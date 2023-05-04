How to Install Elasticsearch, Fluentd and Kibana (EFK) Logging Stack on Ubuntu 22.04

Log monitoring and analysis is an essential part of server or container infrastructure and is useful when handling complex applications. One of the popular logging solutions is the Elasticsearch, Fluentd, and Kibana (EFK) stack. Before going further into the tutorial, let us learn about the stack's components.

Elasticsearch is a real-time, distributed, and scalable search engine that allows for full-text search and analytics. It is used to index and search through large amounts of data. It is commonly deployed alongside Kibana, a powerful data visualization dashboard for Elasticsearch. Kibana allows you to explore the Elasticsearch log data and build dashboards and queries to gain insight into your application. Fluentd collects, transforms, and ships the log data to the Elasticsearch backend.

In this tutorial, we will install the EFK stack using Docker on a Ubuntu 22.04 machine and send container logs to Kibana after filtering and transforming them using Fluentd.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 22.04 with a minimum of 6GB of RAM.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

The uncomplicated Firewall(UFW) is enabled and running.

A Fully Qualified domain name (FQDN) pointing to the server like, kibana.example.com .

Everything is updated. $ sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

Step 1 - Configure Firewall

Before installing any packages, the first step is configuring the firewall to allow HTTP and HTTPS connections.

Check the status of the firewall.

$ sudo ufw status

You should see something like the following.

Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

Allow HTTP and HTTPs ports.

$ sudo ufw allow http $ sudo ufw allow https

Check the status again to confirm.

$ sudo ufw status Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere 80/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 443 ALLOW Anywhere OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 80/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 443 (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

Step 2 - Install Docker and Docker Compose

Add Docker's official GPG key.

$ curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/docker.gpg

Run the following command to add the Docker repository.

$ echo \ "deb [arch=$(dpkg --print-architecture) signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/docker.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu \ $(lsb_release -cs) stable" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null

Update the system to include Docker's repository.

$ sudo apt update

Install Docker and the Docker compose plugin.

$ sudo apt install docker-ce docker-ce-cli containerd.io docker-compose-plugin

This tutorial will be using the Docker Compose v2 plugin instead of the older legacy binary. Therefore, the command for running it has changed from docker-compose to docker compose and this is reflected here.

Docker runs with elevated privileges so you will need to use sudo frequently to run commands. The better option is to add your Linux user account to the docker user group.

$ sudo usermod -aG docker ${USER}

The ${USER} variable picks up the currently logged-in system account. If you are not logged in with the user you want to give privileges to, replace ${USER} with the username.

To apply for the new group membership, log out of the server and back in, or use the following command. You will be prompted for the user's password.

$ su - ${USER}

Step 3 - Create Docker Compose File

First, create the directory for the EFK project.

$ mkdir ~/efk

Switch to the directory.

$ cd ~/efk

Create and open the docker-compose.yml file for editing.

$ nano docker-compose.yml

Paste the following code in it.

services: # Deploy using the custom image automatically be created during the build process. fluentd: build: ./fluentd volumes: - ./fluentd/conf:/fluentd/etc links: # Sends incoming logs to the elasticsearch container. - elasticsearch depends_on: - elasticsearch ports: # Exposes the port 24224 on both TCP and UDP protocol for log aggregation - 24224:24224 - 24224:24224/udp elasticsearch: image: elasticsearch:8.7.1 expose: - 9200 environment: - discovery.type=single-node # Runs as a single-node - xpack.security.enabled=false volumes: # Stores elasticsearch data locally on the esdata Docker volume - esdata:/usr/share/elasticsearch/data kibana: image: kibana:8.7.1 links: # Links kibana service to the elasticsearch container - elasticsearch depends_on: - elasticsearch ports: - 5601:5601 environment: # Defined host configuration - ELASTICSEARCH_HOSTS=http://elasticsearch:9200 # Define the Docker volume named esdata for the Elasticsearch container. volumes: esdata:

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted. We have configured to start three services, one for each, Fluentd, Elasticsearch, and Kibana.

