How to Install Django with Postgres, Nginx, and Gunicorn on Rocky Linux 9

Django is a python framework used for developing dynamic websites and applications. It follows the MVC (Model-View-Controller) architecture. Using Django speeds up the process of developing applications as most of the underlying tasks are handled by it.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the Django framework on a Rocky Linux 9 server. You will also create a demo project and test it out.

Prerequisites

A server running Rocky Linux 9.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

A fully qualified domain name (FQDN) pointing to your server. For our purposes, we will use django.example.com as the domain name.

Make sure everything is updated. $ sudo dnf update

Install basic utility packages. Some of them may already be installed. $ sudo dnf install wget curl nano unzip yum-utils -y

SELinux is disabled.

Step 1 - Configure Firewall

The first step is to configure the firewall. Rocky Linux uses Firewalld Firewall. Check the firewall's status.

$ sudo firewall-cmd --state running

The firewall works with different zones, and the public zone is the default one that we will use. List all the services and ports active on the firewall.

$ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --list-services

It should show the following output.

cockpit dhcpv6-client ssh

Django needs HTTP and HTTPS ports to function. Open them.

$ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=http --permanent $ sudo firewall-cmd --add-service=https --permanent

Reload the firewall to apply the changes.

$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Step 2 - Install PostgreSQL and Utilities

Rocky Linux 9 ships with an older version of PostgreSQL. We will install Postgres 14 for our tutorial.

Install the repository RPM for PostgreSQL.

$ sudo dnf install -y https://download.postgresql.org/pub/repos/yum/reporpms/EL-9-x86_64/pgdg-redhat-repo-latest.noarch.rpm

Install PostgreSQL 14 server.

$ sudo dnf install -y postgresql14-server postgresql14-contrib postgresql14-devel python3-psycopg2

Initialize the database.

$ sudo /usr/pgsql-14/bin/postgresql-14-setup initdb

Enable and start the PostgreSQL service.

$ sudo systemctl enable postgresql-14 --now

Check the status of the service.

$ sudo systemctl status postgresql-14 ? postgresql-14.service - PostgreSQL 14 database server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/postgresql-14.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Mon 2022-09-12 01:17:24 UTC; 2s ago Docs: https://www.postgresql.org/docs/14/static/ Process: 87995 ExecStartPre=/usr/pgsql-14/bin/postgresql-14-check-db-dir ${PGDATA} (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 88000 (postmaster) Tasks: 8 (limit: 5915) Memory: 16.5M CPU: 60ms CGroup: /system.slice/postgresql-14.service ??88000 /usr/pgsql-14/bin/postmaster -D /var/lib/pgsql/14/data/ ??88001 "postgres: logger " ??88003 "postgres: checkpointer " ??88004 "postgres: background writer " ??88005 "postgres: walwriter " ??88006 "postgres: autovacuum launcher " ??88007 "postgres: stats collector " ??88008 "postgres: logical replication launcher " Sep 12 01:17:24 board.example.com systemd[1]: Starting PostgreSQL 14 database server...

Let us install some additional utilities that we will require for Django to work.

$ sudo dnf install -y python3 python3-devel python3-pip gcc

To resolve any future errors regarding pg_config not being found, you need to add the path to the PostgreSQL bin folder. Open the .bashrc file for editing.

$ nano ~/.bashrc

Add the following line at the end of the file.

export PATH=$PATH:/usr/pgsql-14/bin

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Step 3 - Configure PostgreSQL

Log in to the PostgreSQL shell.

$ sudo -i -u postgres psql

Create a new database for Django.

postgres=# CREATE DATABASE djangoapp;

Create a new database user with a strong password.

postgres=# CREATE USER djangouser WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD 'dbpassword';

Grant the rights to the user to use the database.

postgres=# GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE djangoapp TO djangouser;

Exit the Postgres Shell.

postgres=# \q

Step 4 - Install Django

There are several methods by which you can install Django. Deciding which one works for you best depends on how you want to configure your development environment and on your needs. Each method has its own set of pros and cons. Let us go through all these methods.

