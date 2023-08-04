How to run Python Scripts with Apache and mod_wsgi on Ubuntu 22.04
- Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish)
- Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa)
The Apache module mod_wsgi provides an interface for hosting Python-based web applications. It is a good choice for professional hosting systems as it provides a high-performance solution, but works equally well for small sites. Deployment of applications written with Python frameworks like Django, Web.py, Werkzug, Chery.py, TurboGears, and Flask is easy with mod_wsgi.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and configure mod_wsgi using the Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. This guide is an updated version of the Apache WSGI guide for Ubuntu 20.04 from Hitesh Jethva.
Prerequisites
- Ubuntu 22.04 Server or Desktop
- You must be the system administrator and either have root or sudo permission to install and configure this software.
Getting Started
Before starting, it is a good idea to update your system with the latest version. You can update your system with the following command:
sudo apt update -y
sudo apt upgrade -y
After updating the system, restart it to implement the changes.
Install Python programming language
By default, Python comes pre-installed on Ubuntu 22.04. in case Python is not installed yet, then you can install it with this command:
sudo apt install python3 libexpat1 -y
The screenshot below shows the output of the command when python is already installed.
Now proceed with the next step.
Install Apache web server and the mod_wsgi module
In this step, we will install the Apache web server and the mod_wsgi Python module. Execute the following command to install both applications. The dependent software packages will get installed automatically.
sudo apt install apache2 apache2-utils ssl-cert libapache2-mod-wsgi-py3 -y
Once all the packages are installed, you can proceed to the next step.
WSGI module configuration in Apache
Next, you need to create a new Python script inside Apache default web root directory to serve it via WSGI Apache module. We will use a small 'Hello World' script here for demonstration purposes.
You can create the python script with the following command:
sudo nano /var/www/html/wsgitest.py
Add the following lines:
def application(environ, start_response):
status = '200 OK'
output = b'Hello Howtoforge!\n'
response_headers = [('Content-type', 'text/plain'),
('Content-Length', str(len(output)))]
start_response(status, response_headers)
return [output]
Save and close the file. Then, change the ownership of the file to www-data with the following command:
sudo chown www-data:www-data /var/www/html/wsgitest.py
sudo chmod 775 /var/www/html/wsgitest.py
Next, edit the Apache virtual host configuration file to serve this file over HTTP protocol.
sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default.conf
Add the following line:
WSGIScriptAlias /wsgi /var/www/html/wsgitest.py
right before the line
</VirtualHost>
The complete virtual host file looks like this:
# The ServerName directive sets the request scheme, hostname and port that # the server uses to identify itself. This is used when creating # redirection URLs. In the context of virtual hosts, the ServerName # specifies what hostname must appear in the request's Host: header to # match this virtual host. For the default virtual host (this file) this # value is not decisive as it is used as a last resort host regardless. # However, you must set it for any further virtual host explicitly. #ServerName www.example.com ServerAdmin [email protected] DocumentRoot /var/www/html # Available loglevels: trace8, ..., trace1, debug, info, notice, warn, # error, crit, alert, emerg. # It is also possible to configure the loglevel for particular # modules, e.g. #LogLevel info ssl:warn ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined # For most configuration files from conf-available/, which are # enabled or disabled at a global level, it is possible to # include a line for only one particular virtual host. For example the # following line enables the CGI configuration for this host only # after it has been globally disabled with "a2disconf". #Include conf-available/serve-cgi-bin.conf WSGIScriptAlias /wsgi /var/www/html/wsgitest.py# vim: syntax=apache ts=4 sw=4 sts=4 sr noet
Save changes in the text editor and close the editor. The next step is to restart the apache webserver to apply the changes.
systemctl restart apache2
Test the Python 3 WSGI script
Now Apache HTTP server is configured to serve our Python file over the HTTP protocol.
Open a web browser and enter the URL http://your-server-ip/wsgi. replace your-server-ip with the IP address of the server. You will get a white page with the words "Hello Howtoforge!".
That's all, you now have a properly configured Apache web server to run Python applications using mod_wsgi. The next step is to deploy your python web application into the directory /var/www/html/ and alter the WSGIScriptAlias line in the /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default.conf file to match the start script of your application. Then restart Apache again to apply the configuration change.
