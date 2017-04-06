Samba 4 Domain Controller Installation on CentOS 7

Starting from version 4.0, Samba is able to run as an Active Directory (AD) domain controller (DC). In this tutorial, I will show you how to configure Samba 4 as a domain controller with Windows 10, CentOS 7 and CentOS 6 clients.

I will be using 3 Systems, one CentOS 7 server and a Windows 10 client for remote management, a CentOS 7 and CentOS 6 client.

192.168.1.191 remote management win 10

192.168.1.22 - client Authentication - centos 7

192.168.1.192 - client Authentication - centos 6

Installation of Samba 4

192.168.1.190 Samba4 AD centos 7

Basis is a CentOS 7 with a minimal install and SELinux disabled.

Make an entry in the /etc/hosts file.

Install the epel repo.

[[email protected] ~]# yum install epel-release -y

Install all the packages needed to compile samba4.

[[email protected] ~]# yum install perl gcc libacl-devel libblkid-devel gnutls-devel readline-devel python-devel gdb pkgconfig krb5-workstation zlib-devel setroubleshoot-server libaio-devel setroubleshoot-plugins\ policycoreutils-python libsemanage-python setools-libs-python setools-libs popt-devel libpcap-devel sqlite-devel libidn-devel libxml2-devel libacl-devel libsepol-devel libattr-devel keyutils-libs-devel\ cyrus-sasl-devel cups-devel bind-utils libxslt docbook-style-xsl openldap-devel pam-devel bzip2 vim wget -y

Now download samba4 package . I use samba-4.6.0 which is latest during this setup.

Now lets install samba4.

The installation will take about 10 minutes depending on the system speed.

Now we will do the domain provisioning.

[[email protected] samba]# samba-tool domain provision --use-rfc2307 --interactive Realm [SUNIL.CC]: Domain [SUNIL]: Server Role (dc, member, standalone) [dc]: dc DNS backend (SAMBA_INTERNAL, BIND9_FLATFILE, BIND9_DLZ, NONE) [SAMBA_INTERNAL]: DNS forwarder IP address (write 'none' to disable forwarding) [4.2.2.1]: Administrator password: Retype password: Looking up IPv4 addresses Looking up IPv6 addresses No IPv6 address will be assigned Setting up share.ldb Setting up secrets.ldb Setting up the registry Setting up the privileges database Setting up idmap db Setting up SAM db Setting up sam.ldb partitions and settings Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE Pre-loading the Samba 4 and AD schema Adding DomainDN: DC=sunil,DC=cc Adding configuration container Setting up sam.ldb schema Setting up sam.ldb configuration data Setting up display specifiers Modifying display specifiers Adding users container Modifying users container Adding computers container Modifying computers container Setting up sam.ldb data Setting up well known security principals Setting up sam.ldb users and groups ERROR(ldb): uncaught exception - operations error at ../source4/dsdb/samdb/ldb_modules/password_hash.c:2820 File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/netcmd/__init__.py", line 176, in _run return self.run(*args, **kwargs) File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/netcmd/domain.py", line 471, in run nosync=ldap_backend_nosync, ldap_dryrun_mode=ldap_dryrun_mode) File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/provision/__init__.py", line 2175, in provision skip_sysvolacl=skip_sysvolacl) File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/provision/__init__.py", line 1787, in provision_fill next_rid=next_rid, dc_rid=dc_rid) File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/provision/__init__.py", line 1447, in fill_samdb "KRBTGTPASS_B64": b64encode(krbtgtpass.encode('utf-16-le')) File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/provision/common.py", line 55, in setup_add_ldif ldb.add_ldif(data, controls) File "/usr/local/samba/lib64/python2.7/site-packages/samba/__init__.py", line 225, in add_ldif self.add(msg, controls) [[email protected] samba]#

There will be some errors when we do the provisioning of domain.

To fix them, please comment out the below line in /etc/krb5.conf.

-------- #includedir /etc/krb5.conf.d/ --------

Run the domain provisioning again and now the domain will get created without errors.

