How to Install OpenProject on CentOS 7

OpenProject is an open source web-based management system for location-independent team collaboration. It's a project management software that provides features like task-management, team collaboration, scrum, and more. OpenProject was released under the GNU GPL 3 License and is written in Ruby on Rails and AngularJS.

In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and configure OpenProject on CentOS 7. OpenProject can be installed manually as well as using RPM packages from the OpenProject repository. For this guide, I will install OpenProject from the repository.

Prerequisites

CentOS 7

Root Privileges

What we will do

Update and Upgrade System Install OpenProject Management System OpenProject Post-Install Configuration Testing

Run the command below.

Run the command below.

yum -y update

Step 2 - Install OpenProject Management System

By default, OpenProject provides a repository containing packages for many Linux distros, including Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, and SUSE Linux Enterprise. And it can be installed manually on your distro.

For this guide, we will install the 'OpenProject' project management system from the repository.

Add the Openproject repository for CentOS 7 by running the command below.

sudo wget -O /etc/yum.repos.d/openproject-ce.repo \

https://dl.packager.io/srv/opf/openproject-ce/stable/7/installer/el/7.repo

Now install it using the following command.

yum -y install openproject

After the installation is complete, you will get the result as shown below.

Step 3 - OpenProject Post-Install Configuration

After the openproject packages installation, we need to carry out configuration. We will configure the database using MySQL, the webserver using Apache, configure a domain name, add support for Git and SVN, configure email notification, and enable Memcached to get better performance for OpenProject.

Run the openproject command below.

openproject configure

And you will get the wizard for openproject database configuration.

Select 'Install and configure MySQL server locally' and click 'OK'. It will automatically install MySQL server on the system, and automatically create the database for openproject installation.

For the web server configuration, choose the 'Install apache2 server' and click 'OK'. it will automatically install the apache2 web server and configure the virtual host for OpenProject application.

Now type the domain name for your Openproject application, and choose 'OK'.

For the server path prefix, you can leave it blank. If you want to run the Openproject under the path URL like 'hakase-labs.co/openproject/', then you can type in the field '/openproject'.

Next, for the SSL configuration. If you have purchased SSL certificates, choose 'yes', and 'no' if you don't have SSL certificates.

Now for the Subversion and Git support. If you enable this feature, you will be able to create and host Subversion and Git repository into your application. This only works on the Apache web server, not for Nginx. And it's recommended for you to enable this feature for Subversion and Git support - choose 'yes'.

Subversion support openProject.

Git support OpenProject.

Then you will be asked for the email notification configuration. You can use the 'sendmail' application of the server or use the SMTP account from a third-party like Google SMTP etc.

Choose as you need and click 'OK'.

As for Memcached cache, install it to get better performance of openproject.

Choose the 'Install new Memcached server' and then click 'OK'.

The command will automatically install and configure all of the packages for openpoject installation. And when it's complete, you will get the result as below.

Step 4 - Testing

Open your web browser and type on the address bar your openproject URL. Mine is http://open.hakase-labs.co

And you can see the default page.

Now click the 'Sign in' button to log in to the admin dashboard, and use 'admin' as a user and password.

Change the default admin password with your own password.

Type your password and click 'Save' button.

And you will get the dashboard as shown below.

Click on the 'Demo Project' to see the project sample.

Installation and configuration for OpenProject on CentOS 7 has been completed successfully.