Install using pip

This is the most common way to install Django. The recommended way to do it is by using creating a virtual Python environment. This allows you to install Python packages without affecting the system.

Let us create a demo project directory.

$ mkdir ~/sampleproject $ cd ~/sampleproject

Create a virtual environment using the following command. Replace sample_env with the name, you want to call your virtual environment.

$ python3 -m venv sample_env

This installs a portable version of Python, pip within your project directory. To install any packages into the project, you need to activate the environment using the following command.

$ source sample_env/bin/activate

Your shell prompt will change to reflect the virtual environment.

Now that the virtual environment is activated, use pip to install Django. Run the following command to install Django.

(sample_env) $ pip install django

Verify the installation.

(sample_env) $ django-admin --version 4.1.2

Depending upon your project requirements, you can install a different version of Django in the following way.

(sample_env) $ pip install django==3.2.1

Verify the installation.

(sample_env) $ django-admin --version 3.2.1

As you can see, this method installs a newer version of Django than the version obtained from the Rocky Linux repository.

To exit the virtual environment, run the following command.

(sample_env) $ deactivate

Install the development version

You can also use pip to install the development version of Django. For this, we will grab the development version from Django's Github repository.

Clone the repository to the ~/django-dev directory using the following command.

$ git clone https://github.com/django/django ~/django-dev

Switch to the newly created directory.

$ cd ~/django-dev

Create the virtual environment.

$ python3 -m venv dev_django_env

Activate the environment.

$ source dev_django_env/bin/activate

Install Django using pip . The -e flag installs it in an editable mode which is required if you are installing from version control.

(dev_django_dev) $ pip install -e ~/django-dev

Verify the installation.

(dev_django_dev) $ django-admin --version 4.2.dev20221012095013

As you can see, the version here is the latest development version. The development version of Django is not useful for production environments.

Step 5 - Create a Sample Project

Let us build a sample Django project. Create a directory for the sample project.

$ mkdir ~/dj-sample $ cd ~/dj-sample

Create a Python virtual environment.

$ python3 -m venv sample_proj

Activate the environment.

$ source sample_proj/bin/activate

Install the Wheel package.

(sample_proj) $ pip install wheel

Install Django and the required packages.

(sample_proj) $ pip install django psycopg2 psycopg2-binary

To build the project, we need to use the startproject command. This command creates another directory that includes:

A management script, manage.py , used to administer Django-specific tasks.

, used to administer Django-specific tasks. A directory with the same name as the project that includes the project code.

We will create the project directory in our current working directory. To do that, use the dot(.) character at the end of the following command.

(sample_proj) $ django-admin startproject demoproject .

Django uses SECRET_KEY variable to provide cryptographic signing. It generates a default value during installation. You should replace it with a secure value. Run the following command to generate the key and copy it for later.

(sample_proj) $ python3 -c 'from django.core.management.utils import get_random_secret_key; print(get_random_secret_key())'

You will get the following output with a key.

wm#dzb^ymuo3s3tza=f5cx^kan!$4sch1!b-q=v%)=d0pb(jqf

The first step is to adjust the project settings. Open the settings file for editing.

(sample_proj) $ nano demoproject/settings.py

Replace the current value of the SECRET_KEY variable with the key you generated.

Change the settings for the DATABASES section as follows.

DATABASES = { 'default': { 'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.postgresql_psycopg2', 'NAME': 'DATABASE_DB', 'USER': 'DATABASE_USER', 'PASSWORD': 'DATABASE_PASSWORD', 'HOST': 'DATABASE_HOST', 'PORT': 'DATABASE_PORT', }, }

Next, move to the bottom of the file and add a setting for the location of static files. This is important for Nginx to work and handle requests for these files. Add the following line above the STATIC_URL variable.

