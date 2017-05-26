Samba 4 with Active Directory on CentOS 7 rpm based installation with share support

In the last tutorial, I showed you how to configure Samba on Centos 7 by compiling Samba from source since the package supplied by RedHat doesn't support Active Directory. I noticed that there is a repository called Wing which supplies the samba4 rpm with AD support. In this tutorial, I will be using this repository for Samba installation. I will also show how to create a samba share.

In this tutorial, I will use a CentOS 7 server with a minimal install as the basis SELinux enabled.

Prepare the CentOS 7 server

Check the SELinux status.

[root@samba4 ~]# sestatus
SELinux status:                 enabled
SELinuxfs mount:                /sys/fs/selinux
SELinux root directory:         /etc/selinux
Loaded policy name:             targeted
Current mode:                   enforcing
Mode from config file:          enforcing
Policy MLS status:              enabled
Policy deny_unknown status:     allowed
Max kernel policy version:      28
[root@samba4 ~]#

Make an entry in host file with the server IP address followed by the full (fqdn) hostname and then the local part of the hostname.

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/hosts
127.0.0.1   localhost localhost.localdomain localhost4 localhost4.localdomain4
::1         localhost localhost.localdomain localhost6 localhost6.localdomain6
192.168.1.190   samba4.sunil.cc samba4
[root@samba4 ~]#

Install the Epel CentOS repository.

[root@samba4 ~]# yum install epel-release -y

Install the basic packages.

[root@samba4 ~]# yum install vim wget authconfig krb5-workstation -y

Now Install the wing repo.

[root@samba4 ~]# cd /etc/yum.repos.d/
[root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# wget http://wing-net.ddo.jp/wing/7/EL7.wing.repo
[root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# sed -i 's@enabled=0@enabled=1@g' /etc/yum.repos.d/EL7.wing.repo
[root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# yum clean all
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror
Cleaning repos: base extras updates wing wing-source
Cleaning up everything
Cleaning up list of fastest mirrors
[root@samba4 yum.repos.d]#

Install Samba 4 on CentOS 7

Installing the Samba4 Packages from wing repository with yum.

[root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# yum install -y samba45 samba45-winbind-clients samba45-winbind samba45-client\
samba45-dc samba45-pidl samba45-python samba45-winbind-krb5-locator perl-Parse-Yapp\
perl-Test-Base python2-crypto samba45-common-tools

Remove these files.

 
[root@samba4 ~]# rm -rf /etc/krb5.conf
[root@samba4 ~]# rm -rf /etc/samba/smb.conf

Samba 4 configuration

Now we will do the domain provisioning.

[root@samba4 ~]# samba-tool domain provision --use-rfc2307 --interactive
 Realm [SUNIL.CC]:
 Domain [SUNIL]:
 Server Role (dc, member, standalone) [dc]:
 DNS backend (SAMBA_INTERNAL, BIND9_FLATFILE, BIND9_DLZ, NONE) [SAMBA_INTERNAL]:
 DNS forwarder IP address (write 'none' to disable forwarding) [4.2.2.1]:
Administrator password:
Retype password:
Looking up IPv4 addresses
Looking up IPv6 addresses
No IPv6 address will be assigned
Setting up secrets.ldb
Setting up the registry
Setting up the privileges database
Setting up idmap db
Setting up SAM db
Setting up sam.ldb partitions and settings
Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE
Pre-loading the Samba 4 and AD schema
Adding DomainDN: DC=sunil,DC=cc
Adding configuration container
Setting up sam.ldb schema
Setting up sam.ldb configuration data
Setting up display specifiers
Modifying display specifiers
Adding users container
Modifying users container
Adding computers container
Modifying computers container
Setting up sam.ldb data
Setting up well known security principals
Setting up sam.ldb users and groups
Setting up self join
Adding DNS accounts
Creating CN=MicrosoftDNS,CN=System,DC=sunil,DC=cc
Creating DomainDnsZones and ForestDnsZones partitions
Populating DomainDnsZones and ForestDnsZones partitions
Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE marking as synchronized
Fixing provision GUIDs
A Kerberos configuration suitable for Samba 4 has been generated at /var/lib/samba/private/krb5.conf
Setting up fake yp server settings
Once the above files are installed, your Samba4 server will be ready to use
Server Role:           active directory domain controller
Hostname:              samba4
NetBIOS Domain:        SUNIL
DNS Domain:            sunil.cc
DOMAIN SID:            S-1-5-21-1578983437-3114190590-2362936743
[root@samba4 etc]#

Make sure the ports are opened in the firewall.

