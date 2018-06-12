Linux ping Command Tutorial for Beginners (8 Examples)

Regardless of the type of Linux user you are (beginner or pro), there are certain tools that you must be aware of. One such utility is Ping. In this tutorial, we will discuss the basics of this tool using some easy to understand examples. But before we do that, it's worth mentioning that all examples in the article here have been tested on an Ubuntu 16.04 LTS machine.

Linux ping command

In most basic terms, the ping command lets you check whether or not a remote host is alive and responding. Following is the tool's syntax:

ping [OPTIONS] destination

And here's how the man page explains it:

ping uses the ICMP protocol's mandatory ECHO_REQUEST datagram to elicit

an ICMP ECHO_RESPONSE from a host or gateway. ECHO_REQUEST datagrams

(``pings'') have an IP and ICMP header, followed by a struct timeval

and then an arbitrary number of ``pad'' bytes used to fill out the

packet.



ping6 is IPv6 version of ping, and can also send Node Information

Queries (RFC4620). Intermediate hops may not be allowed, because IPv6

source routing was deprecated (RFC5095).

Following are some Q&A-styled examples that should give you a good idea on how the ping command works.

Q1. How to use ping command?

Basic usage is fairly easy - just execute the 'ping' command with destination as input.

For example:

ping howtoforge.com

Following is the result of this command produced on my system:

Note that by default, the command will continue executing until you stop it through Ctrl+C.

Q2. How to change time interval between ping packets?

By default, there's a gap of one second between ping packets. However, if you want, you can customize this delay using the -i command line option.

For example, the following command makes sure there's a gap of 3 seconds:

ping -i 3 howtoforge.com

And the following command sends packets with a delay of half-a-second.

ping -i 0.5 howtoforge.com

Note that only super-user may set interval to values less 0.2 seconds

Q3. How to change ping packet size?

By default, the number of bytes in a ping packet is 56 (64 if you include 8 bytes of ICMP header). However, if you want, you change this value, something which you can do using the -s command line option.

For example, to send an 80 byte packet (88 including ICMP header), use the following command:

ping -s 80 howtoforge.com

Q4. How to make ping send set number of packets?

The default behavior of ping is to keep sending packets until interrupted by the user. However, if you want, you can force ping to stop executing after sending a set number of packets. This you can do using the -c command line option.

For example, the following command will send 3 packets and then stop.

ping -c 3 howtoforge.com

Q5. How to launch a flood of packets using ping?

Yes, the ping command also offers an option to launch a flood of packets. This you can do using the -f command line option.

ping -f howtoforge.com

Here's what the official docs say about this option:

For every ECHO_REQUEST sent a period ``.'' is

printed, while for ever ECHO_REPLY received a backspace is

printed. This provides a rapid display of how many packets are

being dropped. If interval is not given, it sets interval to

zero and outputs packets as fast as they come back or one hun?

dred times per second, whichever is more. Only the super-user

may use this option with zero interval.

There's an option (-D) that lets you do this. The timestamp that's printed is a combination of unix time and microseconds (as in gettimeofday).

ping -D howtoforge.com

Here's a screenshot of this option in action:

Q7. How to set a hard timeout for ping?

You can specify a time deadline for ping to exit. This you can do using the -w command line option that requires a numeric value representing number of seconds.

For example, the following ping command will stop after 3 seconds:

ping -w 3 howtoforge.com

Here's how the official docs explain this option:

Specify a timeout, in seconds, before ping exits regardless of

how many packets have been sent or received. In this case ping

does not stop after count packet are sent, it waits either for

deadline expire or until count probes are answered or for some

error notification from network.

Q8. How to set a soft timeout for ping?

While the -w option makes sure ping stops in any case after the deadline has expired, there's another option (-W, in caps) that also makes ping stop but only when there's no response from the destination side.

ping -W 3 howtoforge.com

Here's how the man page explains the behavior in this case:

Time to wait for a response, in seconds. The option affects only

timeout in absence of any responses, otherwise ping waits for

two RTTs.

Conclusion

Ping is an important tool that almost certainly used in debugging network-related issues. In this tutorial, we discussed some main features (command line options) of this utility. Practice these, and once you're done, head to the tool's man page to know more about it.