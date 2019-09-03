How to install ONLYOFFICE Document Builder on Ubuntu

ONLYOFFICE Document Builder is an open-source C++ library for generating documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. It is available on GitHub under GNU AGPL v3.0 license.

ONLYOFFICE DocBuilder:

allows generating and modifying docx, xlsx, and pptx files with no need to run a document processing editor;

allows saving files to docx, xlsx, pptx, and pdf formats;

allows automating document building using templates or inserting the data from databases;

can be integrated into an app written in any programming language.

In this tutorial we’ll learn how to easily install ONLYOFFICE Document Builder on Ubuntu.

Step 1. Install the required dependencies

Run the commands:

sudo apt-get install libstdc++6 libcurl3-gnutls libc6 libxml2 libcurl3 fonts-dejavu fonts-opensymbol

sudo apt-get install fonts-liberation ttf-mscorefonts-installer fonts-crosextra-carlito

Step 2. Download DocBuilder

Download and run the executable file:

wget https://download.onlyoffice.com/install/desktop/docbuilder/linux/onlyoffice-documentbuilder_amd64.deb

sudo dpkg -i onlyoffice-documentbuilder_amd64.deb

Step 3. Launch Doc Builder

Run the following command:

documentbuilder mydocument.docbuilder

documentbuilder is the name of ONLYOFFICE Document Builder executable file (together with the path if the command is run from the folder different from where the exe file is placed), and the mydocument.docbuilder parameter is the name (together with the path if needed) of the script file that will form the document contents.

That’s all. Now you can test the document generator and then go ahead with the integration.

To learn more about how to create script files and how to integrate DocBuiler into your own app, refer to the official API documentation instructions.