How to Install Webmin on CentOS 8

Webmin is a free, open-source and web-based system configuration and management tool for Unix-like operating systems. You can set up Apache web server, Samba, DNS, Mail, FTP, Database, File system and package management with Webmin web-based interface. Webmin is very similar to cPanel and provides an easy way to manage Linux systems through a web browser.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin using two different methods on CentOS 8.

Prerequisites

A server running CentOS 8.

A root password is configured on your server.

Getting Started

By default, SELinux is enabled in CentOS 8 server. So you will need to disable it first.

You can do this by editing /etc/selinux/config file:

nano /etc/selinux/config

Make the following changes:

SELINUX=disabled

Save and close the file. Then, restart your server to apply the changes.

Install Webmin with RPM

First, you will need to install the required dependencies by running the following command:

dnf install perl perl-Net-SSLeay openssl perl-Encode-Detect

Once all the dependencies are installed, download the Webmin RPM package from the Sourceforge download page with the following command:

wget https://prdownloads.sourceforge.net/webadmin/webmin-1.930-1.noarch.rpm

Once downloaded, run the following command to install Webmin:

rpm -ivh webmin-1.930-1.noarch.rpm

You should see the following output:

warning: webmin-1.930-1.noarch.rpm: Header V4 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 11f63c51: NOKEY Verifying... ################################# [100%] Preparing... ################################# [100%] Operating system is CentOS Linux Updating / installing... 1:webmin-1.930-1 ################################# [100%] Webmin install complete. You can now login to https://centos8:10000/ as root with your root password.

By default, Webmin runs on port 10000. You can check whether Webmin is running or not with the following command:

netstat -ant | grep 10000

You should see the following output:

tcp 0 0 0.0.0.0:10000 0.0.0.0:* LISTEN

You can also check the Webmin process with the following command:

ps -ef | grep webmin

You should see the following output:

root 2131 1 0 12:29 ? 00:00:00 /usr/bin/perl /usr/libexec/webmin/miniserv.pl /etc/webmin/miniserv.conf root 2225 6290 0 12:30 pts/0 00:00:00 grep --color=auto webmin

Install Webmin with Yum Repository

You can also install the Webmin from CentOS Yum repository. First, create a Webmin repository with the following command:

nano /etc/yum.repos.d/webmin.repo

Add the following lines:

[Webmin] name=Webmin Distribution Neutral mirrorlist=https://download.webmin.com/download/yum/mirrorlist enabled=1

Save and close the file. Then, download and add the repository signing key with the following command:

wget http://www.webmin.com/jcameron-key.asc

rpm --import jcameron-key.asc

Next, install the Webmin by running the following command:

dnf install webmin

Once the installation is completed, you should see the following output:

Installing : webmin-1.930-1.noarch 2/2 Running scriptlet: webmin-1.930-1.noarch 2/2 Webmin install complete. You can now login to https://centos8:10000/ as root with your root password.

Access Webmin in Browser

By default, Webmin listens on port 10000. So you will need to open the Webmin port in firewalld. You can do it with the following command:

firewall-cmd --zone=public --add-port=10000/tcp --permanent

firewall-cmd --reload

Now, open your web browser and type the URL https://your-server-ip:10000. You will be redirected to the following page:

Provide your root user, password and click on the Sign in button. You should see the Webmin dashboard in the following page:

From here, you can configure and manage your CentOS 8 server easily.

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Webmin on CentOS 8 server. You can now easily install LAMP/LEMP server, FTP server and hosting your website easily through the Webmin web interface.