Installing and using Git and GitHub on Ubuntu Linux: A beginner's guide

GitHub is a treasure trove of some of the world's best projects, built by the contributions of developers all across the globe. This simple, yet extremely powerful platform helps every individual interested in building or developing something big to contribute and get recognized in the open-source community.

This tutorial is a quick setup guide for installing Git and using GitHub and how to perform its various functions of creating a repository locally, connecting this repo to the remote host that contains your project (where everyone can see), committing the changes and finally pushing all the content in the local system to GitHub.

Please note that this tutorial assumes that you have a basic knowledge of the terms used in Git such as push, pull requests, commit, repository, etc. It also requires you to register to GitHub here and make a note of your GitHub username. So let's begin:

1 Installing Git for Linux

Download and install Git for Linux:

sudo apt install git

The above command is for Ubuntu and works on all Recent Ubuntu versions, tested from Ubuntu 16.04 to Ubuntu 22.04, and it's likely to work the same way on future versions.

2 Configuring GitHub

Once the installation has successfully completed, the next thing to do is to set up the configuration details of the GitHub user. To do this use the following two commands by replacing "user_name" with your GitHub username and replacing "email_id" with your email-id you used to create your GitHub account.

git config --global user.name "user_name"
git config --global user.email "email_id"

The following image shows an example of my configuration with my "user_name" being "akshaypai" and my "email_id" being "[email protected]"

Git Config

3 Creating a local repository

Create a folder on your system. This will serve as a local repository which will later be pushed onto the GitHub website. Use the following command:

git init Mytest

If the repository is created successfully, then you will get the following line:

Initialized empty Git repository in /home/akshay/Mytest/.git/

This line may vary depending on your system.

So here, Mytest is the folder that is created and "init" makes the folder a GitHub repository. Change the directory to this newly created folder:

cd Mytest

4 Create a README file to describe the repository

Now create a README file and enter some text like "this is a git setup on Linux". The README file is generally used to describe what the repository contains or what the project is all about. Example:

gedit README

You can use any other text editors. I use gedit. The content of the README file will be:

This is a git repo

5 Adding repository files to an index

This is an important step. Here we add everything that need to be pushed onto the website into an index. These things might be the text files or programs that you might add for the first time into the repository or it could be adding a file that already exists but with some changes (a newer version/updated version).

Here we already have the README file. So, let's create another file that contains a simple C program and call it sample.c. The contents of it will be:

 
#include<stdio.h>
int main()
{
printf("hello world");
return 0;
}

So, now that we have 2 files

README and sample.c

add it to the index by using the following 2 commands:

git add README
git add sample.c

Note that the "git add" command can be used to add any number of files and folders to the index. Here, when I say index, what I am referring to is a buffer like space that stores the files/folders that have to be added into the Git repository.

6 Committing changes made to the index

Once all the files are added, we can commit it. This means that we have finalized what additions and/or changes have to be made and they are now ready to be uploaded to our repository. Use the command :

git commit -m "some_message"

"some_message" in the above command can be any simple message like "my first commit" or "edit in readme", etc.

7 Creating a repository on GitHub

Create a repository on GitHub. Notice that the name of the repository should be the same as the repository's on the local system. In this case, it will be "Mytest". To do this login to your account on https://github.com. Then click on the "plus(+)" symbol at the top right corner of the page and select "create new repository". Fill the details as shown in the image below and click on "create repository" button.

Creating a repository on GitHub

Once this is created, we can push the contents of the local repository onto the GitHub repository in your profile. Connect to the repository on GitHub using the command:

Important Note: Make sure you replace 'user_name' and 'Mytest' in the path with your Github username and folder before running the command!

git remote add origin https://github.com/user_name/Mytest.git

8 Pushing files from a local repository to a GitHub repository

The final step is to push the local repository contents into the remote host repository (GitHub), by using the command:

git push origin master

Enter the login credentials [user_name and password].