For Fluentd, we will build a container instead of a readymade image. The build files for Fluentd will be set up in the next step. We have mounted a directory for its build files, and a volume for the configuration files, and exposed port 24224 on both TCP and UDP protocol for log aggregation.

The next service is Elasticsearch and we are using the latest version available at the time of writing this tutorial. We have exposed it via port 9200 and set up a few environment variables so that we can run it as a single-node cluster and have disabled the security features. This is not recommended usually but enabling security is out of the scope of this tutorial. We have also mounted a local volume for the Elasticsearch data.

Finally, we configure Kibana and expose it via port 5601 which will be used to access the dashboard. We also set up a variable to configure the Elasticsearch host for it to access.

Step 4 - Set up Fluentd Build Files

Create Fluentd and the configuration directory.

$ mkdir fluentd/conf -p

Run the tree command to verify the directory structure.

$ tree

It should look like the following.

Switch to the Fluentd directory.

$ cd fluentd

Create and open the Dockerfile for editing.

$ nano Dockerfile

Paste the following code in it. This code pulls the Fluentd Debian Docker image and installs the Fluentd plugin for Elasticsearch.

# fluentd/Dockerfile FROM fluent/fluentd:v1.16-debian-1 USER root RUN ["gem", "install", "fluent-plugin-elasticsearch", "--no-document", "--version", "5.3.0"] USER fluent

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Switch to the configuration directory.

$ cd conf

Create and open the fluentd.conf file for editing.

$ nano fluentd.conf

Paste the following code in it.

# bind fluentd on IP 0.0.0.0 # port 24224 <source> @type forward port 24224 bind 0.0.0.0 </source> # sendlog to the elasticsearch # the host must match to the elasticsearch # container service <match *.**> @type copy <store> @type elasticsearch_dynamic hosts elasticsearch:9200 logstash_format true logstash_prefix fluentd logstash_dateformat %Y%m%d include_tag_key true tag_key @log_name include_timestamp true flush_interval 30s </store> <store> @type stdout </store> </match>

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

The source directive above uses the forward plugin which turns Fluentd into a TCP endpoint to accept TCP packets.

The match directive looks for events with matching tags which in this case means it matches all the events. We will use the elasticsearch_dynamic plugin for storage which allows configuration values to be specified dynamically. The hosts field specifies the hostname for the Elasticsearch application which is the service name in the Docker compose file. The logstash_format is set to true which means Fluentd uses the conventional name format logstash-%Y.%m.%dlogstash-%Y.%m.%d . The prefix name to write the events is set to fluend . The include_tag_key is set to true which adds the Fluentd tag in the JSON format. The tag_key is the field name to extract for the tag. Setting the variable include_timestamp to true adds a timestamp field to the log. The flush_interval specifies the interval between data flushes. We also use the stdout plugin to print events/logs to the standard output.

Step 5 - Run the Docker Containers

Switch back to the EFK directory.

$ cd ~/efk

Start the containers using the following command.

$ docker compose up -d

Check the status of the running containers.

$ docker ps b3780c311154 efk-fluentd "tini -- /bin/entryp…" 9 seconds ago Up 8 seconds 5140/tcp, 0.0.0.0:24224->24224/tcp, 0.0.0.0:24224->24224/udp, :::24224->24224/tcp, :::24224->24224/udp efk-fluentd-1 5a48f0a9ade1 kibana:8.7.1 "/bin/tini -- /usr/l…" 9 seconds ago Up 7 seconds 0.0.0.0:5601->5601/tcp, :::5601->5601/tcp efk-kibana-1 dab3a0ab0312 elasticsearch:8.7.1 "/bin/tini -- /usr/l…" 9 seconds ago Up 8 seconds 9200/tcp, 9300/tcp efk-elasticsearch-1

You can also use the following command for it.