[root@samba4 etc]#firewall-cmd --add-port=53/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=53/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=88/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=88/udp --permanent; \
firewall-cmd --add-port=135/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=137-138/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=139/tcp --permanent; \
firewall-cmd --add-port=389/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=389/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=445/tcp --permanent; \
firewall-cmd --add-port=464/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=464/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=636/tcp --permanent; \
firewall-cmd --add-port=1024-3500/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=3268-3269/tcp --permanent
[root@samba4 ~]# firewall-cmd --reload

The package doesn't provide the init script, we will add it now.

[root@samba4 ~]# cat  /etc/systemd/system/samba.service
[Unit]
Description= Samba 4 Active Directory
After=syslog.target
After=network.target

[Service]
Type=forking
PIDFile=/var/run/samba.pid
ExecStart=/usr/sbin/samba

[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
[root@samba4 ~]#
[root@samba4 ~]# systemctl enable samba
Created symlink from /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/samba.service to /etc/systemd/system/samba.service.
[root@samba4 ~]# systemctl restart samba

All the other steps are similar to my previous article

to configure Windows and Linux hosts, please refer to it

Samba4 domain controller installation from source

Creating the Samba share with Windows ACL support

We need to configure extended ACL for samba4. Add the following in smb.conf file under global.

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/samba/smb.conf
# Global parameters
[global]
        ------------
		-------------
        vfs objects = acl_xattr
        map acl inherit = yes
        store dos attributes = yes
		------------
		-------------

[root@samba4 ~]#

Now restart the Samba service.

[root@samba4 ~]# systemctl restart samba

Only users and groups having the SeDiskOperatorPrivilege privilege granted can configure share permissions.

[root@samba4 ~]# net rpc rights grant "SUNIL\Domain Admins" SeDiskOperatorPrivilege -U "USER\administrator"
Enter USER\administrator's password:
Successfully granted rights.
[root@samba4 ~]#

Before we create the share, we need to make sure the samba4 server authenticates with itself.

We cannot do the usual method since it doesn't work as the existing package from wing will conflict with packages supplied by RedHat, we cannot use sssd here. We will be using winbind to get this working.

Please use the below method. This is required to create the samba share with specific permissions

Install the below package.

[root@samba4 ~]#yum -y install authconfig-gtk*

Run the command.

[root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# authconfig-tui

please select the winbind, follow the next steps.

You will not be able to enter the password, just press ok.

Then comment out lines in /etc/samba/smb.conf and restart samba service.

Your configuration should look like this:

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/samba/smb.conf
# Global parameters
[global]
#--authconfig--start-line--

# Generated by authconfig on 2017/05/26 17:23:04
# DO NOT EDIT THIS SECTION (delimited by --start-line--/--end-line--)
# Any modification may be deleted or altered by authconfig in future

#   workgroup = SUNIL
#   password server = samba4.sunil.cc
#   realm = SUNIL.CC
#   security = ads
#   idmap config * : range = 16777216-33554431
#   template shell = /sbin/nologin
#  kerberos method = secrets only
#   winbind use default domain = false
#   winbind offline logon = false

#--authconfig--end-line--
        netbios name = SAMBA4
        realm = SUNIL.CC
        workgroup = SUNIL
        dns forwarder = 4.2.2.1
        server role = active directory domain controller
        idmap_ldb:use rfc2307 = yes
        vfs objects = acl_xattr
        map acl inherit = yes
        store dos attributes = yes

[netlogon]
        path = /var/lib/samba/sysvol/sunil.cc/scripts
        read only = No

[sysvol]
        path = /var/lib/samba/sysvol
        read only = No
[root@samba4 ~]#
[root@samba4 ~]# systemctl restart samba

