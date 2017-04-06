Samba 4 Domain Controller Installation on CentOS 7

Set up, manage and protect your Apple devices. Create your free account today!

Starting from version 4.0, Samba is able to run as an Active Directory (AD) domain controller (DC). In this tutorial, I will show you how to configure Samba 4 as a domain controller with Windows 10, CentOS 7 and CentOS 6 clients.

I will be using 3 Systems, one CentOS 7 server and a Windows 10 client for remote management, a CentOS 7 and CentOS 6 client.

  • 192.168.1.190 Samba4 AD centos7
  • 192.168.1.191 remote management win 10
  • 192.168.1.22 - client Authentication - centos 7
  • 192.168.1.192 - client Authentication - centos 6

Installation of Samba 4

192.168.1.190 Samba4 AD centos 7

Basis is a CentOS 7 with a minimal install and SELinux disabled.

      
[[email protected] ~]# sestatus
SELinux status: disabled
[[email protected] ~]#

Make an entry in the /etc/hosts file.

[[email protected] ~]# cat /etc/hosts
127.0.0.1   localhost localhost.localdomain localhost4 localhost4.localdomain4
::1         localhost localhost.localdomain localhost6 localhost6.localdomain6
192.168.1.190   samba4.sunil.cc samba4
[[email protected] ~]#

Install the epel repo.

[[email protected] ~]# yum install epel-release -y

Install all the packages needed to compile samba4.

[[email protected] ~]# yum install perl gcc libacl-devel libblkid-devel gnutls-devel readline-devel python-devel gdb pkgconfig krb5-workstation zlib-devel setroubleshoot-server libaio-devel setroubleshoot-plugins\
policycoreutils-python libsemanage-python setools-libs-python setools-libs popt-devel libpcap-devel sqlite-devel libidn-devel libxml2-devel libacl-devel libsepol-devel libattr-devel keyutils-libs-devel\
cyrus-sasl-devel cups-devel bind-utils libxslt docbook-style-xsl openldap-devel pam-devel bzip2 vim wget -y

Now download samba4 package . I use samba-4.6.0 which is latest during this setup.

[[email protected] ~]#  wget https://download.samba.org/pub/samba/stable/samba-4.6.0.tar.gz

Now lets install samba4.

  [[email protected] ~]# tar -zxvf samba-4.6.0.tar.gz
  [[email protected] ~]# cd samba-4.6.0
  [[email protected] samba-4.6.0]# ./configure --enable-debug --enable-selftest --with-ads --with-systemd --with-winbind
  [[email protected] samba-4.6.0]# make && make install

The installation will take about 10 minutes depending on the system speed.

Now we will do the domain provisioning.

[[email protected] samba]# samba-tool domain provision --use-rfc2307 --interactive
Realm [SUNIL.CC]:
 Domain [SUNIL]:
 Server Role (dc, member, standalone) [dc]: dc
 DNS backend (SAMBA_INTERNAL, BIND9_FLATFILE, BIND9_DLZ, NONE) [SAMBA_INTERNAL]:
 DNS forwarder IP address (write 'none' to disable forwarding) [4.2.2.1]:
Administrator password:
Retype password:
Looking up IPv4 addresses
Looking up IPv6 addresses
No IPv6 address will be assigned
Setting up share.ldb
Setting up secrets.ldb
Setting up the registry
Setting up the privileges database
Setting up idmap db
Setting up SAM db
Setting up sam.ldb partitions and settings
Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE
Pre-loading the Samba 4 and AD schema
Adding DomainDN: DC=sunil,DC=cc
Adding configuration container
Setting up sam.ldb schema
Setting up sam.ldb configuration data
Setting up display specifiers
Modifying display specifiers
Adding users container
Modifying users container
Adding computers container
Modifying computers container
Setting up sam.ldb data
Setting up well known security principals
Setting up sam.ldb users and groups
ERROR(ldb): uncaught exception - operations error at ../source4/dsdb/samdb/ldb_modules/password_hash.c:2820
  File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/netcmd/__init__.py", line 176, in _run
    return self.run(*args, **kwargs)
  File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/netcmd/domain.py", line 471, in run
    nosync=ldap_backend_nosync, ldap_dryrun_mode=ldap_dryrun_mode)
  File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/provision/__init__.py", line 2175, in provision
    skip_sysvolacl=skip_sysvolacl)
  File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/provision/__init__.py", line 1787, in provision_fill
    next_rid=next_rid, dc_rid=dc_rid)
  File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/provision/__init__.py", line 1447, in fill_samdb
    "KRBTGTPASS_B64": b64encode(krbtgtpass.encode('utf-16-le'))
  File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/provision/common.py", line 55, in setup_add_ldif
    ldb.add_ldif(data, controls)
  File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/__init__.py", line 225, in add_ldif
    self.add(msg, controls)

[[email protected] samba]#

There will be some errors when we do the provisioning of domain.