$ docker compose ps NAME IMAGE COMMAND SERVICE CREATED STATUS PORTS efk-elasticsearch-1 elasticsearch:8.7.1 "/bin/tini -- /usr/l…" elasticsearch 37 seconds ago Up 36 seconds 9200/tcp, 9300/tcp efk-fluentd-1 efk-fluentd "tini -- /bin/entryp…" fluentd 37 seconds ago Up 36 seconds 5140/tcp, 0.0.0.0:24224->24224/tcp, 0.0.0.0:24224->24224/udp, :::24224->24224/tcp, :::24224->24224/udp efk-kibana-1 kibana:8.7.1 "/bin/tini -- /usr/l…" kibana 37 seconds ago Up 36 seconds 0.0.0.0:5601->5601/tcp, :::5601->5601/tcp

Run the following commands to check the logs of the EFK build process.

$ docker logs efk-fluentd-1 $ docker logs efk-kibana-1 $ docker logs efk-elasticsearch-1

Inspect the Elasticsearch container. It will print out the detailed settings of the container.

$ docker inspect efk-elasticsearch-1

You can notice the IP address given to the container.

[ { "Id": "dab3a0ab03120d3a7192045e1ea84fdd0f8fdb7819cc6d6780e05109d61e0b66", "Created": "2023-05-04T09:58:00.256169904Z", "Path": "/bin/tini", "Args": [ "--", "/usr/local/bin/docker-entrypoint.sh", "eswrapper" ], "State": { "Status": "running", "Running": true, "Paused": false, "Restarting": false, "OOMKilled": false, "Dead": false, "Pid": 23619, "ExitCode": 0, "Error": "", "StartedAt": "2023-05-04T09:58:00.563700803Z", "FinishedAt": "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" }, "Image": "sha256:59075530be34d3a06866f894ae9735f6d739a7a751ad45efb86dec3c9bd16836", "ResolvConfPath": "/var/lib/docker/containers/dab3a0ab03120d3a7192045e1ea84fdd0f8fdb7819cc6d6780e05109d61e0b66/resolv.conf", "HostnamePath": "/var/lib/docker/containers/dab3a0ab03120d3a7192045e1ea84fdd0f8fdb7819cc6d6780e05109d61e0b66/hostname", "HostsPath": "/var/lib/docker/containers/dab3a0ab03120d3a7192045e1ea84fdd0f8fdb7819cc6d6780e05109d61e0b66/hosts", "LogPath": "/var/lib/docker/containers/dab3a0ab03120d3a7192045e1ea84fdd0f8fdb7819cc6d6780e05109d61e0b66/dab3a0ab03120d3a7192045e1ea84fdd0f8fdb7819cc6d6780e05109d61e0b66-json.log", "Name": "/efk-elasticsearch-1", "RestartCount": 0, "Driver": "overlay2", "Platform": "linux", "MountLabel": "", "ProcessLabel": "", "AppArmorProfile": "docker-default", "ExecIDs": null, "HostConfig": { "Binds": null, "ContainerIDFile": "", "LogConfig": { "Type": "json-file", "Config": {} }, "NetworkMode": "efk_default", "PortBindings": {}, "RestartPolicy": { "Name": "", "MaximumRetryCount": 0 }, "AutoRemove": false, "VolumeDriver": "", "VolumesFrom": null, "ConsoleSize": [ 0, 0 ], "CapAdd": null, "CapDrop": null, "CgroupnsMode": "private", "Dns": null, "DnsOptions": null, "DnsSearch": null, "ExtraHosts": [], "GroupAdd": null, "IpcMode": "private", "Cgroup": "", "Links": null, "OomScoreAdj": 0, "PidMode": "", "Privileged": false, "PublishAllPorts": false, "ReadonlyRootfs": false, "SecurityOpt": null, "UTSMode": "", "UsernsMode": "", "ShmSize": 67108864, "Runtime": "runc", "Isolation": "", "CpuShares": 0, "Memory": 0, "NanoCpus": 0, "CgroupParent": "", "BlkioWeight": 0, "BlkioWeightDevice": null, "BlkioDeviceReadBps": null, "BlkioDeviceWriteBps": null, "BlkioDeviceReadIOps": null, "BlkioDeviceWriteIOps": null, "CpuPeriod": 0, "CpuQuota": 