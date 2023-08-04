How to compile ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 7.3 for Ubuntu

ONLYOFFICE desktop app is an open-source office suite pack that comprises editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, as well as form creator and PDF viewer. Along with offline work, it’s possible to connect the application to the cloud for online document collaboration. The source code of the suite is available on GitHub under the AGPL v.3.0 license.

The latest app version 7.3 comes with multiple enhancements:

Recipient roles for field filling for visual highlighting;

New form fields: Date&Time, ZIP code, credit card;

Inserting SmartArt elements;

Support for Unicode and LaTeX equations;

Password protection with limiting access rights;

Document statistics in the status bar;

Watch Window, 13 new formulas, data import from local XML in sheets;

Paste Special for inserting slides (destination theme, source formatting, picture);

Quick Print and Print Preview;

Autoaupdate option.

In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to compile ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors from source code on Ubuntu using build_tools.

System requirements

CPU: Dual core 2 GHz or better

RAM: 2 GB or more

HDD: at least 40 GB of free space

At least 4 GB of swap

OS: 64-bit Ubuntu 16.04

Step 1: Install the dependencies

In case Python and Git are not installed on your computer, install them with the following command:

sudo apt-get install -y python git

Step 2: Build the source code

Clone the build_tools repository:

git clone https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/build_tools.git

Go to the build_tools/tools/linux directory:

cd build_tools/tools/linux

Run the automation script:

./automate.py desktop

Once done, the script is available in the ../../out/linux_64/onlyoffice/desktopeditors/ directory.

Step 3: Run the application

Go to the appropriate directory:

cd ../../out/linux_64/onlyoffice/desktopeditors

Run the command:

LD_LIBRARY_PATH=./ ./DesktopEditors

That’s all! Now you can work with office docs locally or connect the app to the cloud and collaborate on files in real time.