STATIC_ROOT = os.path.join(BASE_DIR, "static/")

Since the STATIC_ROOT variable uses the os module, we need to import it since it is not imported by default. Add the following line above the from pathlib import Path line.

import os

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Verify the database settings.

(sample_proj) $ python manage.py check --database default

You should get the following output.

System check identified no issues (0 silenced).

Next, we need to migrate the database using the migrate command. Migrations in Django propagate changes you make to your models into your database schema.

(sample_proj) $ python manage.py makemigrations (sample_proj) $ python manage.py migrate

You will get the following output.

Operations to perform: Apply all migrations: admin, auth, contenttypes, sessions Running migrations: Applying contenttypes.0001_initial... OK Applying auth.0001_initial... OK Applying admin.0001_initial... OK Applying admin.0002_logentry_remove_auto_add... OK Applying admin.0003_logentry_add_action_flag_choices... OK Applying contenttypes.0002_remove_content_type_name... OK Applying auth.0002_alter_permission_name_max_length... OK Applying auth.0003_alter_user_email_max_length... OK Applying auth.0004_alter_user_username_opts... OK Applying auth.0005_alter_user_last_login_null... OK Applying auth.0006_require_contenttypes_0002... OK Applying auth.0007_alter_validators_add_error_messages... OK Applying auth.0008_alter_user_username_max_length... OK Applying auth.0009_alter_user_last_name_max_length... OK Applying auth.0010_alter_group_name_max_length... OK Applying auth.0011_update_proxy_permissions... OK Applying auth.0012_alter_user_first_name_max_length... OK Applying sessions.0001_initial... OK

Next, create an administrative user to access Django's admin interface.

(sample_proj) $ python manage.py createsuperuser

You will be prompted for a username, email, and password.

Username (leave blank to use 'navjot'): Email address: [email protected] Password: Password (again): Superuser created successfully.

Copy the static files into the static directory. Enter yes when prompted.

(sample_proj) $ python manage.py collectstatic 130 static files copied to '/home/navjot/dj-sample/static'.

Step 6 - Test the Development Server

It is time to test the application. For that, you need to modify the ALLOWED_HOSTS directive in the Django settings. This directive defines the list of IP addresses and domain names that are given access to the Django application.

Open the settings file using the following command.

(sample_proj) $ nano demoproject/settings.py

Find the following entry.

ALLOWED_HOSTS = []

Enter your server IP address in the square brackets. Each entry should be enclosed within quotations and multiple entries need to be separated via commas. Entering www.example.com will be matched exactly. However, .example.com will match example.com and www.example.com , and any other subdomain of example.com . Therefore, it is recommended to use the period sign to prefix a domain name to match it and its subdomains.

ALLOWED_HOSTS = ['<yourserver_ip_address>']

We have used the IP address to match our server. Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Before you test the development server, you need to configure the firewall to allow Django to work. Django uses port 8000 by default. Open the port using the Uncomplicated Firewall(UFW).

(sample_proj) $ sudo firewall-cmd --add-port=8000/tcp --permanent (sample_proj) $ sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Start the development server.

(sample_proj) $ python manage.py runserver 0.0.0.0:8000

Launch the URL http://<yourserver_ip_address>:8000 in your browser and you will get the following screen.

You can access the admin interface by following the URL http://<yourserver_ip_address>:8000/admin/ and you will see the following login screen.

Enter the credentials created earlier to log in to the admin panel shown below.

Once you are finished with your demo project, you can close the server by pressing Ctrl + C in your terminal.

Step 7 - Install and Test Gunicorn

Run persistent Django server using nohup

So far, Django's service is not persistent. To make the service persistent, there are two methods. The first method involves using the nohup utility. The nohup is a POSIX command which means no hang up. It is used to execute commands in a way that does not stop even when a user logs out.

Make sure you have exited the server from the terminal by pressing Ctrl + C.

Run the following command to run Django's development server.

