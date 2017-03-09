How to Install a Production Ready Naemon Monitoring Server

Naemon is the new monitoring suite that aims to be fast, stable and innovative while giving you a clear view of the state of your network and applications.This is a replacement for nagios server and very stable and uses an amazing dashboard called thruk. Setting up naemon is very easy and has live status inbuild .In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and configure naemon in a production environment along with pnp4nagios for graphs. Naemon is very stable, I will show you how to maintain the configs in a large scale environment.

In this tutorial, I will be using four Servers

192.168.1.170 - Naemon Server - centos 7

192.168.1.21 - nrpe client - centos 6

192.168.1.182 - nrpe client - ubuntu

192.168.1.75 - nscp client - windows server 2012R2

Installation of Naemon Server

I am using a CentOS 7 host with a minimal installation, SELinux disabled and firewalld enabled.

Installing the repo:

[[email protected] ~]# yum -y install https://labs.consol.de/repo/stable/rhel7/x86_64/labs-consol-stable.rhel7.noarch.rpm

enabling the epel repo:

yum -y install epel-release

Installing the Naemon package:

[[email protected] ~]# yum install naemon*

Naemon uses the same Nagios plugin and nrpe to monitor hosts. We will now install them:

[[email protected] ~]# yum install nagios-plugins nagios-plugins-all nagios-plugins-nrpe nrpe -y

We will add the firewall rules:

Installation of pnp4nagios.

yum install gcc-c++ rrdtool perl-Time-HiRes perl-rrdtool php-gd php php-cli wget

Downloading pnp4nagios.

Restarting and enabling the service.

[[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable httpd && systemctl restart httpd [[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable naemon && systemctl restart naemon [[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable thruk && systemctl restart thruk [[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable npcd && systemctl restart npcd

you should be able to access the URL from http://192.168.1.170/thruk

The default username is thrukadmin, password is thrukadmin.

In case you want to change the thrukadmin password, run:

[[email protected] ~]# htpasswd /etc/thruk/htpasswd thrukadmin

Installation of Monitoring Client to monitor the nodes

Installation of nrpe clients for monitoring Linux hosts

192.168.1.21 - nrpe client - centos 6

Installation of the Nagios plugin and nrpe client:

[[email protected] ~]# yum install nagios-plugins nagios-plugins-all nagios-plugins-nrpe nrpe -y

Take a backup of the nrpe.cfg:

[[email protected] ~]# cp /etc/nagios/nrpe.cfg /etc/nagios/nrpe.cfg.bkp

Replace the content of the nrpe.conf file with the below content:

Under allowed_host add the naemon server ipaddress here it is 192.168.1.170.

Now we need to restart the nrpe service:

192.168.1.182 - nrpe client - ubuntu

[email protected] :~# apt-get install nagios-nrpe-server nagios-plugins -y

Take a backup of the nrpe.cfg:

[[email protected] ~]# cp /etc/nagios/nrpe.cfg /etc/nagios/nrpe.cfg.bkp

Replace the content of the nrpe.conf file with the below content:

Now we need to restart the nrpe service:

Installation of Nscp on Windows

192.168.1.75 - nscp client - windows server 2012R2

Download nscp from this website:

https://www.nsclient.org/download/

Once downloaded, please follow the installation screenshots

Choose generic.

Choose complete:

Choose the default path:

Now, under allowed hosts, please add the naemon host. Here in our setup it is 192.168.1.170.

Make sure you give a complex password. For this example, I have used the password as "howtoforge". Next check enable nsclient and nrpe.

Once the installation is complete, please make sure the service is up and running.

We will now validate from naemon host, to make sure we are able to reach it.

Monitoring of Servers

We will monitor the server's performance in this tutorial.

In a production environment, we will need to monitor the CPU , memory and harddisk utilization, along with the host alive check.

