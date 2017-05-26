Samba 4 with Active Directory on CentOS 7 rpm based installation with share support

Samba 4 with Active Directory on CentOS 7 rpm based installation with share support

In the last tutorial, I showed you how to configure Samba on Centos 7 by compiling Samba from source since the package supplied by RedHat doesn't support Active Directory. I noticed that there is a repository called Wing which supplies the samba4 rpm with AD support. In this tutorial, I will be using this repository for Samba installation. I will also show how to create a samba share.

In this tutorial, I will use a CentOS 7 server with a minimal install as the basis SELinux enabled.

Prepare the CentOS 7 server

Check the SELinux status.

[root@samba4 ~]# sestatus SELinux status: enabled SELinuxfs mount: /sys/fs/selinux SELinux root directory: /etc/selinux Loaded policy name: targeted Current mode: enforcing Mode from config file: enforcing Policy MLS status: enabled Policy deny_unknown status: allowed Max kernel policy version: 28 [root@samba4 ~]#

Make an entry in host file with the server IP address followed by the full (fqdn) hostname and then the local part of the hostname.

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/hosts 127.0.0.1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost4 localhost4.localdomain4 ::1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost6 localhost6.localdomain6 192.168.1.190 samba4.sunil.cc samba4 [root@samba4 ~]#

Install the Epel CentOS repository.

[root@samba4 ~]# yum install epel-release -y

Install the basic packages.

[root@samba4 ~]# yum install vim wget authconfig krb5-workstation -y

Now Install the wing repo.

[root@samba4 ~]# cd /etc/yum.repos.d/ [root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# wget http://wing-net.ddo.jp/wing/7/EL7.wing.repo [root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# sed -i 's@enabled=0@enabled=1@g' /etc/yum.repos.d/EL7.wing.repo [root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# yum clean all Loaded plugins: fastestmirror Cleaning repos: base extras updates wing wing-source Cleaning up everything Cleaning up list of fastest mirrors [root@samba4 yum.repos.d]#

Install Samba 4 on CentOS 7

Installing the Samba4 Packages from wing repository with yum.

[root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# yum install -y samba45 samba45-winbind-clients samba45-winbind samba45-client\ samba45-dc samba45-pidl samba45-python samba45-winbind-krb5-locator perl-Parse-Yapp\ perl-Test-Base python2-crypto samba45-common-tools

Remove these files.

[root@samba4 ~]# rm -rf /etc/krb5.conf [root@samba4 ~]# rm -rf /etc/samba/smb.conf

Samba 4 configuration

Now we will do the domain provisioning.

[root@samba4 ~]# samba-tool domain provision --use-rfc2307 --interactive Realm [SUNIL.CC]: Domain [SUNIL]: Server Role (dc, member, standalone) [dc]: DNS backend (SAMBA_INTERNAL, BIND9_FLATFILE, BIND9_DLZ, NONE) [SAMBA_INTERNAL]: DNS forwarder IP address (write 'none' to disable forwarding) [4.2.2.1]: Administrator password: Retype password: Looking up IPv4 addresses Looking up IPv6 addresses No IPv6 address will be assigned Setting up secrets.ldb Setting up the registry Setting up the privileges database Setting up idmap db Setting up SAM db Setting up sam.ldb partitions and settings Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE Pre-loading the Samba 4 and AD schema Adding DomainDN: DC=sunil,DC=cc Adding configuration container Setting up sam.ldb schema Setting up sam.ldb configuration data Setting up display specifiers Modifying display specifiers Adding users container Modifying users container Adding computers container Modifying computers container Setting up sam.ldb data Setting up well known security principals Setting up sam.ldb users and groups Setting up self join Adding DNS accounts Creating CN=MicrosoftDNS,CN=System,DC=sunil,DC=cc Creating DomainDnsZones and ForestDnsZones partitions Populating DomainDnsZones and ForestDnsZones partitions Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE marking as synchronized Fixing provision GUIDs A Kerberos configuration suitable for Samba 4 has been generated at /var/lib/samba/private/krb5.conf Setting up fake yp server settings Once the above files are installed, your Samba4 server will be ready to use Server Role: active directory domain controller Hostname: samba4 NetBIOS Domain: SUNIL DNS Domain: sunil.cc DOMAIN SID: S-1-5-21-1578983437-3114190590-2362936743 [root@samba4 etc]#

Make sure the ports are opened in the firewall.