(sample_proj) $ nohup python manage.py runserver 0.0.0.0:8000 &

Now, your Django server will keep running until you kill it manually. The command will give you the process ID and output another command.

[1] 42595 (sample_proj) $ nohup: ignoring input and appending output to 'nohup.out' ^C

Press Ctrl + C to exit. The original Django server will keep running. You can verify by opening the URL in your browser.

Once you are finished, you need to kill the process. The nohup command gives you one process ID. But in reality, two processes are being run. To find the IDs for both processes, run the following command.

(sample_proj) $ ps aux | grep manage.py navjot 153474 1.6 3.9 46264 39016 pts/0 S 04:15 0:00 python manage.py runserver 0.0.0.0:8000 navjot 153475 3.0 4.4 196060 43500 pts/0 Sl 04:15 0:00 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/python manage.py runserver 0.0.0.0:8000 navjot 153483 0.0 0.2 6420 2248 pts/0 S+ 04:15 0:00 grep --color=auto manage.py

As you can see, two processes are being run, one with ID 153474 and the other one with ID 153475.

Run the following command to shut the server using the process IDs you obtained above.

(sample_proj) $ sudo kill -9 153474 153475

Install Gunicorn

The second method to run a persistent Django server requires you to install Gunicorn and Nginx web servers. Gunicorn is a Python WSGI HTTP server. It will interface with the Django application and then Nginx will act as a reverse proxy to Gunicorn. This method has the added benefit of providing you with the security and performance that comes with using Nginx.

Install Gunicorn.

(sample_proj) $ pip install gunicorn

Before proceeding, we need to test Gunicorn's ability to serve the project. Run the following command to run Gunicorn.

(sample_proj) $ gunicorn --bind 0.0.0.0:8000 demoproject.wsgi:application

This will start Gunicorn on the same interface Django was running on. To verify, open the URL http://<yourserver_ip_address>:8000 in your browser and you will get the same Django homepage. This means that Gunicorn is running perfectly.

When you are finished testing, press Ctrl + C on the terminal to exit Gunicorn.

Deactivate the virtual environment to go back to your regular shell.

(sample_proj) $ deactivate

Step 8 - Create a Socket and Service file for Gunicorn

The first step is to create a Gunicorn socket file. The Gunicorn socket will be created at boot time and listen for connections. When a connection occurs, the systemd will automatically start the Gunicorn process to handle it.

Create and open the Gunicorn socket file for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/gunicorn.socket

Paste the following code in it.

[Unit] Description=gunicorn socket [Socket] ListenStream=/run/gunicorn.sock [Install] WantedBy=sockets.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Next, create and open the Gunicorn service file for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/gunicorn.service

Paste the following code in it.

[Unit] Description=django gunicorn daemon Requires=gunicorn.socket After=network.target [Service] User=navjot Group=nginx WorkingDirectory=/home/navjot/dj-sample ExecStart=/home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/gunicorn \ -t 3000 \ --access-logfile - \ --workers 3 \ --bind unix:/run/gunicorn.sock \ demoproject.wsgi:application -w 2 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted. Replace navjot with your system username. The nginx group will allow the Nginx server to communicate with Django.

Reload the system daemon to refresh the systemd files.

$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload

Enable and start the Gunicorn socket file.

$ sudo systemctl start gunicorn.socket $ sudo systemctl enable gunicorn.socket

Check the status of the Gunicorn socket.

$ sudo systemctl status gunicorn.socket

You will receive a similar output.

? gunicorn.socket - gunicorn socket Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/gunicorn.socket; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (listening) since Thu 2022-10-13 04:19:28 UTC; 14s ago Until: Thu 2022-10-13 04:19:28 UTC; 14s ago Triggers: ? gunicorn.service Listen: /run/gunicorn.sock (Stream) CGroup: /system.slice/gunicorn.socket Oct 13 04:19:28 django.nspeaks.xyz systemd[1]: Listening on gunicorn socket.

The Gunicorn service is still not running as you can check.