Adding the following lines in nrpe conf /etc/nrpe.d/base.cfg

192.168.1.21 - nrpe client - centos 6

[[email protected] ~]# cat /etc/nrpe.d/base.cfg command[check_disks]=/usr/lib64/nagios/plugins/check_disk -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ -p $ARG3$ command[check_disk]=/usr/lib64/nagios/plugins/check_disk -X nfs -X cifs -X none -X tmpfs -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ command[memory]=/usr/lib64/nagios/plugins/check_memory -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ command[load]=/usr/lib64/nagios/plugins/check_load -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ command[check_total_procs]=/usr/lib64/nagios/plugins/check_procs -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ command[check_procs_c]=/usr/lib64/nagios/plugins/check_procs -c $ARG1$ -C $ARG2$ command[check_procs_a]=/usr/lib64/nagios/plugins/check_procs -c $ARG1$ -a $ARG2$

Save and restart the file, then restart nrpe.

Memory plugin will not be available as default plugin. We will use the below plugin.

Add the below content.

#! /usr/bin/perl -w ##Included Perf data #The nagios plugins come with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY. You may redistribute #copies of the plugins under the terms of the GNU General Public License. # use strict; use Getopt::Long; my ($opt_f, $opt_h, $opt_c, $opt_w); my ($result, $message, $ram_percent); my $PROGNAME="check_memory"; $opt_f = ""; Getopt::Long::Configure('bundling'); GetOptions( "h" => \$opt_h, "help" => \$opt_h, "c=s" => \$opt_c, "Warning_Percentage" => \$opt_c, "w=s" => \$opt_w, "Critical_Percentage" => \$opt_w, ); if ($opt_h) { &print_help(); exit 0; } $opt_w = shift unless ($opt_w); $opt_c = shift unless ($opt_c); if (! $opt_c && ! $opt_w) { print "Warning and Critical must be specified

"; exit 3; } if ($opt_c <= $opt_w){ print "Critical must be greater than Warning CRITICAL: $opt_c WARNING: $opt_w

"; exit 3; } $result = 'OK'; open(FREE_M, "free -m|"); while (my $line = ){ if ($line =~ /^Mem/){ my ($junk,$total_mem,$used_mem,$free_mem,$shared_mem,$buffered_mem,$cached_mem)=split(/\s+/,$line); $ram_percent=int(($total_mem-($free_mem+$cached_mem+$buffered_mem))/$total_mem*100*100)/100; } } close(FREE_M); if ($ram_percent > $opt_c){ print "Memory usage is: CRITICAL: ${ram_percent}% used | used=$ram_percent;$opt_w;$opt_c

"; exit 2; }elsif ($ram_percent > $opt_w) { print "Memory usage is: WARNING: ${ram_percent}% used | used=$ram_percent;$opt_w;$opt_c

"; exit 1; } else{ print "Memory usage is: $result: ${ram_percent}% used | used=$ram_percent;$opt_w;$opt_c

"; exit 0; } sub print_usage () { print "Usage:

"; print " $PROGNAME -f

"; print " $PROGNAME -c

"; print " $PROGNAME -w

"; print " $PROGNAME [-h | --help]

"; print " $PROGNAME [-V | --version]

"; } sub print_help () { print << EOF; $PROGNAME v1.0.01 The nagios plugins come with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY. You may redistribute copies of the plugins under the terms of the GNU General Public License. EOF &print_usage(); print "

"; exit 3; }

Download link check_memory plugin

You have to give execute permissions to the file:

Adding the following lines in nrpe conf /etc/nagios/nrpe.d/base.cfg

192.168.1.182 - nrpe client - ubuntu

Here the file path is different:

The plugin folder is lib and not lib64.