[root@samba4 etc]#firewall-cmd --add-port=53/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=53/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=88/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=88/udp --permanent; \ firewall-cmd --add-port=135/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=137-138/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=139/tcp --permanent; \ firewall-cmd --add-port=389/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=389/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=445/tcp --permanent; \ firewall-cmd --add-port=464/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=464/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=636/tcp --permanent; \ firewall-cmd --add-port=1024-3500/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=3268-3269/tcp --permanent [root@samba4 ~]# firewall-cmd --reload

The package doesn't provide the init script, we will add it now.

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/systemd/system/samba.service [Unit] Description= Samba 4 Active Directory After=syslog.target After=network.target [Service] Type=forking PIDFile=/var/run/samba.pid ExecStart=/usr/sbin/samba [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target [root@samba4 ~]# [root@samba4 ~]# systemctl enable samba Created symlink from /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/samba.service to /etc/systemd/system/samba.service. [root@samba4 ~]# systemctl restart samba

All the other steps are similar to my previous article

to configure Windows and Linux hosts, please refer to it

Samba4 domain controller installation from source

Creating the Samba share with Windows ACL support

We need to configure extended ACL for samba4. Add the following in smb.conf file under global.

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/samba/smb.conf # Global parameters [global] ------------ ------------- vfs objects = acl_xattr map acl inherit = yes store dos attributes = yes ------------ ------------- [root@samba4 ~]#

Now restart the Samba service.

[root@samba4 ~]# systemctl restart samba

Only users and groups having the SeDiskOperatorPrivilege privilege granted can configure share permissions.

[root@samba4 ~]# net rpc rights grant "SUNIL\Domain Admins" SeDiskOperatorPrivilege -U "USER\administrator" Enter USER\administrator's password: Successfully granted rights. [root@samba4 ~]#

Before we create the share, we need to make sure the samba4 server authenticates with itself.

We cannot do the usual method since it doesn't work as the existing package from wing will conflict with packages supplied by RedHat, we cannot use sssd here. We will be using winbind to get this working.

Please use the below method. This is required to create the samba share with specific permissions

Install the below package.

[root@samba4 ~]#yum -y install authconfig-gtk*

Run the command.

[root@samba4 yum.repos.d]# authconfig-tui

please select the winbind, follow the next steps.

You will not be able to enter the password, just press ok.

Then comment out lines in /etc/samba/smb.conf and restart samba service.

Your configuration should look like this:

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/samba/smb.conf # Global parameters [global] #--authconfig--start-line-- # Generated by authconfig on 2017/05/26 17:23:04 # DO NOT EDIT THIS SECTION (delimited by --start-line--/--end-line--) # Any modification may be deleted or altered by authconfig in future # workgroup = SUNIL # password server = samba4.sunil.cc # realm = SUNIL.CC # security = ads # idmap config * : range = 16777216-33554431 # template shell = /sbin/nologin # kerberos method = secrets only # winbind use default domain = false # winbind offline logon = false #--authconfig--end-line-- netbios name = SAMBA4 realm = SUNIL.CC workgroup = SUNIL dns forwarder = 4.2.2.1 server role = active directory domain controller idmap_ldb:use rfc2307 = yes vfs objects = acl_xattr map acl inherit = yes store dos attributes = yes [netlogon] path = /var/lib/samba/sysvol/sunil.cc/scripts read only = No [sysvol] path = /var/lib/samba/sysvol read only = No [root@samba4 ~]# [root@samba4 ~]# systemctl restart samba