0, "CpuRealtimePeriod": 0, "CpuRealtimeRuntime": 0, "CpusetCpus": "", "CpusetMems": "", "Devices": null, "DeviceCgroupRules": null, "DeviceRequests": null, "MemoryReservation": 0, "MemorySwap": 0, "MemorySwappiness": null, "OomKillDisable": null, "PidsLimit": null, "Ulimits": null, "CpuCount": 0, "CpuPercent": 0, "IOMaximumIOps": 0, "IOMaximumBandwidth": 0, "Mounts": [ { "Type": "volume", "Source": "efk_esdata", "Target": "/usr/share/elasticsearch/data", "VolumeOptions": {} } ], "MaskedPaths": [ "/proc/asound", "/proc/acpi", "/proc/kcore", "/proc/keys", "/proc/latency_stats", "/proc/timer_list", "/proc/timer_stats", "/proc/sched_debug", "/proc/scsi", "/sys/firmware" ], "ReadonlyPaths": [ "/proc/bus", "/proc/fs", "/proc/irq", "/proc/sys", "/proc/sysrq-trigger" ] }, "GraphDriver": { "Data": { "LowerDir": "/var/lib/docker/overlay2/ee03648cf34e03601848b1769569b4d3bb7192db118102ca050215ba87060bbf-init/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/51d6cfcb59e473a3f163e68984a1ba1325a2c816ed7925c4dffdefcf2e104d11/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/b9c096454bda31f1cb2ea33f108be8b29b2e94827ebe94cc17563eb596b7cab1/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/effe604c5b015ba02cf3b7a238bd3ff5dad7970a72e689ef5275fcf03fd0bcd1/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/72fbf23251467ea2f6af8d9458c7fdd8fa3ef716eeafd9319ceff59d07d96788/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/02094ec9e4ebb04371f782744a3a46852a00bf6fd7e8820d466a3576aeb9d5fc/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/ce364cdd636b67e10c879aa152360d965d08fe456663ed8fbe78c3bd37bde6c7/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/33bf44b475ea5ea249845b7eed75ded47dd9dc7877b9231fa4195b4753071945/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/4f19bd8089599ef879075012c710ec464d8e0446fc0a0813850657dddd23a5dc/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/a39a61b12d8565c6d5b33c17a04d47c8bd47609a787e0548fbac0d47d00eecc8/diff:/var/lib/docker/overlay2/cbd9d77eb9ed6b600511f9a676aab511d2aa2b3dbd18d5403559699558546996/diff", "MergedDir": "/var/lib/docker/overlay2/ee03648cf34e03601848b1769569b4d3bb7192db118102ca050215ba87060bbf/merged", "UpperDir": "/var/lib/docker/overlay2/ee03648cf34e03601848b1769569b4d3bb7192db118102ca050215ba87060bbf/diff", "WorkDir": "/var/lib/docker/overlay2/ee03648cf34e03601848b1769569b4d3bb7192db118102ca050215ba87060bbf/work" }, "Name": "overlay2" }, "Mounts": [ { "Type": "volume", "Name": "efk_esdata", "Source": "/var/lib/docker/volumes/efk_esdata/_data", "Destination": "/usr/share/elasticsearch/data", "Driver": "local", "Mode": "z", "RW": true, "Propagation": "" } ], "Config": { "Hostname": "dab3a0ab0312", "Domainname": "", "User": "elasticsearch:root", "AttachStdin": false, "AttachStdout": true, "AttachStderr": true, "ExposedPorts": { "9200": {}, "9200/tcp": {}, "9300/tcp": {} }, "Tty": false, "OpenStdin": false, "StdinOnce": false, "Env": [ "xpack.security.enabled=false", "discovery.type=single-node", "PATH=/usr/share/elasticsearch/bin:/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin", "ELASTIC_CONTAINER=true" ], "Cmd": [ "eswrapper" ], "Image": "elasticsearch:8.7.1", "Volumes": null, "WorkingDir": "/usr/share/elasticsearch", "Entrypoint": [ "/bin/tini", "--", "/usr/local/bin/docker-entrypoint.sh" ], "OnBuild": null, "Labels": { "com.docker.compose.config-hash": "51c818791aa87ea7eccc389578c76ec4d596265eba8baefb8833bf5df13777e3", "com.docker.compose.container-number": "1", "com.docker.compose.depends_on": "", "com.docker.compose.image": "sha256:59075530be34d3a06866f894ae9735f6d739a7a751ad45efb86dec3c9bd16836", "com.docker.compose.oneoff": "False", "com.docker.compose.project": "efk", "com.docker.compose.project.config_files": "/home/navjot/efk/docker-compose.yml", "com.docker.compose.project.working_dir": "/home/navjot/efk", "com.docker.compose.service": "elasticsearch", "com.docker.compose.version": "2.17.3", "org.label-schema.build-date": "2023-04-27T04:33:42.127815583Z", "org.label-schema.license": "Elastic-License-2.0", "org.label-schema.name": "Elasticsearch", "org.label-schema.schema-version": "1.0", "org.label-schema.url": "https://www.elastic.co/products/elasticsearch", "org.label-schema.usage": "https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/elasticsearch/reference/index.html", "org.label-schema.vcs-ref": "f229ed3f893a515d590d0f39b05f68913e2d9b53", "org.label-schema.vcs-url": "https://github.com/elastic/elasticsearch", "org.label-schema.vendor": "Elastic", "org.label-schema.version": "8.7.1", "org.opencontainers.image.created": "2023-04-27T04:33:42.127815583Z", "org.opencontainers.image.documentation": "https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/elasticsearch/reference/index.html", "org.opencontainers.image.licenses": "Elastic-License-2.0", "org.opencontainers.image.ref.name": "ubuntu", "org.opencontainers.image.revision": "f229ed3f893a515d590d0f39b05f68913e2d9b53", "org.opencontainers.image.source": "https://github.com/elastic/elasticsearch", "org.opencontainers.image.title": "Elasticsearch", "org.opencontainers.image.url": "https://www.elastic.co/products/elasticsearch", "org.opencontainers.image.vendor": "Elastic", "org.opencontainers.image.version": "8.7.1" } }, "NetworkSettings": { "Bridge": "", "SandboxID": "bf47cd7764585766349085d35100611e086cf233fc9fc655c6eb9e086f1cd59a", "HairpinMode": false, "LinkLocalIPv6Address": "", "LinkLocalIPv6PrefixLen": 0, "Ports": { "9200/tcp": null, "9300/tcp": null }, "SandboxKey": "/var/run/docker/netns/bf47cd776458", "SecondaryIPAddresses": null, "SecondaryIPv6Addresses": null, "EndpointID": "", "Gateway": "", "GlobalIPv6Address": "", "GlobalIPv6PrefixLen": 0, "IPAddress": "", "IPPrefixLen": 0, "IPv6Gateway": "", "MacAddress": "", "Networks": { "efk_default": { "IPAMConfig": null, "Links": null, "Aliases": [ "efk-elasticsearch-1", "elasticsearch", "dab3a0ab0312" ], "NetworkID": "1bc8ac0185982b84a24a201852f2cddc0432a3ffff1a2bd4008074875f696cac", "EndpointID": "e1c67199e679f350d1da47f0b1e208ec6a7767eb57d60f773ba08b88a6962dcf", "Gateway": "172.23.0.1", "IPAddress": "172.23.0.2", "IPPrefixLen": 16, "IPv6Gateway": "", "GlobalIPv6Address": "", "GlobalIPv6PrefixLen": 0, "MacAddress": "02:42:ac:17:00:02", "DriverOpts": null } } } } ]

