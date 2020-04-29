How to Install Ralph Asset Management System on Ubuntu 20.04

Ralph is a free, open-source, simple and powerful Asset Management, DCIM and CMDB system for data center and back office. It is built on top of Django, Python3 and used to keep track of assets purchases and their life cycle. It comes with a user-friendly web interface and allows you to generate flexible and accurate cost reports.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ralph Asset Management System with Docker on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 20.04.

A root password is set up on your server.

Getting Started

Before starting, it is a good idea to update your system's package to the latest version. You can update them using the following command:

apt-get update -y

apt-get upgrade -y

Once all the packages are updated, restart your system to apply the changes.

Install Docker and Docker Compose

By default, the latest version of the Docker and Docker Compose is available in the Ubuntu 20.04 server default repository. You can install them by running the following command:

apt-get install docker.io docker-compose -y

After installing both packages, start the Docker service and enable it to start after system reboot with the following command:

systemctl start docker

systemctl enable docker

Next, verify the status of the Docker using the following command:

systemctl status docker

You should get the following output:

? docker.service - Docker Application Container Engine Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/docker.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Wed 2020-04-29 08:06:11 UTC; 6s ago TriggeredBy: ? docker.socket Docs: https://docs.docker.com Main PID: 3371 (dockerd) Tasks: 10 Memory: 36.0M CGroup: /system.slice/docker.service ??3371 /usr/bin/dockerd -H fd:// --containerd=/run/containerd/containerd.sock Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.552343504Z" level=warning msg="Your kernel does not support swap memory limi> Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.552406263Z" level=warning msg="Your kernel does not support cgroup blkio wei> Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.552423110Z" level=warning msg="Your kernel does not support cgroup blkio wei> Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.552769597Z" level=info msg="Loading containers: start." Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.710947740Z" level=info msg="Default bridge (docker0) is assigned with an IP > Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.793048851Z" level=info msg="Loading containers: done." Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.819265563Z" level=info msg="Docker daemon" commit=afacb8b7f0 graphdriver(s)=> Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.819655292Z" level=info msg="Daemon has completed initialization" Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 systemd[1]: Started Docker Application Container Engine. Apr 29 08:06:11 ubuntu20 dockerd[3371]: time="2020-04-29T08:06:11.874074016Z" level=info msg="API listen on /run/docker.sock" lines 1-21/21 (END)

Next, check the installed version of the Docker using the command below:

docker -v

You should get the following output:

Docker version 19.03.8, build afacb8b7f0

Next, check the version of the Docker-compose using the following command:

docker-compose -v

You should get the following output:

docker-compose version 1.25.0, build unknown

Install Ralph with Docker

First, install the git package with the following command:

apt-get install git -y

Next, download the latest version of the Ralph from the Git repository using the following command:

git clone https://github.com/allegro/ralph.git

Once downloaded, change the directory to ralph/docker and initialize the Ralph with the following command:

cd ralph/docker

docker-compose run web init

Next, download and build the container for Ralph using the following command:

docker-compose up -d

Once all the containers are downloaded, you can check the running containers with the following command:

docker ps

You should see the following output:

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 6d99415b9569 allegro/ralph:latest "/var/local/ralph/do…" 40 seconds ago Up 38 seconds 0.0.0.0:32771->8000/tcp docker_web_1 fcede6c8a3d3 allegro/inkpy:latest "/bin/sh -c 'supervi…" 40 seconds ago Up 38 seconds docker_inkpy_1 c93bf3a397d5 redis:3.0 "docker-entrypoint.s…" 6 minutes ago Up 6 minutes 0.0.0.0:32770->6379/tcp docker_redis_1 ac4f4c278443 mysql:5.7 "docker-entrypoint.s…" 6 minutes ago Up 6 minutes 3306/tcp, 33060/tcp docker_db_1 b0e6a7beeb61 allegro/ralph-static-nginx:latest "nginx -g 'daemon of…" 6 minutes ago Up 3 seconds 0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp docker_nginx_1

You can also check the ports of the all running container with the following command:

docker-compose ps

You should see the following output:

Name Command State Ports --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- docker_db_1 docker-entrypoint.sh mysql ... Up 3306/tcp, 33060/tcp docker_inkpy_1 /bin/sh -c supervisord -n Up docker_nginx_1 nginx -g daemon off; Up 0.0.0.0:80->80/tcp docker_redis_1 docker-entrypoint.sh redis ... Up 0.0.0.0:32770->6379/tcp docker_web_1 /var/local/ralph/docker-en ... Up 0.0.0.0:32771->8000/tcp

Access Ralph Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip. You should see the Ralph login page:

Provide the default username as ralph and password as ralph, and click on the Log in button. You should see the Ralph default dashboard in the following page:

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Ralph Asset Management System with Docker on Ubuntu 20.04. You can now easily manage your IT Asset from the central location. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.