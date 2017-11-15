Perfect Fluxbox Desktop on Kali Linux

This tutorial was tested on Kali Linux 2017.1

For my job, I need a portable Linux environment to run tests, so I often find myself using Kali Linux from a low resourced virtual machine, or booted from a flash drive. In this case scenario, having a lightweight desktop is as important as the tools themselves.

Considerations

It is assumed that:

You have a Kali Linux environment installed (version 2017.1 is the tested version)

You have a working Internet connection

You are logged in as root (As this is the default setting for Kali)

Install Fluxbox

apt-get update

apt-get install fluxbox

Install LightDM

Installing lightDM not only sets a much lighter login screen, but also you would get the lock command for the Fluxbox keys section.

apt-get install lightdm

dpkg-reconfigure lightdm

Set LightDM as the default desktop manager:

Fluxbox is a very lightweight window manager, we may make use of some additional tools to make a friendlier environment. These are just some recommendations:

apt-get install xfce4-screenshooter shutter gnome-do terminator

Xfce4-screenshooter and Shutter are tools to take screenshots, I need them a lot to document my work. Shutter is more resource-consuming but yet I prefer it.

Gnome-Do is a program launcher, very handy, specially on Fluxbox, to run applications without touching the mouse.

Terminator is a feature-rich terminal, awesome if you need terminal programs running together

Note when first launching gnome-do set preference to "Hide window on first launch" so that you don't see it every time you log in. Then you run it with Windows key + space:

Switch to Fluxbox

At this moment you should logout and then login to fluxbox, for that, you should select the session on the login manager, for the case of having installed LightDM it will be located on the upper right corner:

After logging in the first time, the configuration files will be generated.

Open a terminal to continue with the configuration. To do so, right-click the desktop and go to "Applications", "Terminal Emulators" and select a Terminal, or you can hit Alt+F2 and run the command for your favorite terminal.

Backup The Configuration Files

Let's backup, as you should always do, the configuration files we are about to modify:

cp ~/.fluxbox/{,bkp.}menu

cp ~/.fluxbox/{,bkp.}init

cp ~/.fluxbox/{,bkp.}keys

cp ~/.fluxbox/{,bkp.}overlay

cp ~/.fluxbox/{,bkp.}startup

Configure the Fluxbox Menu

If this is your first time inside fluxbox, you will notice at a first glance that you have no menu to go, but it is there, you have to right click on the desktop to deploy it

By now, you should have the default fluxbox menu, which won't be very useful, that's why this chapter...

Let's change the default menu file location (~/.fluxbox/menu), this is a good practice because, depending on the distribution, sometimes you may get this file overwritten:

sed -i 's/\/menu/\/custommenu/1' ~/.fluxbox/init

You can manually edit the menu at any time editing file ~/.fluxbox/custommenu. Note that custommenu is the name I've chosen for the file in the previous command

The menu file itself is very self-explanatory so there's no need to be very detailed on the format. As a personal preference I change the title and put my favorite applications first, for instance:

Manual Configuration

[begin] (Kali Fluxbox!) [encoding] {UTF-8} [exec] (Screenshot) {xfce4-screenshooter -r} [separator] #Favorites [exec] (Terminator) {terminator} [exec] (Files) {nautilus --no-desktop} [exec] (Firefox) {firefox} <> [exec] (Chrome) {google-chrome} <> [exec] (Burp Suite) {burpsuite} <> [exec] (Metasploit) {gnome-terminal -e msfconsole} <> [exec] (Run...) {fbrun} [separator] #...

Note that the file has a tag formatted style, to mention about the previous file extract:

[begin]: Starts the menu and specifies the menu title

[separator]: An organizational bar to separate menus to your preference

[exec]: Precedes each menu item to execute in the form [exec] (Display name) {command}

Other possibilities are:

[submenu]: A collapsible menu entry

[include]: Includes a separate file

I also like to have a poweroff, restart, suspend and lock, so I will add a submenu in the ending:

#... [separator] [submenu] (Exit...) [exec] (Power Off) {poweroff} [exec] (Reboot) {reboot} [exec] (Suspend) {systemctl suspend} [exec] (Lock) {dm-tool lock} [end] #...

Even though it is not the default setting for Kali Linux, if you use a non-root user, you may have to set sudoers file so that sudo does not prompt for a password on using these specific programs, and then call sudo in the menu command.