Check whether we are able populate the users and groups:

[root@samba4 ~]# wbinfo -u SUNIL\administrator SUNIL\sambauser SUNIL\testuser SUNIL\krbtgt SUNIL\guest [root@samba4 ~]# wbinfo -g SUNIL\cert publishers SUNIL\ras and ias servers SUNIL\allowed rodc password replication group SUNIL\denied rodc password replication group SUNIL\dnsadmins SUNIL\enterprise read-only domain controllers SUNIL\domain admins SUNIL\domain users SUNIL\domain guests SUNIL\domain computers SUNIL\domain controllers SUNIL\schema admins SUNIL\enterprise admins SUNIL\group policy creator owners SUNIL\read-only domain controllers SUNIL\dnsupdateproxy [root@samba4 ~]#

Modify the lines in nsswitch.conf:

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/nsswitch.conf ---------- --------- passwd: files winbind shadow: files winbind group: files winbind hosts: files dns wins services: files winbind netgroup: files winbind --------- ----------

Now check whether we are able to get the username using the id command:

[root@samba4 ~]# id testuser uid=3000019(SUNIL\testuser) gid=100(users) groups=100(users),3000019(SUNIL\testuser),3000009(BUILTIN\users) [root@samba4 ~]#

Creating a Samba share

I will be creating two shares, one only accessible by testuser and the other share accessible by all users in domain user group.

The share accessible by testuser will be called testshare.

The share accessible by all users will be called commonshare.

[root@samba4 ~]# mkdir /testshare [root@samba4 ~]# mkdir /commonshare [root@samba4 ~]# chmod 770 /testshare [root@samba4 ~]# chmod 770 /commonshare [root@samba4 ~]# chown -R root:testuser /testshare [root@samba4 ~]# chown -R root:"Domain Users" /commonshare

Now add the entries in smb.conf

[root@samba4 ~]# cat /etc/samba/smb.conf # Global parameters [global] netbios name = SAMBA4 realm = SUNIL.CC workgroup = SUNIL dns forwarder = 4.2.2.1 server role = active directory domain controller idmap_ldb:use rfc2307 = yes vfs objects = acl_xattr map acl inherit = yes store dos attributes = yes [netlogon] path = /var/lib/samba/sysvol/sunil.cc/scripts read only = No [sysvol] path = /var/lib/samba/sysvol read only = No [TestShare] comment = Test share accessible by testuser path = /testshare valid users = SUNIL\testuser writable = yes read only = no force create mode = 0660 create mask = 0770 directory mask = 0770 force directory mode = 0770 access based share enum = yes hide unreadable = yes [CommonShare] comment = Accessible by all the users path = /commonshare valid users = "@SUNIL\Domain Users" writable = yes read only = no force create mode = 0660 create mask = 0777 directory mask = 0777 force directory mode = 0770 access based share enum = yes hide unreadable = yes [root@samba4 ~]#

Restart samba service.

[root@samba4 ~]# systemctl restart samba

Access the samba share as test user.

Here you will see both testshare and commonshare are visible.

Tested creating files and folders under testshare.

[root@samba4 /]# cd /testshare/ [root@samba4 testshare]# ls -l total 8 -rwxrwx---+ 1 SUNIL\testuser users 0 May 27 22:56 1.txt drwxrwx---+ 2 SUNIL\testuser users 6 May 27 22:56 test [root@samba4 testshare]#

Now I am logging in as a different user, only commonshare is visible:

Creating files under commonshare.

[root@samba4 commonshare]# ls -l total 8 drwxrwxrwx+ 2 SUNIL\testuser users 6 May 27 23:02 test drwxrwxrwx+ 2 SUNIL\sambauser users 6 May 27 23:07 test2 [root@samba4 commonshare]#

This is how we create shares under Samba 4.