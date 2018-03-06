How to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 4.8.7 as a Snap Package

How to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 4.8.7 as a Snap Package

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors are free open-source document editors for text documents, spreadsheets and presentations working offline, distributed under the GNU AGPL v.3.

Two latest updates have brought a lot of new features and improvements:

macros that help users automate their routine tasks and standardize documents;

pre-installed plugins (you don't have to add them manually anymore);

support of .fods, .fodt, and .fodp formats;

Czech, Slovak and Brazilian Portuguese as new interface languages (so currently, the interface of the editors is available in 8 languages).

What's more, from now on you can quickly and easily install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors on various Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, Arch Linux, Fedora, Gentoo, openSUSE, Solus, Manjaro, OpenWrt, OpenEmbedded, and Yocto as a containerized snap package. For more information about snap and its use refer to these instructions.

Find the snap in the store

The ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors snap is available in the Snapcraft store. To find it and see its details, run

snap find onlyoffice-desktopeditors

Install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors

To install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors via snap, run

snap install onlyoffice-desktopeditors

To update the snap package of ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, run

snap refresh onlyoffice-desktopeditors

Restore the previously installed version of the snap

If you need to install the previous version of the snap, run

snap revert onlyoffice-desktopeditors

Remove the snap

To remove the snap, run

snap remove onlyoffice-desktopeditors