$ sudo systemctl status gunicorn.service ? gunicorn.service - django gunicorn daemon Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/gunicorn.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: inactive (dead) TriggeredBy: ? gunicorn.socket

To test the socket activation mechanism, run the following command.

$ curl --unix-socket /run/gunicorn.sock localhost

You will receive the HTML output of the Django homepage in your terminal. This also starts Gunicorn to serve the application. Check the status of the service again and you will see that it is running now.

$ sudo systemctl status gunicorn.service ? gunicorn.service - django gunicorn daemon Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/gunicorn.service; disabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2022-10-13 06:13:55 UTC; 1min 34s ago TriggeredBy: ? gunicorn.socket Main PID: 157742 (gunicorn) Tasks: 4 (limit: 5915) Memory: 96.2M CPU: 1.198s CGroup: /system.slice/gunicorn.service ??157742 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/python3 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/gunicorn --access-logfile - --workers 3 --bind unix:/run/gunicorn.sock demoproject.wsgi:application -w 2 ??157746 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/python3 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/gunicorn --access-logfile - --workers 3 --bind unix:/run/gunicorn.sock demoproject.wsgi:application -w 2 ??157747 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/python3 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/gunicorn --access-logfile - --workers 3 --bind unix:/run/gunicorn.sock demoproject.wsgi:application -w 2 ??157748 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/python3 /home/navjot/dj-sample/sample_proj/bin/gunicorn --access-logfile - --workers 3 --bind unix:/run/gunicorn.sock demoproject.wsgi:application -w 2 .......

Step 9 - Install Nginx

The last step is to install and configure Nginx. Rocky Linux ships with an older version of Nginx. You need to download the official Nginx repository to install the latest version.

Create and open the /etc/yum.repos.d/nginx.repo file for creating the official Nginx repository.

$ sudo nano /etc/yum.repos.d/nginx.repo

Paste the following code in it.

[nginx-stable] name=nginx stable repo baseurl=http://nginx.org/packages/centos/$releasever/$basearch/ gpgcheck=1 enabled=1 gpgkey=https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key module_hotfixes=true [nginx-mainline] name=nginx mainline repo baseurl=http://nginx.org/packages/mainline/centos/$releasever/$basearch/ gpgcheck=1 enabled=0 gpgkey=https://nginx.org/keys/nginx_signing.key module_hotfixes=true

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Install the Nginx server.

$ sudo dnf install nginx -y

Verify the installation.

$ nginx -v nginx version: nginx/1.22.1

Enable and start the Nginx server.

$ sudo systemctl enable nginx --now

Check the status of the server.

$ sudo systemctl status nginx ? nginx.service - nginx - high performance web server Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2022-10-13 06:17:24 UTC; 1s ago Docs: http://nginx.org/en/docs/ Process: 157900 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/nginx -c /etc/nginx/nginx.conf (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 157901 (nginx) Tasks: 2 (limit: 5915) Memory: 1.9M CPU: 18ms CGroup: /system.slice/nginx.service ??157901 "nginx: master process /usr/sbin/nginx -c /etc/nginx/nginx.conf" ??157902 "nginx: worker process" Oct 13 06:17:24 django.example.com systemd[1]: Starting nginx - high performance web server...

Step 10 - Install SSL

So far, your Django application is being served over a plaintext HTTP connection. It is highly recommended that you protect it via an SSL certificate. For this, use the Certbot tool using the Snapd tool. It requires the EPEL repository to work.

$ sudo dnf install epel-release

We will use Snapd to install Certbot. Install Snapd.

$ sudo dnf install snapd

Enable and Start the Snap service.

$ sudo systemctl enable snapd.socket --now

Create necessary links for Snapd to work.

$ sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap $ echo 'export PATH=$PATH:/var/lib/snapd/snap/bin' | sudo tee -a /etc/profile.d/snapd.sh

Install the core Snapd repository.

$ sudo snap install core $ sudo snap refresh core

Install Certbot.