[email protected] :~# cat /etc/nagios/nrpe.d/base.cfg command[check_disks]=/usr/lib/nagios/plugins/check_disk -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ -p $ARG3$ command[check_disk]=/usr/lib/nagios/plugins/check_disk -X nfs -X cifs -X none -X tmpfs -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ command[memory]=/usr/lib/nagios/plugins/check_memory -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ command[load]=/usr/lib/nagios/plugins/check_load -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ command[check_total_procs]=/usr/lib/nagios/plugins/check_procs -w $ARG1$ -c $ARG2$ command[check_procs_c]=/usr/lib/nagios/plugins/check_procs -c $ARG1$ -C $ARG2$ command[check_procs_a]=/usr/lib/nagios/plugins/check_procs -c $ARG1$ -a $ARG2$

Add the same check_memory script in /usr/lib/nagios/plugins.

Configuration on Naemon Server

Login as naemon user:

[[email protected] ~]# su - naemon Last login: Thu Mar 9 17:11:39 CET 2017 on pts/0 -sh-4.2$

Change the admin mail in /etc/naemon/naemon.cfg

Now we will configure the custom commands to do the check in /etc/naemon/conf.d

Create a custom commands called custom_commands.cfg with below content.

$ vim /etc/naemon/conf.d/custom_commands.cfg

## Host Alive check ## # command 'check_icmp Host Alive' define command{ command_name host_alive command_line $USER1$/check_icmp -H $HOSTADDRESS$ -n 1 -w 3000.00,80% -c 5000.00,100% } ### Service Command ## # command 'check_nrpe_disks' define command{ command_name check_nrpe_disks command_line $USER1$/check_nrpe -t 55 -u -H $HOSTADDRESS$ -c check_disks -a $ARG1$ $ARG2$ $ARG3$ } # command 'nrpe' define command{ command_name nrpe command_line $USER1$/check_nrpe -t 55 -u -H $HOSTADDRESS$ -c $ARG1$ } # NRPE With Arguements define command{ command_name check_nrpe_a command_line $USER1$/check_nrpe -t 55 -u -H $HOSTADDRESS$ -c $ARG1$ -a $ARG2$ $ARG3$ $ARG4$ } ##################################### # Windows NSClient++ Checks # command 'check_nt' define command{ command_name nt command_line $USER1$/check_nt -H $HOSTADDRESS$ -p 12489 -v $ARG1$ $ARG2$ -s $USER4$ }

For safety purpose save the nscp clients password in /etc/naemon/resource.cfg

........... ........... $USER4$=howtoforge ........... ............

Now we need to define the host config.

We create a file called linux.cfg.

$ vim /etc/naemon/conf.d/linux.cfg

define host { host_name centos6.sunil.cc alias Centos address 192.168.1.21 use linux-server hostgroups linux-servers } define host { host_name ubuntu.sunil.cc alias Ubuntu address 192.168.1.182 use linux-server hostgroups linux-servers }

We do the same for the windows host.

$ vim /etc/naemon/conf.d/windows.cfg

define host { host_name ad.sunil.cc alias My Windows Server address 192.168.1.75 use windows-server } define hostgroup { hostgroup_name windows-servers alias Windows Servers }

Now we need to define the service config.

$ vim linux_services.cfg

define service { service_description Disks Status hostgroup_name linux-servers use generic-service check_command check_nrpe_a!check_disk!15%!5% } define service{ use generic-service hostgroup_name linux-servers service_description Load Average check_command check_nrpe_a!load!30,25,20!45,40,35 } define service{ use generic-service hostgroup_name linux-servers service_description Memory Usage check_command check_nrpe_a!memory!80!90 }

For Windows, we create a similar config.

$ vim window_services.cfg

define service{ use generic-service hostgroup_name windows-servers service_description Disk - C: check_command nt!USEDDISKSPACE!-l c -w 80 -c 90 } define service{ use generic-service hostgroup_name windows-servers service_description Load Average check_command nt!CPULOAD!-l 60,90,95 } define service{ use generic-service hostgroup_name windows-servers service_description Memory Usage check_command nt!MEMUSE!-w 90 -c 95 }

Now we will change the contact email address.

