the following command:

nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/jfrog.conf

Add the following lines:

upstream jfrog { server 127.0.0.1:8082 weight=100 max_fails=5 fail_timeout=5; } server { listen 80; server_name jfrog.linuxbuz.com; location / { proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Server $host; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_pass http://jfrog/; } }

Save and close the file then activate the Nginx virtual host with the following command:

ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/jfrog.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/

Next, verify the Nginx for any syntax error with the following command:

nginx -t

You should see the following output:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Finally, restart the Nginx service to implement the changes:

systemctl restart nginx

At this point, Nginx is configured to serve JFrog site. You can now proceed to the next step.

Secure JFrog with Let's Encrypt SSL

It is recommended to secure JFrog with Let's Encrypt SSL. First, add the Certbot repository with the following command:

apt-get install software-properties-common -y

add-apt-repository ppa:ahasenack/certbot-tlssni01-1875471

Next, update the repository and install the Certbot client with the following command:

apt-get update -y

apt-get install certbot python3-certbot-nginx -y

Once the Certbot client is installed, run the following command to download and install Let's Encrypt SSL for your website:

certbot --nginx -d jfrog.linuxbuz.com

You will be asked to provide your valid email and accept the term of service as shown below:

Saving debug log to /var/log/letsencrypt/letsencrypt.log Plugins selected: Authenticator nginx, Installer nginx Enter email address (used for urgent renewal and security notices) (Enter 'c' to cancel): [email protected] - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Please read the Terms of Service at https://letsencrypt.org/documents/LE-SA-v1.2-November-15-2017.pdf. You must agree in order to register with the ACME server at https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (A)gree/(C)ancel: A - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Would you be willing to share your email address with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a founding partner of the Let's Encrypt project and the non-profit organization that develops Certbot? We'd like to send you email about our work encrypting the web, EFF news, campaigns, and ways to support digital freedom. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (Y)es/(N)o: Y Obtaining a new certificate Performing the following challenges: http-01 challenge for jfrog.linuxbuz.com Waiting for verification... Cleaning up challenges Deploying Certificate to VirtualHost /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/jfrog.conf

Next, select whether or not to redirect HTTP traffic to HTTPS:

Please choose whether or not to redirect HTTP traffic to HTTPS, removing HTTP access. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1: No redirect - Make no further changes to the webserver configuration. 2: Redirect - Make all requests redirect to secure HTTPS access. Choose this for new sites, or if you're confident your site works on HTTPS. You can undo this change by editing your web server's configuration. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Select the appropriate number [1-2] then [enter] (press 'c' to cancel): 2

Type 2 and hit enter to start the process. Once the certificate has been installed, you should see the following output:

Redirecting all traffic on port 80 to ssl in /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/jfrog.conf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Congratulations! You have successfully enabled https://jfrog.linuxbuz.com You should test your configuration at: https://www.ssllabs.com/ssltest/analyze.html?d=jfrog.linuxbuz.com - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - IMPORTANT NOTES: - Congratulations! Your certificate and chain have been saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/jfrog.linuxbuz.com/fullchain.pem Your key file has been saved at: /etc/letsencrypt/live/jfrog.linuxbuz.com/privkey.pem Your cert will expire on 2020-09-07. To obtain a new or tweaked version of this certificate in the future, simply run certbot again with the "certonly" option. To non-interactively renew *all* of your certificates, run "certbot renew" - Your account credentials have been saved in your Certbot configuration directory at /etc/letsencrypt. You should make a secure backup of this folder now. This configuration directory will also contain certificates and private keys obtained by Certbot so making regular backups of this folder is ideal. - If you like Certbot, please consider supporting our work by: Donating to ISRG / Let's Encrypt: https://letsencrypt.org/donate Donating to EFF: https://eff.org/donate-le - We were unable to subscribe you the EFF mailing list because your e-mail address appears to be invalid. You can try again later by visiting https://act.eff.org.

Access Artifactory Web UI

Now, open your web browser and type the URL https://jfrog.linuxbuz.com. You will be redirected to the following page:

Provide the default username as a "admin" and password as a "password", and click on the Login button. You should see the following page:

Now, click on the Get Started button. You should see the password reset screen:

Set the new admin password and click on the Next button. You should see the following screen:

Set your base URL and click on the Next button. You should see the following screen:

Select your desired repository and click on the Next button. You should see the following page:

Now, click on the Finish button. You should see the Artifactory dashboard in the following screen:

Conclusion

In the above guide, we learned how to install JFrog Artifactory on Ubuntu 20.04. We also learned how to secure JFrog with Let's Encrypt SSL. I hope you can now easily install JFrog in the production environment. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.