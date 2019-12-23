Install and Use Docker Compose on CentOS 8

Docker Compose is a tool that can be used to define and run multiple containers as a single service. With Docker Compose, you can link multiple containers and deploy an application from a single command. It is mainly used in the development, testing and staging environment. Docker Compose uses a YAML file to define a complex stack in a file and running it with a single command.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use Docker Compose in CentOS 8.

Requirements

A server running CentOS 8.

A root password is configured on the server.

Install Docker

Before starting, make sure you have Docker installed on your server. If not installed, you will need to add Docker-CE repository to your system. You can add it with the following command:

dnf config-manager --add-repo=https://download.docker.com/linux/centos/docker-ce.repo

Once the repository is added, install the latest version of docker using the following command:

dnf install docker-ce --nobest -y

systemctl start docker

systemctl enable docker

You can verify the docker version with the following command:

docker --version

You should see the following output:

Docker version 19.03.5, build 633a0ea

Install Docker Compose

By default, Docker Compose is not available in the CentOS 8 default repository. So you will need to download it from the Git repository.

First, install the curl command with the following command:

dnf install curl -y

Next, download the latest version of Docker Compose from the Git reposiotry using curl as shown below:

curl -L https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/1.25.0/docker-compose-`uname -s`-`uname -m` -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Once the download is completed, make the downloaded binary file executable with the following command:

chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

Next, you can verify the Compose version using the following command:

docker-compose --version

You should see the following output:

docker-compose version 1.25.0, build 0a186604

You can see all the options available with docker-compose using the following command:

docker-compose --help

You should see the following page:

Deploy Drupal with Docker Compose

In this section, we will show you how to install Drupal using Docker Compose.

First, create a directory for your drupal with the following command:

mkdir drupal

Next, create a drupal.yaml file inside the drupal directory:

nano drupal/docker-compose.yaml

Add the following contents:

version: '3.3' services: drupal: image: drupal:latest ports: - 80:80 volumes: - drupal_modules:/var/www/html/modules - drupal_profiles:/var/www/html/profiles - drupal_themes:/var/www/html/themes - drupal_sites:/var/www/html/sites restart: always postgres: image: postgres:10 environment: POSTGRES_PASSWORD: your_postgres_password volumes: - db_data:/var/lib/postgresql/data restart: always volumes: drupal_modules: drupal_profiles: drupal_themes: drupal_sites: db_data:

Save and close the file when you are finished. Next, change the directory to drupal and start your Docker container with the following command:

cd drupal

docker-compose up -d

The above command will download and run the drupal and postgresql containers.

You can check your running containers with the following command:

docker-compose ps

You should see the following output:

Name Command State Ports ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- drupal_drupal_1 docker-php-entrypoint apac ... Up 0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp drupal_postgres_1 docker-entrypoint.sh postgres Up 5432/tcp

Now, you can visit the URL http://your-server-ip to access the Drupal web installation wizard as shown below:

Working with Docker Compose

In this section, we will show you how to use docker-compose command.

To stop the Docker Compose services run the following command inside the drupal directory:

docker-compose stop

You should see the following output:

Stopping drupal_drupal_1 ... done Stopping drupal_postgres_1 ... done

To start the Docker Compose services run the following command inside the drupal directory:

docker-compose start

To view the log of containers run the following command:

docker-compose logs

To view the logs of a specific container run the following command:

docker-compose logs drupal

You can view your configuration file using the following command:

docker-compose config

To pause and unpause the containers run the following command:

docker-compose pause

Output:

Pausing drupal_postgres_1 ... done Pausing drupal_drupal_1 ... done

docker-compose unpause

Output:

Unpausing drupal_drupal_1 ... done Unpausing drupal_postgres_1 ... done

To remove all the containers run the following command:

docker-compose down

You should see the following output:

Stopping drupal_drupal_1 ... done Stopping drupal_postgres_1 ... done Removing drupal_drupal_1 ... done Removing drupal_postgres_1 ... done Removing network drupal_default

You can also remove the data volumes using the following command:

docker-compose down --volumes

You should see the following output:

Removing network drupal_default WARNING: Network drupal_default not found. Removing volume drupal_drupal_modules Removing volume drupal_drupal_profiles Removing volume drupal_drupal_themes Removing volume drupal_drupal_sites Removing volume drupal_db_data

Conclusion

In the above tutorial, we learned how to install and use Docker Compose in CentOS 8. I hope you have enough knowledge on how to use Docker Compose command to manage the Docker containers.