$ sudo snap install --classic certbot $ sudo ln -s /snap/bin/certbot /usr/bin/certbot

Generate the certificate. The following command will also automatically configure Nginx.

$ sudo certbot certonly --nginx --agree-tos --no-eff-email --staple-ocsp --preferred-challenges http -m [email protected] -d django.example.com

The above command will download a certificate to the /etc/letsencrypt/live/django.example.com directory on your server.

Generate a Diffie-Hellman group certificate.

$ sudo openssl dhparam -dsaparam -out /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem 4096

To check whether the SSL renewal is working fine, do a dry run of the process.

$ sudo certbot renew --dry-run

If you see no errors, you are all set. Your certificate will renew automatically.

Step 11 - Configure Nginx

Create and open the file /etc/nginx/conf.d/django-gunicorn.conf for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/conf.d/django-gunicorn.conf

Paste the following code in it.

# enforce HTTPS server { listen 80 default_server; server_name django.example.com; return 301 https://$server_name$request_uri; } server { listen 443 ssl http2; server_name django.example.com; access_log /var/log/nginx/django.access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/django.error.log; http2_push_preload on; # Enable HTTP/2 Server Push ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/django.example.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/django.example.com/privkey.pem; ssl_trusted_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/django.example.com/chain.pem; ssl_session_timeout 1d; # Enable TLS versions (TLSv1.3 is required upcoming HTTP/3 QUIC). ssl_protocols TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; # Enable TLSv1.3's 0-RTT. Use $ssl_early_data when reverse proxying to # prevent replay attacks. # # @see: https://nginx.org/en/docs/http/ngx_http_ssl_module.html#ssl_early_data ssl_early_data on; ssl_ciphers 'ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384:ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305:ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384:ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384'; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on; ssl_session_cache shared:SSL:50m; # OCSP Stapling --- # fetch OCSP records from URL in ssl_certificate and cache them ssl_stapling on; ssl_stapling_verify on; ssl_dhparam /etc/ssl/certs/dhparam.pem; add_header X-Early-Data $tls1_3_early_data; location = /favicon.ico { access_log off; log_not_found off; } location /static/ { root /home/navjot/dj-sample; } location / { proxy_set_header Host $http_host; proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-Proto $scheme; proxy_pass http://unix:/run/gunicorn.sock; } } # This block is useful for debugging TLS v1.3. Please feel free to remove this # and use the `$ssl_early_data` variable exposed by NGINX directly should you # wish to do so. map $ssl_early_data $tls1_3_early_data { "~." $ssl_early_data; default ""; }

Replace the root location in the above file with the directory on your server.

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Open the file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf for editing.

$ sudo nano /etc/nginx/nginx.conf

Add the following line before the line include /etc/nginx/conf.d/*.conf; .

server_names_hash_bucket_size 64;

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Verify your Nginx configuration.

$ sudo nginx -t

If you see no errors, it means you are good to go.

You will also need to add the domain name to your ALLOWED_HOSTS directive. Open the settings.py file.

$ nano ~/dj-sample/demoproject/settings.py

Change the value for ALLOWED_HOSTS variable.

ALLOWED_HOSTS = ['<yourserver_ip_address>','django.example.com']

Save the file by pressing Ctrl + X and entering Y when prompted.

Restart Gunicorn Socket and Service.

$ sudo systemctl restart gunicorn.socket $ sudo systemctl restart gunicorn.service

Reload the Nginx server.

$ sudo systemctl reload nginx

Open the HTTP port. You can also delete the 8000 port if you are not going to use it anymore.

$ sudo firewall-cmd --remove-port=8000/tcp --permanent $ sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Verify by opening the URL http://django.example.com and the Django homepage will load up.

Conclusion

This concludes our tutorial where you learned how to install Django along with Gunicorn and Nginx on a Rocky Linux 9 server. You also installed an SSL certificate to enhance the security of your Django project. If you have any questions, post them in the comments below.