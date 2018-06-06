How to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 5.1 on Ubuntu

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors is the free open-source office suite distributed under GNU AGPL v.3.0. It comprises editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations working offline.

With the latest update, ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors got the new tabbed interface, what makes navigation through the growing number of features much easier. All elements and editing tools were reorganized into the following tabs by their purposes: File, Home, Insert, Layout, References, Collaboration, and Plugins.

Several new features were brought as well:

Table of Contents in the new References tab with Navigation panel on the left side to easily navigate through headlines;

New Collaboration tab that includes co-editing features for easier and faster teamwork, such as Sharing, Review, Comments, Version History, Chat etc.;

Export to RTF in the document editor;

11 new formulas, improved cell formatting with new date formats and regional presets in the spreadsheet editor;

Special paste, and presentation-level comments in the presentation editor.

There are now 3 main ways to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors on your Ubuntu. Choose the most appropriate one from this list.

1st way to install: DEB package

You can download the latest version of ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors as a .deb package from the official website.

To install the editors from repository, follow the instructions given in this tutorial.

2nd way to install: Snap package

The latest version of ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors is available for download in the Snapcraft Store. You can easily install it running:

sudo snap install onlyoffice-desktopeditors

The full guide to ONLYOFFICE snap package you will find here.

3rd way to install: AppImage package

Step 1: Download ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors packaged as an AppImage

wget https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/appimage-desktopeditors/releases/download/v5.1.29/DesktopEditors-x86_64.AppImage

Step 2: Make the app executable

chmod a+x DesktopEditors-x86_64.AppImage

Step 3: Run the application

./DesktopEditors-x86_64.AppImage

