How to Install Microsoft Teams Linux on Ubuntu and CentOS

Microsoft Teams is a communication platform used for Chat, Calling, Meetings, and Collaboration. Generally, it is used by companies and individuals working on projects. Microsoft Teams is available only for macOS and Windows operating systems while the official Teams app is not available for Linux-based operating systems.

Teams for Linux is an unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux-based operating systems even though it's a public preview release. Currently, Microsoft Teams Linux is supported on CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04 and Fedora 30 operating system.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Microsoft Teams Linux on CentOS 8 and Ubuntu 18.04 desktop.

Install Microsoft Teams Linux on CentOS 8

By default, Microsoft Teams Linux package is not available in the CentOS 8 default repository. You will need to download the RPM package for it. You can download it with the following command:

cd /tmp

wget https://packages.microsoft.com/yumrepos/ms-teams/teams-1.2.00.32451-1.x86_64.rpm

Once the package is downloaded, install the downloaded package with the following command:

dnf install teams-1.2.00.32451-1.x86_64.rpm

Once the installation has been completed, you can launch it as shown below:

Now, provide the email ID and password which you have used to create Microsoft account and click on the Sign in button. Once you are log in, you should see the following screen:

Select your team and click on the Continue button. You should see the Microsoft Teams dashboard in the following screen:

From here, you can chat, meeting and calling with other users.

Microsoft Teams Linux on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

By default, Microsoft Teams package is not available in the Ubuntu 18.04 default repository. You will need to download the Debian package from their official website.

Run the following command to download the Microsoft Teams package:

cd /tmp

wget https://packages.microsoft.com/repos/ms-teams/pool/main/t/teams/teams_1.2.00.32451_amd64.deb

Once the package is downloaded, you can install it with the following command:

dpkg -i teams_1.2.00.32451_amd64.deb

Once the installation is completed, you can see the installed application in the Unity dash as shown below:

Remove Microsoft Teams

To remove Microsoft Teams Linux from the CentOS 8, run the following command:

dnf remove teams

To remove Microsoft Teams Linux from the Ubuntu 18.04, run the following command:

dpkg -r teams

Congratulations! You have successfully installed Microsoft Teams for Linux on CentOS 8 and Ubuntu 18.04. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.