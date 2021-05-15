How to Install Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04

If you are using a Linux server and not familiar with the command line then the control panel will help you to manage the Linux server from the web browser. Ajenti is a free, open-source, lightweight control panel for managing Linux servers. It comes with a lot of plugins to manage emails, websites, domains, and more. It is written in Python and provides a responsive graphical interface to manage the server.

This post will show you how to install the Ajenti Control panel on Ubuntu 20.04 server.

Requirements

A server running Ubuntu 20.04.

A root password is configured on your server.

Getting Started

Before starting, you will need to update and upgrade your system to the latest version. You can update it with the following command:

apt-get update -y

apt-get upgrade -y

Once your system is fully updated, restart it to apply the changes.

Install Ajenti Control Panel

By default, the Ajenti package is not included in the Ubuntu default repository. So you will need to download the Ajenti installation script from the Ajenti official website. You can download it with the following command:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ajenti/ajenti/master/scripts/install.sh

Once the script is downloaded, start the installation by running the following command:

bash install.sh

Once the Ajenti Control panel is installed, you should get the following output:

:: Installing initscript /usr/bin/systemctl Created symlink /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/ajenti.service → /lib/systemd/system/ajenti.service. :: Complete Ajenti will be listening at HTTP port 8000 Log in with your root password or another OS user

Manage Ajenti Service

You can start and stop the Ajenti service using the following command:

systemctl start ajenti

systemctl stop ajenti

You can also verify the status of the Ajenti with the following command:

systemctl status ajenti

You should get the following output:

? ajenti.service - Ajenti panel Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/ajenti.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Sat 2021-05-15 10:35:23 UTC; 32s ago Process: 8767 ExecStart=/usr/bin/python3 /usr/local/bin/ajenti-panel -d (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 8779 ExecStartPost=/bin/sleep 5 (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 8780 (python3) Tasks: 3 (limit: 2353) Memory: 44.9M CGroup: /system.slice/ajenti.service ??8780 /usr/bin/python3 /usr/local/bin/ajenti-panel -d ??8787 /usr/local/bin/ajenti-panel worker [restricted session] May 15 10:35:18 ubuntu2004 systemd[1]: Starting Ajenti panel... May 15 10:35:23 ubuntu2004 systemd[1]: Started Ajenti panel.

By default, Ajenti listens on port 8000. You can check it with the following command:

ss -tunelp | grep 8000

You should get the following output:

tcp LISTEN 0 10 0.0.0.0:8000 0.0.0.0:* users:(("/usr/local/bin/",pid=8787,fd=9),("python3",pid=8780,fd=9)) ino:30581 sk:8 <->

Access Ajenti Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and access the Ajenti web interface using the URL http://your-server-ip:8000. You will be redirected to the Ajenti login page:

Provide your root username, password and click on the Login button. You should see the Ajenti dashboard on the following page:

Click on the Plugins. You should see the following page.

From here, you can install your desired plugins to extend the functionality of Ajenti.

Click on the File Manager. You should see the following page:

From here, you can create, manage and browse files and directories.

Click on the Services. You should see the following page:

From here, you can start and stop system services.

Click on the Terminal. You should see the following page:

From here, you can run any command in your Linux system.

Click on the packages => APT. You should see the following page:

From here, you can install and remove any package from your system.

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.04 server. You can now manage your Linux server easily from the web browser.