To fix them, please comment out the below line in /etc/krb5.conf.

  --------
  #includedir /etc/krb5.conf.d/
  --------

Run the domain provisioning again and now the domain will get created without errors.

  [[email protected] etc]# samba-tool domain provision --use-rfc2307 --interactive
Realm [SUNIL.CC]:
 Domain [SUNIL]:
 Server Role (dc, member, standalone) [dc]:
 DNS backend (SAMBA_INTERNAL, BIND9_FLATFILE, BIND9_DLZ, NONE) [SAMBA_INTERNAL]:
 DNS forwarder IP address (write 'none' to disable forwarding) [4.2.2.1]:
Administrator password:
Retype password:
Looking up IPv4 addresses
Looking up IPv6 addresses
No IPv6 address will be assigned
Setting up secrets.ldb
Setting up the registry
Setting up the privileges database
Setting up idmap db
Setting up SAM db
Setting up sam.ldb partitions and settings
Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE
Pre-loading the Samba 4 and AD schema
Adding DomainDN: DC=sunil,DC=cc
Adding configuration container
Setting up sam.ldb schema
Setting up sam.ldb configuration data
Setting up display specifiers
Modifying display specifiers
Adding users container
Modifying users container
Adding computers container
Modifying computers container
Setting up sam.ldb data
Setting up well known security principals
Setting up sam.ldb users and groups
Setting up self join
Adding DNS accounts
Creating CN=MicrosoftDNS,CN=System,DC=sunil,DC=cc
Creating DomainDnsZones and ForestDnsZones partitions
Populating DomainDnsZones and ForestDnsZones partitions
Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE marking as synchronized
Fixing provision GUIDs
A Kerberos configuration suitable for Samba AD has been generated at /usr/local/samba/private/krb5.conf
Setting up fake yp server settings
Once the above files are installed, your Samba4 server will be ready to use
Server Role:           active directory domain controller
Hostname:              samba4
NetBIOS Domain:        SUNIL
DNS Domain:            sunil.cc
DOMAIN SID:            S-1-5-21-2936486394-2075362935-551615353

[[email protected] etc]#

Make sure the ports are open in the firewall.

[[email protected] etc]#firewall-cmd --add-port=53/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=53/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=88/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=88/udp --permanent; \
firewall-cmd --add-port=135/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=137-138/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=139/tcp --permanent; \
firewall-cmd --add-port=389/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=389/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=445/tcp --permanent; \
firewall-cmd --add-port=464/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=464/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=636/tcp --permanent; \
firewall-cmd --add-port=1024-5000/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=3268-3269/tcp --permanent
[[email protected] ~]# firewall-cmd --reload

Create a startup script to autostart the service during reboot.

[[email protected] ~]# cat /etc/systemd/system/samba.service
[Unit]
Description= Samba 4 Active Directory
After=syslog.target
After=network.target

[Service]
Type=forking
PIDFile=/usr/local/samba/var/run/samba.pid
ExecStart=/usr/local/samba/sbin/samba

[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
[[email protected] ~]#

[[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable samba
Created symlink from /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/samba.service to /etc/systemd/system/samba.service.
[[email protected] ~]# systemctl start samba

Adding the Windows host to the domain

192.168.1.191 remote management win 10

Make sure the host is added with a static ipaddress.

Windows host with static IP

Adding the host to the domain.

 

  

To manage Samba4 from Windows, we need to have the Microsoft Remote Server Tools (RSAT) installed.

The wiki page has the links https://wiki.samba.org/index.php/Installing_RSAT

Installing RSAT tool in Windows 10

Run the installer.

 

 

 

After reboot go to run and type in dsa.msc

Click on sunil.cc domain and right click new -> Users.

Creating a test user.

Client authentication with Samba 4 on CentOS 7

192.168.1.22 - client Authentication on CentOS 7

Installation of packages:

[[email protected] ~]# yum -y install realmd sssd oddjob oddjob-mkhomedir adcli samba-common

Check connectivity with samba4:

   [[email protected] ~]# realm discover SUNIL.CC
sunil.cc
  type: kerberos
  realm-name: SUNIL.CC
  domain-name: sunil.cc
  configured: kerberos-member
  server-software: active-directory
  client-software: sssd
  required-package: oddjob
  required-package: oddjob-mkhomedir
  required-package: sssd
  required-package: adcli
  required-package: samba-common-tools
  login-formats: %U
  login-policy: allow-realm-logins
[[email protected] ~]#

Joining the domain.

[[email protected] ~]#  realm join SUNIL.CC
Password for Administrator:
[[email protected] ~]#

Check whether we are able to get the user from samba4.