Scripted Kali Menu

Kali Linux comes with a very well organized and categorized menu, this won't be available by default in Fluxbox. So I wrote a bash script to collect the software and mimic Kali's menu for Gnome Shell in the fluxbox menu:

#!/bin/bash # Script to generate Fluxbox Menu for Kali based on XDG menu settings from the distribution # This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms # of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either # version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version. # # This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; # without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. # See the GNU General Public License for more details. # # Please, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/. kaliXDG="/usr/share/applications/kali-*.desktop" tmpMenu=$(mktemp /tmp/fbm.XXXXX) || { echo "Error creating temp"; exit 1; } fbMenu="$HOME/.fluxbox/kalimenu" for category in $(grep "^Categories" $kaliXDG | cut -d"=" -f2 | cut -d";" -f1 | sort | uniq | grep -vE "^[0-9][0-9]-[0-9][0-9]"); do echo "[submenu] ($(echo $category | sed 's/-/ /g;s/\b\(.\)/\u\1/g'))" >> $tmpMenu for app in $(grep "^Categories=${category:0:2}" $kaliXDG | cut -d":" -f1); do appTerm=`grep "^Terminal" $app | cut -d"=" -f 2` appCat=`grep "^Categories" $app | cut -d"=" -f 2 | cut -d";" -f 1` appExec=`grep "^Exec" $app | cut -d"=" -f 2` appName=`grep "^Name" $app | cut -d"=" -f 2` if [ "$appTerm" == "false" ]; then echo " [exec] ($appName) {$appExec}" >> $tmpMenu else appExec=$(echo $appExec | cut -d'"' -f2 | cut -d";" -f1) echo " [exec] ($appName) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e '$appExec ; bash'}" >> $tmpMenu fi done echo "[end]" >> $tmpMenu done cp $tmpMenu $fbMenu exit 0

Copy the text to an executable file and run it

After running the script you will get a new file in ~/.fluxbox/kalimenu

I just included that generated file in my custommenu file like this:

[separator] [submenu] (Kali) [include] (~/.fluxbox/kalimenu) [end] [separator]

Final Menu Files

After the previous changes, the configuration files ended like this:

~/.fluxbox/custommenu:

[begin] (Kali Fluxbox!) [encoding] {UTF-8} [exec] (Screenshot) {xfce4-screenshooter -r} [separator] #Favorites [exec] (Terminator) {terminator} [exec] (Files) {nautilus --no-desktop} [exec] (Firefox) {firefox} <> [exec] (Chrome) {google-chrome} <> [exec] (Burp Suite) {burpsuite} <> [exec] (Metasploit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'msfconsole ; bash'} <> [exec] (Run...) {fbrun} [separator] [submenu] (Kali) [include] (~/.fluxbox/kalimenu) [end] [separator] [submenu] (fluxbox menu) [config] (Configure) [submenu] (System Styles) {Choose a style...} [stylesdir] (/usr/share/fluxbox/styles) [end] [submenu] (User Styles) {Choose a style...} [stylesdir] (~/.fluxbox/styles) [end] [workspaces] (Workspace List) [submenu] (Tools) [exec] (Window name) {xprop WM_CLASS|cut -d \" -f 2|xmessage -file - -center} [end] [commanddialog] (Fluxbox Command) [reconfig] (Reload config) [restart] (Restart) [exec] (About) {(fluxbox -v; fluxbox -info | sed 1d) \ 2> /dev/null | xmessage -file - -center} [separator] [exit] (Exit) [end] [separator] [submenu] (Exit...) [exec] (Power Off) {poweroff} [exec] (Reboot) {reboot} [exec] (Suspend) {systemctl suspend} [exec] (Lock) {dm-tool lock} [end] [end]

~/.fluxbox/kalimenu:

