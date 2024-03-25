How to Mount an NTFS Drive in Read/Write Mode on AlmaLinux Using ntfs-3g

This guide shows how to mount an NTFS drive in read/write mode on AlmaLinux 9 using the ntfs-3g driver. NTFS-3G is an open-source implementation that enables Linux and other Unix-like operating systems to read from and write to NTFS (New Technology File System) partitions, commonly used by Windows. Developed by Tuxera and maintained within the FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) framework, NTFS-3G ensures seamless interoperability between Linux and Windows environments. This driver is crucial for users needing to access data on NTFS-formatted drives and manage partitions without compromising data integrity. Its widespread adoption and continuous updates ensure compatibility with the latest NTFS features.

Enable the EPEL Repository

The ntfs-3g driver is available in the EPEL repository, providing additional high-quality Enterprise Linux (RHEL) packages, including AlmaLinux. First, install and enable EPEL on your AlmaLinux system.

Run the following command as the root user to enable the EPEL repository:

dnf install epel-release

Install the ntfs-3g Driver

After enabling the EPEL repository, install the ntfs-3g package:

dnf install ntfs-3g

Create a Mount Point

Create a directory where the NTFS drive will be mounted:

mkdir /mnt/win

Mount the NTFS Partition

Mount the NTFS partition by running the following command. Replace /dev/sdb1 with the device name of your NTFS partition:

mount -t ntfs-3g /dev/sdb1 /mnt/win

The mount point will exist until reboot or until you unmount it with:

umount /mnt/win

Mount the NTFS Partition Permanently

Add an entry to the /etc/fstab file to mount the NTFS partition permanently.

Open /etc/fstab with an editor:

nano /etc/fstab

Add the following line, replacing /dev/sdb1 with the device name that matches your setup:

/dev/sdb1 /mnt/win ntfs-3g defaults 0 0

This ensures your Linux system automatically mounts the NTFS drive at boot time.