As you can see, the container got 172.23.0.2 as the IP address. Run the following command to verify whether Elasticsearch is working correctly.

$ curl 172.23.0.2:9200 { "name" : "dab3a0ab0312", "cluster_name" : "docker-cluster", "cluster_uuid" : "gldMFBtQSxS5sL93rBAdzA", "version" : { "number" : "8.7.1", "build_flavor" : "default", "build_type" : "docker", "build_hash" : "f229ed3f893a515d590d0f39b05f68913e2d9b53", "build_date" : "2023-04-27T04:33:42.127815583Z", "build_snapshot" : false, "lucene_version" : "9.5.0", "minimum_wire_compatibility_version" : "7.17.0", "minimum_index_compatibility_version" : "7.0.0" }, "tagline" : "You Know, for Search" }

Step 6 - Configure Kibana

Now that the EFK stack is deployed, it is time to configure Kibana. Open the URL http://<yourserverIP>:5601 in the browser.

Click the Explore on my own button to proceed to the Kibana dashboard.

Click the Stack Management link to set up the Kibana data view. Select the option Kibana >> Data Views from the left sidebar to open the data view page.

Click the Create data view button to proceed.

Enter the name of the data view and the index pattern as fluentd-* . Make sure the Timestamp field is set to @timestamp . The source field will be automatically updated. Click the Save data view to Kibana button to finish creating the data view.

Next, click on the top menu (ellipsis), and click on the Discover option to show the logs monitoring.

You will get the following page confirming that your setup is working perfectly. The logs are all taken from Elasticsearch and shipped by the Fluentd log aggregation.

Step 7 - Install Nginx

Ubuntu 22.04 ships with an older version of Nginx. You need to download the official Nginx repository to install the latest version.

Import Nginx's signing key.

$ curl https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key | gpg --dearmor \ | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg >/dev/null

Add the repository for Nginx's stable version.

$ echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/nginx-archive-keyring.gpg arch=amd64] \ http://nginx.org/packages/ubuntu `lsb_release -cs` nginx" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nginx.list

Update the system repositories.

$ sudo apt update

Install Nginx.

$ sudo apt install nginx

Verify the installation.

$ nginx -v nginx version: nginx/1.24.0

Start the Nginx server.

$ sudo systemctl start nginx

Step 8 - Install SSL

The first step is to install the Let's Encrypt SSL Certificate. We need to install Certbot to generate the SSL certificate. You can either install Certbot using Ubuntu's repository or grab the latest version using the Snapd tool. We will be using the Snapd version.

Ubuntu 22.04 comes with Snapd installed by default. Run the following commands to ensure that your version of Snapd is up to date.

$ sudo snap install core && sudo snap refresh core

Install Certbot.

$ sudo snap install --classic certbot

Use the following command to ensure that the Certbot command can be run by creating a symbolic link to the /usr/bin directory.

$ sudo ln -s /snap/bin/certbot /usr/bin/certbot

Generate the SSL certificate for the domain kibana.example.com .

$ sudo certbot certonly --nginx --agree-tos --no-eff-email --staple-ocsp --preferred-challenges http -m [email protected] -d kibana.example.com

The above command will download a certificate to the /etc/letsencrypt/live/kibana.example.com directory on your server.

Generate a Diffie-Hellman group certificate.

$ sudo openssl dhparam -dsaparam -out /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem 4096

Check the Certbot renewal scheduler service.

$ sudo systemctl list-timers

You will find snap.certbot.renew.service as one of the services scheduled to run.

NEXT LEFT LAST PASSED UNIT ACTIVATES ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Mon 2023-05-06 13:37:57 UTC 3h 45min left Mon 2023-05-01 07:20:42 UTC 2h 31min ago ua-timer.timer ua-timer.service Mon 2023-05-06 14:39:29 UTC 4h 47min left Sat 2023-02-04 16:04:18 UTC 2 months ago motd-news.timer motd-news.service Mon 2023-05-06 15:53:00 UTC 6h left n/a n/a snap.certbot.renew.timer snap.certbot.renew.service

Do a dry run of the process to check whether the SSL renewal is working fine.

$ sudo certbot renew --dry-run

If you see no errors, you are all set. Your certificate will renew automatically.