$ vim contacts.cfg

define contact { contact_name naemonadmin ; Short name of user alias Naemon Admin ; Full name of user use generic-contact ; Inherit default values from generic-contact template (defined above) email [email protected] ; <<***** CHANGE THIS TO YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS ****** }

We now remove the unnecessary configs which are not required.

$ mv switch.cfg switch.cfg.bkp

$ mv printer.cfg printer.cfg.bkp

To validate the configs.

$ naemon -v /etc/naemon/naemon.cfg Naemon Core 1.0.6-pkg Copyright (c) 2013-present Naemon Core Development Team and Community Contributors Copyright (c) 2009-2013 Nagios Core Development Team and Community Contributors Copyright (c) 1999-2009 Ethan Galstad License: GPL Website: http://www.naemon.org Reading configuration data... Read main config file okay... Read object config files okay... Running pre-flight check on configuration data... Checking objects... Checked 20 services. Checked 4 hosts. Checked 1 contacts. Checked 2 host groups. Checked 0 service groups. Checked 1 contact groups. Checked 29 commands. Checked 5 time periods. Checked 0 host escalations. Checked 0 service escalations. Checking for circular paths... Checked 4 hosts Checked 0 service dependencies Checked 0 host dependencies Checked 5 timeperiods Checking global event handlers... Checking obsessive compulsive processor commands... Checking misc settings... Total Warnings: 0 Total Errors: 0 Things look okay - No serious problems were detected during the pre-flight check -sh-4.2$

Login as root and restart naemon service.

[[email protected] conf.d]# systemctl restart naemon [[email protected] conf.d]# systemctl status naemon ? naemon.service - Naemon Monitoring Daemon Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/naemon.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2017-03-09 19:14:36 CET; 7s ago Docs: http://naemon.org/documentation Process: 5112 ExecStart=/usr/bin/naemon --daemon /etc/naemon/naemon.cfg (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 5110 ExecStartPre=/usr/bin/chown -R naemon:naemon /var/run/naemon/ (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 5108 ExecStartPre=/usr/bin/mkdir /var/run/naemon (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE) Main PID: 5114 (naemon) CGroup: /system.slice/naemon.service ??5114 /usr/bin/naemon --daemon /etc/naemon/naemon.cfg ??5115 /usr/bin/naemon --worker /var/lib/naemon/naemon.qh ??5116 /usr/bin/naemon --worker /var/lib/naemon/naemon.qh ??5117 /usr/bin/naemon --worker /var/lib/naemon/naemon.qh ??5118 /usr/bin/naemon --worker /var/lib/naemon/naemon.qh ??5119 /usr/bin/naemon --daemon /etc/naemon/naemon.cfg Mar 09 19:14:36 naemon.sunil.cc systemd[1]: Starting Naemon Monitoring Daemon... Mar 09 19:14:36 naemon.sunil.cc systemd[1]: Failed to read PID from file /var/run/naemon/naemon.pid: Invalid argument Mar 09 19:14:36 naemon.sunil.cc systemd[1]: Started Naemon Monitoring Daemon. [[email protected] conf.d]#

Login to dashboard and you should see the services up and running.

We see that services fail for Ubuntu host.

It is seen that nrpe package compiled for ubuntu had enable arguments disabled for security vulnerabily and that is the reason it is failing

We will need to recompile the package to enable arguments, to manage the tuning from naemon.

The below link shows you how it can be recompiled. You also find the package already compiled with enable arguments in this site. I will be using this precompiled package for this tutorial.

https://www.claudiokuenzler.com/blog/626/nrpe-debian-jessie-command-ags-arguments-not-working-error

[email protected] :~# wget https://www.claudiokuenzler.com/downloads/nrpe/nagios-nrpe-server_2.15-1ubuntu2_amd64.xenial.deb

Install the package.