[submenu] (01 Info Gathering) [exec] (0trace) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e '0trace.sh ; bash'} [exec] (acccheck) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'acccheck ; bash'} [exec] (automater) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'automater -h ; bash'} [exec] (braa) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'braa -h ; bash'} [exec] (casefile) {sh -c "casefile"} [exec] (cdpsnarf) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cdpsnarf -h ; bash'} [exec] (dmitry) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dmitry ; bash'} [exec] (dnmap-client) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dnmap_client ; bash'} [exec] (dnmap-server) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dnmap_server ; bash'} [exec] (dnsenum) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dnsenum -h ; bash'} [exec] (dnsmap) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dnsmap ; bash'} [exec] (dnsrecon) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dnsrecon -h ; bash'} [exec] (dnstracer) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dnstracer ; bash'} [exec] (dnswalk) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dnswalk --help ; bash'} [exec] (enum4linux) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'enum4linux ; bash'} [exec] (fierce) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fierce -h ; bash'} [exec] (fping) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fping -h ; bash'} [exec] (fragroute) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fragroute -h ; bash'} [exec] (fragrouter) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fragrouter -h ; bash'} [exec] (ftest) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ftest ; bash'} [exec] (hping3) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hping3 -h ; bash'} [exec] (ike-scan) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ike-scan -h ; bash'} [exec] (intrace) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'intrace ; bash'} [exec] (iputils-arping) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'arping ; bash'} [exec] (irpas-ass) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ass -h ; bash'} [exec] (irpass-cdp) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cdp ; bash'} [exec] (lbd) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'lbd ; bash'} [exec] (maltegoce) {sh -c "maltegoce"} [exec] (masscan) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'masscan --help ; bash'} [exec] (miranda) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'miranda -h ; bash'} [exec] (nbtscan) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'nbtscan -h ; bash'} [exec] (ncat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ncat -h ; bash'} [exec] (netdiscover) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'netdiscover -h ; bash'} [exec] (netmask) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'netmask -h ; bash'} [exec] (nmap) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'nmap ; bash'} [exec] (onesixtyone) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'onesixtyone ; bash'} [exec] (p0f) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'p0f -h ; bash'} [exec] (recon-ng) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'recon-ng ; bash'} [exec] (smbmap) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'smbmap -h ; bash'} [exec] (smtp-user-enum) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'smtp-user-enum -h ; bash'} [exec] (snmp-check) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'snmp-check -h ; bash'} [exec] (sparta) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sparta ; bash'} [exec] (sslcaudit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sslcaudit -h ; bash'} [exec] (ssldump) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ssldump -h ; bash'} [exec] (sslh) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sslh -h ; bash'} [exec] (sslscan) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sslscan ; bash'} [exec] (sslyze) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sslyze -h ; bash'} [exec] (swaks) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'swaks --help ; bash'} [exec] (thcping6) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'thcping6 ; bash'} [exec] (theharvester) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'theharvester ; bash'} [exec] (tlssled) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'tlssled ; bash'} [exec] (twofi) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'twofi -h ; bash'} [exec] (unicornscan) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'us -h ; bash'} [exec] (urlcrazy) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'urlcrazy -h ; bash'} [exec] (wafw00f) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wafw00f -h ; bash'} [exec] (wol-e) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wol-e -h ; bash'} [exec] (xprobe2) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'xprobe2 -h ; bash'} [exec] (zenmap) {sh -c "zenmap;${SHELL:-bash}"} [end] [submenu] (02 Vulnerability Analysis) [exec] (bed) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'bed ; bash'} [exec] (cisco-global-exploiter) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cge.pl ; bash'} [exec] (cisco-ocs) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cisco-ocs ; bash'} [exec] (copy-router-config) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'copy-router-config.pl ; bash'} [exec] (dhcpig) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pig.py -h ; bash'} [exec] (enumiax) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'enumiax -h ; bash'} [exec] (golismero) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'golismero -h ; bash'} [exec] (iaxflood) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'iaxflood ; bash'} [exec] (inviteflood) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'inviteflood -h ; bash'} [exec] (lynis) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'lynis -h ; bash'} [exec] (merge-router-config) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'merge-router-config.pl ; bash'} [exec] (nikto) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'nikto -h ; bash'} [exec] (ohrwurm) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ohrwurm ; bash'} [exec] (openvas initial setup) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'openvas-setup ; bash'} [exec] (openvas start) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'openvas-start ; bash'} [exec] (openvas stop) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'openvas-stop ; bash'} [exec] (powerfuzzer) {sh -c "powerfuzzer;${SHELL:-bash}"} [exec] (protos-sip) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'protos-sip -help ; bash'} [exec] (rtpbreak) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rtpbreak -h ; bash'} [exec] (rtpflood) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rtpflood ; bash'} [exec] (rtpinsertsound) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rtpinsertsound -h ; bash'} [exec] (rtpmixsound) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rtpmixsound -h ; bash'} [exec] (sctpscan) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sctpscan ; bash'} [exec] (sfuzz) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sfuzz -h ; bash'} [exec] (siege) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'siege -h ; bash'} [exec] (siparmyknife) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'siparmyknife ; bash'} [exec] (sipp) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sipp -h ; bash'} [exec] (spike-generic_chunked) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'generic_chunked ; bash'} [exec] (spike-generic_listen_tcp) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'generic_listen_tcp ; bash'} [exec] (spike-generic_send_tcp) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'generic_send_tcp ; bash'} [exec] (spike-generic_send_udp) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'generic_send_udp ; bash'} [exec] (svcrack) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'svcrack -h ; bash'} [exec] (svcrash) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'svcrash -h ; bash'} [exec] (svmap) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'svmap -h ; bash'} [exec] (svreport) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'svreport -h ; bash'} [exec] (svwar) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'svwar -h ; bash'} [exec] (t50) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 't50 --help ; bash'} [exec] (thc-ssl-dos) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'thc-ssl-dos -h ; bash'} [exec] (unix-privesc-check) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'unix-privesc-check ; bash'} [exec] (voiphopper) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'voiphopper ; bash'} [exec] (yersinia) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'yersinia --help ; bash'} [end] [submenu] (03 Webapp Analysis) [exec] (apache-users) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'apache-users ; bash'} [exec] (blindelephant) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'BlindElephant.py -h ; bash'} [exec] (burpsuite) {sh -c "java -jar /usr/bin/burpsuite"} [exec] (cadaver) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cadaver ; bash'} [exec] (clusterd) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'clusterd -h ; bash'} [exec] (commix) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'commix ; bash'} [exec] (cutycapt) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cutycapt --help ; bash'} [exec] (davtest) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'davtest ; bash'} [exec] (deblaze) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'deblaze.py -h ; bash'} [exec] (dirb) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dirb ; bash'} [exec] (dirbuster) {sh -c "dirbuster;${SHELL:-bash}"} [exec] (fimap) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fimap -h ; bash'} [exec] (grabber) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'grabber -h ; bash'} [exec] (httrack) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'httrack -h ; bash'} [exec] (jboss-autopwn-linux) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'jboss-linux ; bash'} [exec] (jboss-autopwn-win) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'jboss-win ; bash'} [exec] (joomscan) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'joomscan ; bash'} [exec] (padbuster) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'padbuster ; bash'} [exec] (paros) {sh -c "paros"} [exec] (plecost) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'plecost -h ; bash'} [exec] (proxystrike) {sh -c "proxystrike"} [exec] (skipfish) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'skipfish -h ; bash'} [exec] (sqlmap) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sqlmap -h ; bash'} [exec] (ua-tester) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ua-tester ; bash'} [exec] (uniscan-gui) {sh -c "uniscan-gui"} [exec] (vega) {sh -c "vega"} [exec] (wapiti) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wapiti -h ; bash'} [exec] (webscarab) {sh -c "webscarab"} [exec] (wfuzz) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wfuzz ; bash'} [exec] (whatweb) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'whatweb -h ; bash'} [exec] (wpscan) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wpscan --help ; bash'} [exec] (xsser) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'xsser -h ; bash'} [exec] (owasp-zap) {sh -c "zaproxy"} [end] [submenu] (04 Database Assessment) [exec] (bbqsql) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'bbqsql ; bash'} [exec] (hexorbase) {sh -c "hexorbase"} [exec] (mdb-sql) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mdb-sql -h ; bash'} [exec] (oscanner) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'oscanner ; bash'} [exec] (sidguesser) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sidguess ; bash'} [exec] (sqldict) {sh -c "sqldict"} [exec] (sqlninja) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sqlninja ; bash'} [exec] (sqlsus) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sqlsus -h ; bash'} [exec] (tnscmd10g) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'tnscmd10g ; bash'} [end] [submenu] (05 Password Attacks) [exec] (cachedump) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cachedump -h ; bash'} [exec] (cewl) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cewl --help ; bash'} [exec] (chntpw) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'chntpw -h ; bash'} [exec] (cmospwd) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cmospwd ; bash'} [exec] (crunch) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'crunch ; bash'} [exec] (fcrackzip) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fcrackzip --help ; bash'} [exec] (findmyhash) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'findmyhash ; bash'} [exec] (hashcat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hashcat --help ; bash'} [exec] (hashid) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hashid -h ; bash'} [exec] (hash-identifier) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hash-identifier ; bash'} [exec] (hydra) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hydra -h ; bash'} [exec] (john) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'john ; bash'} [exec] (johnny) {sh -c "johnny;${SHELL:-bash}"} [exec] (keimpx) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'keimpx -h ; bash'} [exec] (lsadump) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'lsadump -h ; bash'} [exec] (maskgen) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'maskgen -h ; bash'} [exec] (medusa) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'medusa -h ; bash'} [exec] (ncrack) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ncrack -h ; bash'} [exec] (ophcrack-cli) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ophcrack-cli ; bash'} [exec] (ophcrack) {sh -c "ophcrack"} [exec] (patator) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'patator -h ; bash'} [exec] (policygen) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'policygen -h ; bash'} [exec] (pth-curl) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-curl -h ; bash'} [exec] (pth-net) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-net help ; bash'} [exec] (pth-openchangeclient) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-openchangeclient --help ; bash'} [exec] (pth-rpcclient) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-rpcclient -h ; bash'} [exec] (pth-smbclient) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-smbclient -h ; bash'} [exec] (pth-smbget) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-smbget --help ; bash'} [exec] (pth-sqsh) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-sqsh --help ; bash'} [exec] (pth-winexe) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-winexe -h ; bash'} [exec] (pth-wmic) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-wmic -h ; bash'} [exec] (pth-wmis) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pth-wmis -h ; bash'} [exec] (pwdump) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pwdump -h ; bash'} [exec] (pyrit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pyrit -h ; bash'} [exec] (rainbowcrack) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rcrack ; bash'} [exec] (rcracki_mt) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rcracki_mt ; bash'} [exec] (rsmangler) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rsmangler -h ; bash'} [exec] (samdump2) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'samdump2 -h ; bash'} [exec] (sipcrack) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sipcrack -h ; bash'} [exec] (statsgen) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'statsgen -h ; bash'} [exec] (sucrack) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'man sucrack ; bash'} [exec] (thc-pptp-bruter) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'thc-pptp-bruter ; bash'} [exec] (truecrack) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'truecrack -h ; bash'} [exec] (wordlists) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cd /usr/share/wordlists && ls -l ; bash'} [end] [submenu] (06 Wireless Attacks) [exec] (aircrack-ng) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'aircrack-ng --help ; bash'} [exec] (asleap) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'asleap -h ; bash'} [exec] (bluelog) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'bluelog -h ; bash'} [exec] (blueranger) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'blueranger.sh ; bash'} [exec] (bluesnarfer) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'bluesnarfer ; bash'} [exec] (btscanner) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'btscanner -h ; bash'} [exec] (bully) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'bully ; bash'} [exec] (cisco-auditing-tool) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'CAT ; bash'} [exec] (cisco-torch) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cisco-torch ; bash'} [exec] (cowpatty) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cowpatty ; bash'} [exec] (eapmd5pass) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'eapmd5pass -h ; bash'} [exec] (fern wifi cracker) {sh -c "fern-wifi-cracker"} [exec] (ghost phisher) {sh -c "ghost-phisher"} [exec] (giskismet) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'giskismet -h ; bash'} [exec] (hackrf_info) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hackrf_info -h ; bash'} [exec] (mdk3) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mdk3 --help ; bash'} [exec] (mfcuk) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mfcuk -h ; bash'} [exec] (mfoc) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mfoc -h ; bash'} [exec] (mfterm) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mfterm -h ; bash'} [exec] (mifare-classic-format) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mifare-classic-format -h ; bash'} [exec] (nfc-list) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'nfc-list -h ; bash'} [exec] (nfc-mfclassic) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'nfc-mfclassic -h ; bash'} [exec] (pixiewps) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pixiewps -h ; bash'} [exec] (reaver) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'reaver -h ; bash'} [exec] (redfang) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fang -h ; bash'} [exec] (spooftooph) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'spooftooph -h ; bash'} [exec] (wifiarp) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wifiarp -h ; bash'} [exec] (wifidns) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wifidns -h ; bash'} [exec] (wifi-honey) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wifi-honey -h ; bash'} [exec] (wifiping) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wifiping -h ; bash'} [exec] (wifitap) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wifitap -h ; bash'} [exec] (wifite) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'wifite --help ; bash'} [exec] (zbassocflood) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'zbassocflood -h ; bash'} [exec] (zbdsniff) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'zbdsniff ; bash'} [exec] (zbdump) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'zbdump -h ; bash'} [exec] (zbfind) {sh -c "zbfind"} [exec] (zbgoodfind) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'zbgoodfind -h ; bash'} [exec] (zbreplay) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'zbreplay -h ; bash'} [exec] (zbstumbler) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'zbstumbler -h ; bash'} [end] [submenu] (07 Reverseengineer) [exec] (apktool) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'apktool ; bash'} [exec] (clang) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'clang --help ; bash'} [exec] (clang++) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'clang++ --help ; bash'} [exec] (edb-debugger) {sh -c "edb;${SHELL:-bash}"} [exec] (flasm) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'flasm ; bash'} [exec] (jad) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'jad ; bash'} [exec] (javasnoop) {sh -c "javasnoop"} [exec] (NASM shell) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cd /usr/share/metasploit-framework/tools/exploit && ./nasm_shell.rb ; bash'} [exec] (ollydbg) {sh -c "ollydbg"} [exec] (radare2) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'radare2 -h ; bash'} [end] [submenu] (08 Exploitation Tools) [exec] (armitage) {sh -c "armitage;${SHELL:-bash}"} [exec] (beef xss framework) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'beef-xss ; bash'} [exec] (metasploit framework) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'service postgresql start && msfdb init && msfconsole ; bash'} [exec] (msf payload creator) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'msfpc ; bash'} [exec] (searchsploit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'searchsploit ; bash'} [exec] (social engineering toolkit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'setoolkit ; bash'} [exec] (termineter) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'termineter -h ; bash'} [end] [submenu] (09 Sniffing Spoofing) [exec] (bdfproxy) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'bdfproxy ; bash'} [exec] (darkstat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'darkstat ; bash'} [exec] (dnschef) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dnschef -h ; bash'} [exec] (dsniff) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dsniff -h ; bash'} [exec] (ettercap-graphical) {sh -c "ettercap -G"} [exec] (fiked) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fiked -h ; bash'} [exec] (hamster) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hamster ; bash'} [exec] (hexinject) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hexinject -h ; bash'} [exec] (macchanger) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'macchanger -h ; bash'} [exec] (mitmproxy) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mitmproxy -h ; bash'} [exec] (netsniff-ng) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'netsniff-ng -h ; bash'} [exec] (nfspy) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'nfspy -h ; bash'} [exec] (rebind) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dns-rebind ; bash'} [exec] (responder) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'responder -h ; bash'} [exec] (sniffjoke) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sniffjoke --help ; bash'} [exec] (sslsniff) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sslsniff ; bash'} [exec] (sslsplit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sslsplit -h ; bash'} [exec] (sslstrip) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sslstrip -h ; bash'} [exec] (tcpflow) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'tcpflow -h ; bash'} [exec] (tcpreplay) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'tcpreplay -h ; bash'} [exec] (wireshark) {sh -c "wireshark"} [end] [submenu] (10 Maintaining Access) [exec] (backdoor-factory) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'backdoor-factory -h ; bash'} [exec] (cymothoa) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cymothoa -h ; bash'} [exec] (dbd) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dbd -h ; bash'} [exec] (dns2tcpc) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dns2tcpc ; bash'} [exec] (dns2tcpd) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dns2tcpd ; bash'} [exec] (exe2hex) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'exe2hex ; bash'} [exec] (intersect) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'intersect ; bash'} [exec] (iodine) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'iodine-client-start -h ; bash'} [exec] (laudanum) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ls -l /usr/share/laudanum ; bash'} [exec] (mimikatz) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cd /usr/share/mimikatz/ && ls -l ; bash'} [exec] (miredo) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'miredo -h ; bash'} [exec] (nishang) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cd /usr/share/nishang && ls -l ; bash'} [exec] (powersploit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'cd /usr/share/powersploit/ && ls -l ; bash'} [exec] (proxychains) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'proxychains ; bash'} [exec] (proxytunnel) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'proxytunnel -h ; bash'} [exec] (ptunnel) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ptunnel -h ; bash'} [exec] (pwnat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pwnat -h ; bash'} [exec] (sbd) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sbd -h ; bash'} [exec] (stunnel4) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'stunnel4 -help ; bash'} [exec] (u3-pwn) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'u3-pwn ; bash'} [exec] (udptunnel) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'udptunnel -h ; bash'} [exec] (webacoo) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'webacoo -h ; bash'} [exec] (weevely) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'weevely ; bash'} [end] [submenu] (11 Forensics) [exec] (affcat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'affcat -h ; bash'} [exec] (autopsy) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'autopsy ; bash'} [exec] (binwalk) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'binwalk -h ; bash'} [exec] (blkcalc) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'blkcalc ; bash'} [exec] (blkcat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'blkcat ; bash'} [exec] (blkls) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'blkls ; bash'} [exec] (blkstat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'blkstat ; bash'} [exec] (bulk_extractor) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'bulk_extractor -h ; bash'} [exec] (chkrootkit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'chkrootkit -h ; bash'} [exec] (dc3dd) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dc3dd --help ; bash'} [exec] (dcfldd) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dcfldd --help ; bash'} [exec] (ddrescue) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'dd_rescue -h ; bash'} [exec] (dex2jar) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'd2j-dex2jar -h ; bash'} [exec] (ewfacquire) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ewfacquire -h ; bash'} [exec] (extundelete) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'extundelete --help ; bash'} [exec] (ffind) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ffind ; bash'} [exec] (fls) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fls ; bash'} [exec] (foremost) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'foremost -h ; bash'} [exec] (fsstat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'fsstat ; bash'} [exec] (galleta) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'galleta ; bash'} [exec] (guymager) {sh -c "guymager"} [exec] (hashdeep) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hashdeep -h ; bash'} [exec] (hfind) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'hfind ; bash'} [exec] (icat-sleuthkit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'icat ; bash'} [exec] (ifind) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ifind ; bash'} [exec] (ils-sleuthkit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'ils ; bash'} [exec] (img_cat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'img_cat ; bash'} [exec] (img_stat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'img_stat ; bash'} [exec] (istat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'istat ; bash'} [exec] (jcat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'jcat ; bash'} [exec] (jls) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'jls ; bash'} [exec] (mactime-sleuthkit) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mactime ; bash'} [exec] (magicrescue) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'magicrescue ; bash'} [exec] (missidentify) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'missidentify -h ; bash'} [exec] (mmcat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mmcat ; bash'} [exec] (mmls) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mmls ; bash'} [exec] (mmstat) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'mmstat ; bash'} [exec] (pasco) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pasco ; bash'} [exec] (pdfid) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pdfid -h ; bash'} [exec] (pdf-parser) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pdf-parser -h ; bash'} [exec] (pdgmail) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pdgmail -h ; bash'} [exec] (peepdf) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'peepdf -h ; bash'} [exec] (pev) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pev -h ; bash'} [exec] (readpst) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'readpst -h ; bash'} [exec] (recoverjpeg) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'recoverjpeg -h ; bash'} [exec] (reglookup) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'reglookup ; bash'} [exec] (regripper) {sh -c "regripper"} [exec] (rifiuti2) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rifiuti2 -h ; bash'} [exec] (rifiuti) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'rifiuti ; bash'} [exec] (safecopy) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'safecopy -h ; bash'} [exec] (scalpel) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'scalpel -h ; bash'} [exec] (scrounge-ntfs) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'scrounge-ntfs -h ; bash'} [exec] (sigfind) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sigfind ; bash'} [exec] (sorter) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'sorter ; bash'} [exec] (srch_strings) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'srch_strings -h ; bash'} [exec] (tsk_comparedir) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'tsk_comparedir ; bash'} [exec] (tsk_gettimes) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'tsk_gettimes -h ; bash'} [exec] (tsk_loaddb) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'tsk_loaddb ; bash'} [exec] (tsk_recover) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'tsk_recover ; bash'} [exec] (vinetto) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'vinetto -h ; bash'} [exec] (volafox) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'volafox ; bash'} [exec] (volatility) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'volatility -h ; bash'} [end] [submenu] (12 Reporting) [exec] (dradis) {sh -c "service dradis start; xdg-open http://127.0.0.1:3000"} [exec] (faraday IDE) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'python-faraday ; bash'} [exec] (keepnote) {sh -c "keepnote"} [exec] (magictree) {sh -c "magictree"} [exec] (pipal) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'pipal -h ; bash'} [exec] (recordmydesktop) {xterm -bg black -fa 'Monospace' -fs 11 -e 'recordmydesktop -h ; bash'} [end]