Step 9 - Configure Nginx

Create and open the Nginx configuration file for Kibana.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/kibana.conf

Paste the following code in it. Replace the IP address with the private IP address of your Elasticsearch server.

server { listen 80; listen [::]:80; server_name kibana.example.com; return 301 https://$host$request_uri; } server { server_name kibana.example.com; charset utf-8; listen 443 ssl http2; listen [::]:443 ssl http2; access_log /var/log/nginx/kibana.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/kibana.error.log; ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/kibana.example.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/kibana.example.com/privkey.pem; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/kibana.example.com/chain.pem; ssl_session_timeout 1d; ssl_session_cache shared:MozSSL:10m; ssl_session_tickets off; ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; ssl_ciphers ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:DHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256:DHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384; resolver 8.8.8.8; ssl_stapling on; ssl_stapling_verify on; ssl_dhparam /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem; location / { proxy_pass http://localhost:5601; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; } }

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Open the file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

Add the following line before the line include /etc/nginx/conf.d/*.conf; .

server_names_hash_bucket_size 64;

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Verify the configuration.

$ sudo nginx -t nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Restart the Nginx service.

$ sudo systemctl restart nginx

There is one more step needed. Open the Docker compose file for editing.

$ nano ~/docker-compose.yml

Paste the line SERVER_PUBLICBASEURL=https://kibana.example.com under the environment section under the Kibana service as follows.

environment: # Defined host configuration - ELASTICSEARCH_HOSTS=http://elasticsearch:9200 - SERVER_PUBLICBASEURL=https://kibana.example.com

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted once you are done.

Stop and remove the containers.

$ docker compose down --remove-orphans

Start the containers again with the updated configuration.

$ docker compose up -d

Your Kibana dashboard should be accessible via the URL https://kibana.example.com from anywhere you want.

Step 10 - Running a Docker container with Fluentd Log Driver

Now, we will run a Docker container with Fluentd log drive, automatically sending logs to the stack. We will test using the Nginx container.

Pull the Nginx image from the Docker Hub registry. We are using the alpine version because it is the smallest version of the image.

$ docker pull nginx:alpine

Run the following command to create and start the Nginx container. We have set the log driver to Fluentd and the port as 8080 because the default port 80 is already in use by the Nginx server in proxy mode.

$ docker run --name nginx-fluentd-test -d --log-driver=fluentd -p 8080:80 nginx:alpine

Check the container status.

$ docker ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 038c43e4e1a3 nginx:alpine "/docker-entrypoint.…" 12 seconds ago Up 11 seconds 0.0.0.0:8080->80/tcp, :::8080->80/tcp nginx-fluentd-test a94ca706bd0c efk-fluentd "tini -- /bin/entryp…" 8 hours ago Up 8 hours 5140/tcp, 0.0.0.0:24224->24224/tcp, 0.0.0.0:24224->24224/udp, :::24224->24224/tcp, :::24224->24224/udp efk-fluentd-1 0cf04a446425 kibana:8.7.1 "/bin/tini -- /usr/l…" 8 hours ago Up 8 hours 0.0.0.0:5601->5601/tcp, :::5601->5601/tcp efk-kibana-1 7c7ad8f9b123 elasticsearch:8.7.1 "/bin/tini -- /usr/l…" 8 hours ago Up 8 hours 9200/tcp, 9300/tcp efk-elasticsearch-1

Run the following command to access the Nginx container and generate access logs.

$ curl localhost:8080 <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Welcome to nginx!</title> <style> html { color-scheme: light dark; } body { width: 35em; margin: 0 auto; font-family: Tahoma, Verdana, Arial, sans-serif; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Welcome to nginx!</h1> <p>If you see this page, the nginx web server is successfully installed and working. Further configuration is required.</p> <p>For online documentation and support please refer to <a href="http://nginx.org/">nginx.org</a>.<br/> Commercial support is available at <a href="http://nginx.com/">nginx.com</a>.</p> <p><em>Thank you for using nginx.</em></p> </body> </html>

Alternatively, you can open the URL http://<yourserverIP>:8080 in your browser and you will get the following page.

Open the Kibana dashboard and click on the Discover link on the left sidebar menu. Click the + sign in the top menu to bring up the Add filter popup.

Select the field container_name from the dropdown, is as the operator and fill in the container name ( nginx-fluentd-test ) as the field value.

Click the Add filter button to visualize the data from the Nginx container.

Conclusion

This concludes our tutorial on installing the Elasticsearch, Fluentd, and Kibana (EFK) logging stack on a Ubuntu 22.04 machine. If you have any questions, post them in the comments below.