Check whether we are able populate the users and groups:

[root@samba4 ~]# wbinfo -u
SUNIL\administrator
SUNIL\sambauser
SUNIL\testuser
SUNIL\krbtgt
SUNIL\guest
[root@samba4 ~]# wbinfo -g
SUNIL\cert publishers
SUNIL\ras and ias servers
SUNIL\allowed rodc password replication group
SUNIL\denied rodc password replication group
SUNIL\dnsadmins
SUNIL\enterprise read-only domain controllers
SUNIL\domain admins
SUNIL\domain users
SUNIL\domain guests
SUNIL\domain computers
SUNIL\domain controllers
SUNIL\schema admins
SUNIL\enterprise admins
SUNIL\group policy creator owners
SUNIL\read-only domain controllers
SUNIL\dnsupdateproxy
[root@samba4 ~]#

Modify the lines in nsswitch.conf:

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/nsswitch.conf
----------
---------
passwd:     files winbind
shadow:     files winbind
group:      files winbind
hosts:      files dns wins
services:   files winbind
netgroup:   files winbind

---------
----------

Now check whether we are able to get the username using the id command:

[root@samba4 ~]# id testuser
uid=3000019(SUNIL\testuser) gid=100(users) groups=100(users),3000019(SUNIL\testuser),3000009(BUILTIN\users)
[root@samba4 ~]#

Creating a Samba share

I will be creating two shares, one only accessible by testuser and the other share accessible by all users in domain user group.

The share accessible by testuser will be called testshare.

The share accessible by all users will be called commonshare.

[root@samba4 ~]# mkdir /testshare
[root@samba4 ~]# mkdir /commonshare
[root@samba4 ~]# chmod 770 /testshare
[root@samba4 ~]# chmod 770 /commonshare
[root@samba4 ~]# chown -R root:testuser /testshare
[root@samba4 ~]# chown -R root:"Domain Users" /commonshare

Now add the entries in smb.conf

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/samba/smb.conf
# Global parameters
[global]
        netbios name = SAMBA4
        realm = SUNIL.CC
        workgroup = SUNIL
        dns forwarder = 4.2.2.1
        server role = active directory domain controller
        idmap_ldb:use rfc2307 = yes
        vfs objects = acl_xattr
        map acl inherit = yes
        store dos attributes = yes

[netlogon]
        path = /var/lib/samba/sysvol/sunil.cc/scripts
        read only = No

[sysvol]
        path = /var/lib/samba/sysvol
        read only = No
[TestShare]
        comment = Test share accessible by testuser
        path = /testshare
        valid users = SUNIL\testuser
        writable = yes
        read only = no
        force create mode = 0660
        create mask = 0770
        directory mask = 0770
        force directory mode = 0770
        access based share enum = yes
        hide unreadable = yes
[CommonShare]
         comment = Accessible by all the users
          path = /commonshare
          valid users = "@SUNIL\Domain Users"
          writable = yes
        read only = no
        force create mode = 0660
        create mask = 0777
        directory mask = 0777
        force directory mode = 0770
        access based share enum = yes
        hide unreadable = yes
[root@samba4 ~]#

Restart samba service.

[root@samba4 ~]# systemctl restart samba

Access the samba share as test user.

Here you will see both testshare and commonshare are visible.

Tested creating files and folders under testshare.

[root@samba4 /]# cd /testshare/
[root@samba4 testshare]# ls -l
total 8
-rwxrwx---+ 1 SUNIL\testuser users 0 May 27 22:56 1.txt
drwxrwx---+ 2 SUNIL\testuser users 6 May 27 22:56 test
[root@samba4 testshare]#

Now I am logging in as a different user, only commonshare is visible:

Creating files under commonshare.

[root@samba4 commonshare]# ls -l
total 8
drwxrwxrwx+ 2 SUNIL\testuser  users 6 May 27 23:02 test
drwxrwxrwx+ 2 SUNIL\sambauser users 6 May 27 23:07 test2
[root@samba4 commonshare]#

This is how we create shares under Samba 4.