[email protected] :~# dpkg -i nagios-nrpe-server_2.15-1ubuntu2_amd64.xenial.deb (Reading database ... 79576 files and directories currently installed.) Preparing to unpack nagios-nrpe-server_2.15-1ubuntu2_amd64.xenial.deb ... Unpacking nagios-nrpe-server (2.15-1ubuntu2) over (2.15-1ubuntu1) ... Setting up nagios-nrpe-server (2.15-1ubuntu2) ... Processing triggers for systemd (229-4ubuntu16) ... Processing triggers for ureadahead (0.100.0-19) ... Processing triggers for man-db (2.7.5-1) ... [email protected] :~#

Restart NRPE.

[email protected] :~# systemctl restart nagios-nrpe-server.service

Now we are monitoring all the hosts using naemon.

Configuration of pnp4nagios

We will need to configure pnp4nagios for performance graph.

Now we will use the same authentication method as the thruk dashboard, we will first take a backup of the file and change the following lines.

[[email protected] conf.d]# cd /etc/httpd/conf.d/ [[email protected] conf.d]# cp pnp4nagios.conf pnp4nagios.conf.bkp [[email protected] share]# cat /etc/httpd/conf.d/pnp4nagios.conf # SAMPLE CONFIG SNIPPETS FOR APACHE WEB SERVER Alias /pnp4nagios "/usr/local/pnp4nagios/share" <Directory "/usr/local/pnp4nagios/share"> AllowOverride None Order allow,deny Allow from all # # Use the same value as defined in nagios.conf # AuthName "Thruk Access" AuthType Basic AuthUserFile /etc/thruk/htpasswd Require valid-user # Turn on URL rewriting RewriteEngine On Options symLinksIfOwnerMatch # Installation directory RewriteBase /pnp4nagios/ # Protect application and system files from being viewed RewriteRule "^(?:application|modules|system)/" - [F] # Allow any files or directories that exist to be displayed directly RewriteCond "%{REQUEST_FILENAME}" !-f RewriteCond "%{REQUEST_FILENAME}" !-d # Rewrite all other URLs to index.php/URL RewriteRule "^.*$" "index.php/$0" [PT] [[email protected] share]# [[email protected] conf.d]# systemctl restart httpd.service

Now we will need to change the config page.

Now we will need to change the config file for pnp4nagios.

Change nagios to naemon in the config file.

Enable performance data from 0 to 1.

Add the below lines to the bottom of the naemon.conf.

[[email protected] conf.d]# vi /etc/naemon/naemon.cfg

# # service performance data # service_perfdata_file=/usr/local/pnp4nagios/var/service-perfdata service_perfdata_file_template=DATATYPE::SERVICEPERFDATA\tTIMET::$TIMET$\tHOSTNAME::$HOSTNAME$\tSERVICEDESC::$SERVICEDESC$\tSERVICEPERFDATA::$SERVICEPERFDATA$\tSERVICECHECKCOMMAND::$SERVICECHECKCOMMAND$\tHOSTSTATE::$HOSTSTATE$\tHOSTSTATETYPE::$HOSTSTATETYPE$\tSERVICESTATE::$SERVICESTATE$\tSERVICESTATETYPE::$SERVICESTATETYPE$ service_perfdata_file_mode=a service_perfdata_file_processing_interval=15 service_perfdata_file_processing_command=process-service-perfdata-file # # # host_perfdata_file=/usr/local/pnp4nagios/var/host-perfdata host_perfdata_file_template=DATATYPE::HOSTPERFDATA\tTIMET::$TIMET$\tHOSTNAME::$HOSTNAME$\tHOSTPERFDATA::$HOSTPERFDATA$\tHOSTCHECKCOMMAND::$HOSTCHECKCOMMAND$\tHOSTSTATE::$HOSTSTATE$\tHOSTSTATETYPE::$HOSTSTATETYPE$ host_perfdata_file_mode=a host_perfdata_file_processing_interval=15 host_perfdata_file_processing_command=process-host-perfdata-file

Now we need to add the below lines in custom_commands.conf.

define command{ command_name process-service-perfdata-file command_line /bin/mv /usr/local/pnp4nagios/var/service-perfdata /usr/local/pnp4nagios/var/spool/service-perfdata.$TIMET$ } define command{ command_name process-host-perfdata-file command_line /bin/mv /usr/local/pnp4nagios/var/host-perfdata /usr/local/pnp4nagios/var/spool/host-perfdata.$TIMET$ }

Now we create a template for host performance and service performance graph.