[[email protected] etc]# samba-tool domain provision --use-rfc2307 --interactive Realm [SUNIL.CC]: Domain [SUNIL]: Server Role (dc, member, standalone) [dc]: DNS backend (SAMBA_INTERNAL, BIND9_FLATFILE, BIND9_DLZ, NONE) [SAMBA_INTERNAL]: DNS forwarder IP address (write 'none' to disable forwarding) [4.2.2.1]: Administrator password: Retype password: Looking up IPv4 addresses Looking up IPv6 addresses No IPv6 address will be assigned Setting up secrets.ldb Setting up the registry Setting up the privileges database Setting up idmap db Setting up SAM db Setting up sam.ldb partitions and settings Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE Pre-loading the Samba 4 and AD schema Adding DomainDN: DC=sunil,DC=cc Adding configuration container Setting up sam.ldb schema Setting up sam.ldb configuration data Setting up display specifiers Modifying display specifiers Adding users container Modifying users container Adding computers container Modifying computers container Setting up sam.ldb data Setting up well known security principals Setting up sam.ldb users and groups Setting up self join Adding DNS accounts Creating CN=MicrosoftDNS,CN=System,DC=sunil,DC=cc Creating DomainDnsZones and ForestDnsZones partitions Populating DomainDnsZones and ForestDnsZones partitions Setting up sam.ldb rootDSE marking as synchronized Fixing provision GUIDs A Kerberos configuration suitable for Samba AD has been generated at /usr/local/samba/private/krb5.conf Setting up fake yp server settings Once the above files are installed, your Samba4 server will be ready to use Server Role: active directory domain controller Hostname: samba4 NetBIOS Domain: SUNIL DNS Domain: sunil.cc DOMAIN SID: S-1-5-21-2936486394-2075362935-551615353 [[email protected] etc]#

Make sure the ports are open in the firewall.

Create a startup script to autostart the service during reboot.

Adding the Windows host to the domain

192.168.1.191 remote management win 10

Make sure the host is added with a static ipaddress.

Adding the host to the domain.

To manage Samba4 from Windows, we need to have the Microsoft Remote Server Tools (RSAT) installed.

The wiki page has the links https://wiki.samba.org/index.php/Installing_RSAT

Installing RSAT tool in Windows 10

Run the installer.

After reboot go to run and type in dsa.msc

Click on sunil.cc domain and right click new -> Users.

Creating a test user.

Client authentication with Samba 4 on CentOS 7

192.168.1.22 - client Authentication on CentOS 7

Installation of packages:

[[email protected] ~]# yum -y install realmd sssd oddjob oddjob-mkhomedir adcli samba-common

Check connectivity with samba4:

[[email protected] ~]# realm discover SUNIL.CC sunil.cc type: kerberos realm-name: SUNIL.CC domain-name: sunil.cc configured: kerberos-member server-software: active-directory client-software: sssd required-package: oddjob required-package: oddjob-mkhomedir required-package: sssd required-package: adcli required-package: samba-common-tools login-formats: %U login-policy: allow-realm-logins [[email protected] ~]#

Joining the domain.

Check whether we are able to get the user from samba4.

Configure sssd.

[[email protected] ~]# cat /etc/sssd/sssd.conf [sssd] domains = sunil.cc config_file_version = 2 services = nss, pam [domain/sunil.cc] ad_domain = sunil.cc krb5_realm = SUNIL.CC realmd_tags = manages-system joined-with-samba cache_credentials = True id_provider = ad krb5_store_password_if_offline = True default_shell = /bin/bash ldap_id_mapping = True use_fully_qualified_names = True fallback_homedir = /home/%u@%d access_provider = ad [[email protected] ~]#

Restart sssd.

Check the user.

To get the user without domain name.

Restart sssd and check id command.

Client authentication with Samba 4 on CentOS 6

192.168.1.192 - client Authentication on CentOS 6.

Installation of packages.

[[email protected] db]# yum install pam pam_ldap pam_krb5 sssd sssd-ldap sssd-common authconfig oddjob oddjob-mkhomedir openldap openldap-clients krb5-workstation adcli -y

Change the kerberos config file.

[[email protected] db]# cat /etc/krb5.conf [logging] default = FILE:/var/log/krb5libs.log kdc = FILE:/var/log/krb5kdc.log admin_server = FILE:/var/log/kadmind.log [libdefaults] default_realm = SUNIL.CC dns_lookup_realm = false dns_lookup_kdc = false ticket_lifetime = 24h renew_lifetime = 7d forwardable = true [realms] SUNIL.CC = { kdc = samba4.sunil.cc admin_server = samba4.sunil.cc } [domain_realm] .sunil.cc = SUNIL.CC sunil.cc = SUNIL.CC [[email protected] db]#

We will use adcli command to join the domain.

Make sure the kerberos ticket is created.

Configure authentication.

Modify the sssd config now to do the authentication.

[[email protected] db]# cat /etc/sssd/sssd.conf [sssd] services = nss, pam, ssh, autofs config_file_version = 2 domains = sunil.cc [domain/sunil.cc] id_provider = ad # Uncomment if service discovery is not working # ad_server = server.win.example.com default_shell = /bin/bash fallback_homedir = /home/%u [[email protected] db]#

Restart sssd service.

Validating user.