The following image shows the procedure from step 5 to step 8

Pushing files in local repository to GitHub repository

So this adds all the contents of the 'Mytest' folder (my local repository) to GitHub. For subsequent projects or for creating repositories, you can start off with step 3 directly. Finally, if you log in to your GitHub account and click on your Mytest repository, you can see that the 2 files README and sample.c have been uploaded and are visible to all as shown in the following image.

Content uploaded to Github

Very nice, concise beginners tutorial!  FYI... one little typo found... In section 5: git add smaple.c  (should be "sample.c")

one more thing friends, suppose someone get any issue in  git push origin master

please use this git push origin master --force its work for me

By: Chichio at: 2016-03-16 10:38:10
Reply  

Thanks. But i must run command: git pull origin master before git push origin masterI'm newbie

how to integrate postgresql to github? 

 This was great, but I initially received a error when I tried the git push origin master. 

The error looks something like this: fatal: unable to access 'https://github.gatech.edu/jc89x0/SevFiewk.git/': server certificate verification failed. CAfile: /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt CRLfile: none

I believe it is a certificate trust issue, but the fix for me was to enter the following commands (ref: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/21181231/server-certificate-verification-failed-cafile-etc-ssl-certs-ca-certificates-c)

export GIT_SSL_NO_VERIFY=1 #or git config --global http.sslverify falseAfterwards, I am presented with an option to provide my username and password.   

Hi,

Thanks for this helpful article.

I am trying to install the following open-source package on my virtual-box Ubuntu:https://github.com/Par4All/par4allTo be honest, I am almost new in Ubuntu and don't know so much about git etc.Could you please help me what should I do step-by-step to install that package? Really appreciate your time. Cheers

Eslam

Steps is fine but if some one want to add all directory  can use

git add .

command 

before doing this change mode of file if required

 

Thanks

Unable to push. NO enter login credentials prompted after running git push origin master.

fatal: unable to access 'https://github.com/myusername/myproject.git/': Failed to connect to 127.0.0.1 port 8888: Connection refused

By: gaurav agarwal at: 2018-05-01 18:34:07
Reply  

Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Package git is not available, but is referred to by another package. This may mean that the package is missing, has been obsoleted, or is only available from another source E: Package 'git' has no installation candidate this is the result what should iI do ?

fatal: remote origin already exists.

this is what i get after 

 git remote add origin https://github.com/Abhishek-Shr/Mytest.git

this 

what shoud i do?

By: Abhishek Sharma at: 2018-11-24 12:25:57
Reply  

error: src refspec master does not match any.

error: failed to push some refs to 'https://github.com/Abhishek-Shr/Mytest.git'

What is this?

By: Kumar Vivek at: 2018-11-27 04:31:33
Reply  

Hi I did all the steps but after step 8th "git push origin master" and after adding this command, it is showing 

Below Error

 

fatal: The current branch master has no upstream branch.

To push the current branch and set the remote as upstream, use

git push --set-upstream origin master

Please help. 

By: eve at: 2018-12-16 06:55:42
Reply  

Unable to push - I guess its because I have activated the 2 -step security

it ask for username and password. But said it fails: 

remote: Invalid username or password.

fatal: Authentication failed for 'https://github.com/evezeyl/personal.git/'

But it never ask for the second step of the authentification. Any solution?

Best regards, great guide. Thanks!

By: sm1km at: 2019-01-10 21:30:51
Reply  

The git push command doesn't work if you have 2FA enabled. If you have it, you have to disable two-factor authentication or create a Personal Access Token (see https://stackoverflow.com/questions/29297154/github-invalid-username-or-password)

Great guide btw!

Great guide btw!

By: Ahmadun Nabi at: 2020-06-18 06:50:26
Reply  

How can I update a file in github? OrA file is already in github, after editing that file how can I push that into github??

By: arslion at: 2021-08-30 23:51:47
Reply  

github not allowing users to use password anymore. You need to use Personal access tokens for this instead of password.

By: aarvens at: 2021-09-26 05:17:03
Reply  

Great write-up, thanks! Please update it now that GitHub requires at least personal access tokens to push repos from CLI.