$ cd /etc/naemon/conf.d/templates/ $ cat pnp.cfg define host { name host-pnp process_perf_data 1 action_url /pnp4nagios/index.php/graph?host=$HOSTNAME$&srv=_HOST_' class='tips' rel='/pnp4nagios/index.php/popup?host=$HOSTNAME$&srv=_HOST_ register 0 } define service { name service-pnp process_perf_data 1 action_url /pnp4nagios/index.php/graph?host=$HOSTNAME$&srv=$SERVICEDESC$' class='tips' rel='/pnp4nagios/index.php/popup?host=$HOSTNAME$&srv=$SERVICEDESC$ register 0 }

Now to access performance graph for services you need, we need to update the service.cfg file.

$ cat linux_services.cfg define service { service_description Disks Status hostgroup_name linux-servers use generic-service,service-pnp ; Name of service template to use check_command check_nrpe_a!check_disk!15%!5% } define service{ use generic-service,service-pnp hostgroup_name linux-servers service_description Load Average check_command check_nrpe_a!load!30,25,20!45,40,35 } define service{ use generic-service,service-pnp hostgroup_name linux-servers service_description Memory Usage check_command check_nrpe_a!memory!80!90 } $ cat window_services.cfg define service{ use generic-service,service-pnp hostgroup_name windows-servers service_description Disk - C: check_command nt!USEDDISKSPACE!-l c -w 80 -c 90 } define service{ use generic-service,service-pnp hostgroup_name windows-servers service_description Load Average check_command nt!CPULOAD!-l 60,90,95 } define service{ use generic-service,service-pnp hostgroup_name windows-servers service_description Memory Usage check_command nt!MEMUSE!-w 90 -c 95 }

To check host graph, we need to include it in below file.

$ cat linux.cfg define host { host_name centos6.sunil.cc alias Centos address 192.168.1.21 use linux-server,host-pnp hostgroups linux-servers } define host { host_name ubuntu.sunil.cc alias Ubuntu address 192.168.1.182 use linux-server,host-pnp hostgroups linux-servers } $ cat windows.cfg define host { host_name ad.sunil.cc alias My Windows Server address 192.168.1.75 use windows-server,host-pnp } define hostgroup { hostgroup_name windows-servers alias Windows Servers }

Validate the config.

$ naemon -v /etc/naemon/naemon.cfg Naemon Core 1.0.6-pkg Copyright (c) 2013-present Naemon Core Development Team and Community Contributors Copyright (c) 2009-2013 Nagios Core Development Team and Community Contributors Copyright (c) 1999-2009 Ethan Galstad License: GPL Website: http://www.naemon.org Reading configuration data... Read main config file okay... Read object config files okay... Running pre-flight check on configuration data... Checking objects... Checked 20 services. Checked 4 hosts. Checked 1 contacts. Checked 2 host groups. Checked 0 service groups. Checked 1 contact groups. Checked 31 commands. Checked 5 time periods. Checked 0 host escalations. Checked 0 service escalations. Checking for circular paths... Checked 4 hosts Checked 0 service dependencies Checked 0 host dependencies Checked 5 timeperiods Checking global event handlers... Checking obsessive compulsive processor commands... Checking misc settings... Total Warnings: 0 Total Errors: 0 Things look okay - No serious problems were detected during the pre-flight check

Restart the services.

[[email protected] ~]# systemctl enable npcd npcd.service is not a native service, redirecting to /sbin/chkconfig. Executing /sbin/chkconfig npcd on [[email protected] ~]# systemctl restart npcd [[email protected] ~]# systemctl restart naemon