[[email protected] ~]# id SUNIL\\testuser
uid=1570001104([email protected]) gid=1570000513(domain [email protected]) groups=1570000513(domain [email protected])
[[email protected] ~]#

Configure sssd.

[[email protected] ~]# cat /etc/sssd/sssd.conf

[sssd]
domains = sunil.cc
config_file_version = 2
services = nss, pam

[domain/sunil.cc]
ad_domain = sunil.cc
krb5_realm = SUNIL.CC
realmd_tags = manages-system joined-with-samba
cache_credentials = True
id_provider = ad
krb5_store_password_if_offline = True
default_shell = /bin/bash
ldap_id_mapping = True
use_fully_qualified_names = True
fallback_homedir = /home/%u@%d
access_provider = ad
[[email protected] ~]#

Restart sssd.

[[email protected] ~]# systemctl restart sssd
[[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable sssd

Check the user.

[[email protected] ~]# id [email protected]
uid=1570001105([email protected]) gid=1570000513(domain [email protected]) groups=1570000513(domain [email protected]),1570000512(domain [email protected]),1570000572(denied rodc password replication [email protected])
[[email protected] ~]#

To get the user without domain name.

[[email protected] ~]# vim /etc/sssd/sssd.conf
-----------
------------
use_fully_qualified_names = False
-----------
-----------

Restart sssd and check id command.

[[email protected] ~]# systemctl restart sssd
[[email protected] ~]# id sambauser
uid=1570001105(sambauser) gid=1570000513(domain users) groups=1570000513(domain users),1570000512(domain admins),1570000572(denied rodc password replication group)
[[email protected] ~]#

Client authentication with Samba 4 on CentOS 6

192.168.1.192 - client Authentication on CentOS 6.

Installation of packages.

   [[email protected] db]#  yum install pam pam_ldap pam_krb5 sssd sssd-ldap sssd-common authconfig oddjob oddjob-mkhomedir openldap openldap-clients krb5-workstation adcli -y

Change the kerberos config file.

   [[email protected] db]# cat /etc/krb5.conf
[logging]
 default = FILE:/var/log/krb5libs.log
 kdc = FILE:/var/log/krb5kdc.log
 admin_server = FILE:/var/log/kadmind.log

[libdefaults]
 default_realm = SUNIL.CC
 dns_lookup_realm = false
 dns_lookup_kdc = false
 ticket_lifetime = 24h
 renew_lifetime = 7d
 forwardable = true

[realms]
 SUNIL.CC = {
  kdc = samba4.sunil.cc
  admin_server = samba4.sunil.cc
 }

[domain_realm]
 .sunil.cc = SUNIL.CC
 sunil.cc = SUNIL.CC
[[email protected] db]#

We will use adcli command to join the domain.

   [[email protected] db]# adcli info sunil.cc
[domain]
domain-name = sunil.cc
domain-short = SUNIL
domain-forest = sunil.cc
domain-controller = samba4.sunil.cc
domain-controller-site = Default-First-Site-Name
domain-controller-flags = pdc gc ldap ds kdc timeserv closest writable good-timeserv full-secret
domain-controller-usable = yes
domain-controllers = samba4.sunil.cc
[computer]
computer-site = Default-First-Site-Name
[[email protected] db]#
[[email protected] db]# adcli join sunil.cc
Password for [email protected]:
[[email protected] db]#

Make sure the kerberos ticket is created.

   [[email protected] db]# klist -ke

Configure authentication.

   [[email protected] db]# authconfig --enablesssd --enablesssdauth --enablemkhomedir --update

Modify the sssd config now to do the authentication.

   [[email protected] db]# cat /etc/sssd/sssd.conf
[sssd]
services = nss, pam, ssh, autofs
config_file_version = 2
domains = sunil.cc

[domain/sunil.cc]
id_provider = ad
# Uncomment if service discovery is not working
# ad_server = server.win.example.com
default_shell = /bin/bash
fallback_homedir = /home/%u
[[email protected] db]#

Restart sssd service.

   [[email protected] db]# chkconfig sssd on
[[email protected] db]# service sssd restart
Stopping sssd:                                             [  OK  ]
Starting sssd:                                             [  OK  ]
[[email protected] db]#

Validating user.

   [[email protected] db]# id sambauser
uid=1570001105(sambauser) gid=1570000513(domain users) groups=1570000513(domain users),1570000512(domain admins),1570000572(denied rodc password replication group)
[[email protected] db]#
Share this page:

Suggested articles

2 Comment(s)

Add comment

Comments

From: Maciej at: 2017-04-06 13:46:33
Reply  

For the love of everything, people writing tutorials, stop telling users to disable SELinux. It's very bad practise, no excuses!

From: iron_michael86 at: 2017-04-06 15:23:18
Reply  

Agreed Maciej .Point noted will have it enabled in the next tutorial.