How to Mount an NTFS Drive in Read/Write Mode on AlmaLinux Using ntfs-3g
This guide shows how to mount an NTFS drive in read/write mode on AlmaLinux 9 using the ntfs-3g driver. NTFS-3G is an open-source implementation that enables Linux and other Unix-like operating systems to read from and write to NTFS (New Technology File System) partitions, commonly used by Windows. Developed by Tuxera and maintained within the FUSE (Filesystem in Userspace) framework, NTFS-3G ensures seamless interoperability between Linux and Windows environments. This driver is crucial for users needing to access data on NTFS-formatted drives and manage partitions without compromising data integrity. Its widespread adoption and continuous updates ensure compatibility with the latest NTFS features.
Enable the EPEL Repository
The ntfs-3g driver is available in the EPEL repository, providing additional high-quality Enterprise Linux (RHEL) packages, including AlmaLinux. First, install and enable EPEL on your AlmaLinux system.
Run the following command as the root user to enable the EPEL repository:
dnf install epel-release
Install the ntfs-3g Driver
After enabling the EPEL repository, install the ntfs-3g package:
dnf install ntfs-3g
Create a Mount Point
Create a directory where the NTFS drive will be mounted:
mkdir /mnt/win
Mount the NTFS Partition
Mount the NTFS partition by running the following command. Replace /dev/sdb1 with the device name of your NTFS partition:
mount -t ntfs-3g /dev/sdb1 /mnt/win
The mount point will exist until reboot or until you unmount it with:
umount /mnt/win
Mount the NTFS Partition Permanently
Add an entry to the /etc/fstab file to mount the NTFS partition permanently.
Open /etc/fstab with an editor:
nano /etc/fstab
Add the following line, replacing /dev/sdb1 with the device name that matches your setup:
/dev/sdb1 /mnt/win ntfs-3g defaults 0 0
This ensures your Linux system automatically mounts the NTFS drive at boot time.