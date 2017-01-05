How to install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 4.2 and connect it to a web office on Ubuntu 16.04

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors is a free and open source office suite that allows users to edit text documents, spreadsheets and presentations offline by providing access to the web-based ONLYOFFICE portals for an efficient remote team collaboration.

What's new in ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 4.2

Opening and editing footnotes.

Inserting equations into a worksheet or a presentation.

Using sparkline charts for a trend analyze.

New visual chart styles.

3D diagrams rotation.

System requirements

CPU: dual-core 2 GHz or better.

RAM: 2 GB or more.

HDD: at least 2 GB of free space.

Installing and running ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors

Add GPG key:

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv-keys CB2DE8E5

Open the /etc/apt/sources.list file using any available text editor:

sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list

Add the following record to add the desktop editor repository:

deb http://download.onlyoffice.com/repo/debian squeeze main

Update the package manager cache in order to use the created repository:

sudo apt-get update

Install ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors:

sudo apt-get install onlyoffice-desktopeditors

Run ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors:

desktopeditors

Connecting ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors to a web office

Select the Share&Collaborate option on the left-side panel:

Click the Connect link at the bottom:

Enter your portal name, the email, and password you use to access it and click the Login button:

That's all. You have a desktop access to your documents stored in the web office and can edit and collaborate on them without browser limitations.