Right-click the desktop to run the menu and hit restart to apply all the changes.

Fluxbox Key Bindings

Edit ~/.fluxbox/keys to configure keyboard shortcuts, I tried to set a typical Desktop for myself, you can configure it to your preference, here is an example of what I've added to the ending of the file:

################### Customized ####################### # Notes: # Mod1 is Alt, Mod4 is Windows key, Mouse1 is left click and Mouse3 is right click # Arrows are 113 114 111 116 (left, right, up, down) # Screenshots (Skip these if using shutter instead) None Print :ExecCommand xfce4-screenshooter -f Mod1 Print :ExecCommand xfce4-screenshooter -w Mod4 Print :ExecCommand xfce4-screenshooter -r # Windows-Like Mod4 r :Exec fbrun Mod4 e :Exec nautilus --no-desktop Mod4 d :ToggleCmd {ShowDesktop} {DeIconify all originquiet} Mod4 m :ToggleCmd {ShowDesktop} {DeIconify all originquiet} Mod4 l :Exec dm-tool lock Mod4 Shift d :DeIconify all # Gnome-Like Control Mod1 113 :PrevWorkspace Control Mod1 114 :NextWorkspace OnTitlebar Double Mouse1 :Maximize # Note: To use this last one you should comment the previously existing "OnTitlebar Double Mouse1" line # Launchers Control Mod1 c :ExecCommand wmctrl -a chromium-browser || chromium-browser Control Mod1 t :ExecCommand wmctrl -a gnome-terminal || gnome-terminal Control Mod1 p :ExecCommand wmctrl -a pidgin || pidgin Control Mod1 m :ExecCommand wmctrl -a thunderbird || thunderbird # Comparing panels (Set considering resolution on ResizeTo clause) OnTitlebar Mod4 Mouse3 :MacroCmd {ResizeTo 720 850} {MoveTo 0 0 Right} OnTitlebar Mod4 Mouse1 :MacroCmd {ResizeTo 720 850} {MoveTo 0 0 Left}

Navigate the file and get familiar with it because having this ability to set shortcuts is very important, and the actions that can be taken on a shortcut are almost unlimited

Startup

On every start, Fluxbox will run a shell script located in ~/.fluxbox/startup, it's a good place to run applications that we may like to run automatically. To my preference, I use the Gnome network manager to easily connect Wi-Fi networks, and also use a lot Gnome-Do. So I will add them after the section "Applications you want to run with fluxbox:"

# Applications you want to run with fluxbox. # MAKE SURE THAT APPS THAT KEEP RUNNING HAVE AN ''&'' AT THE END. # # unclutter -idle 2 & # wmnd & # wmsmixer -w & # idesk & gnome-do & nm-applet &

Note that the commented lines are there in the default startup file.

Style

Open fluxbox and from the Fluxbox menu, select styles and choose your preference, I like "Debian Dark" but that's a very personal preference.

Right click the toolbar in the bottom to set the toolbar preferences.

This is also a personal preference, but I would strongly recommend setting "Toolbar Placement" to "Bottom Right" and "Toolbar width percentage" to 95 so that you have a little space remaining to deploy the menu with the right click when you have maximized windows.

In the init file (~/.fluxbox/init) look for the line starting with "session.screen0.toolbar.tools", in that setting you will find the order of the tools in the toolbar, I like to set it with the clock to the right like this:

session.screen0.toolbar.tools: workspacename, prevworkspace, nextworkspace, iconbar, systemtray, prevwindow, nextwindow, clock

And I also like to shorten the clock format like this:

session.screen0.strftimeFormat: %d %b, %k:%M

At this point you should be restarting fluxbox (not rebooting the system) to apply changes, go to Fluxbox menu / Restart

Wallpaper

This is only a look and feel setting, but may help to have a comfortable desktop

Edit the ~/.fluxbox/overlay file to override the style settings, I copied my wallpaper to ~/.fluxbox/pixmax/kali.png and then set the overlay file like this:

! The following line will prevent styles from setting the background. ! background: none background: aspect background.pixmap: ~/.fluxbox/pixmaps/kali.png

Workspaces

Fluxbox also supports multi-workspace, by default you get four workspaces to work, you can check on the keys file for further information on how to use them. Nonetheless, I've set the Gnome-like setting to use Ctrl+Alt+Arrow to move in between them.

If you are a very tidy and procedural person, you may want to rename your workspaces in the init file setting the session.screen0.workspaceNames value, for instance:

session.screen0.workspaceNames: Terminals, Web, Wifi, Scanning,

Conclusion

After following these steps you will get a lightweight desktop for Kali. By default, Kali comes with Gnome Shell as a desktop environment and GDM3 for the login screen, which are unsuitable for computers with limited resources, virtual machines that have no good graphical acceleration, or for running Kali as a live persistent USB.

The configuration files that were covered in this howto are very self-explanatory, and many of the configurations done are based entirely on my personal preference or experience, so feel free to use the information presented here as a leverage to set your Fluxbox desktop to better suit your needs.