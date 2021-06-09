WP-CLI - Managing WordPress from the Linux Terminal

If you are a system administrator and responsible for managing hundreds or thousands of WordPress websites then it is a very time-consuming process. You will need to log in to each WordPress control panel, install or update plugins and themes. This is the place where the WP-CLI comes into the picture. The

WP-CLI is a powerful command-line tool specifically designed to manage WordPress from the command line. You can manage multiple WordPress sites without log into the WordPress admin panel. With WP-CLI, you can perform several operations including, installing and updating plugins, themes, creating content, working with databases, and more.

In this post, I will show how to install and use WP-CLI to manage WordPress sites.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 20.04 with WordPress installed.

A root password is configured on the server.

Getting Started

First, you will need to update the APT package cache to your system. You can update it with the following command:

apt-get update -y

Once your system is updated, you can proceed to the next step.

Install WP-CLI

First, download the WP-CLI binary with the following command:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/wp-cli/builds/gh-pages/phar/wp-cli.phar

Once downloaded, set proper permission to the downloaded file:

chmod +x wp-cli.phar

Next, copy the downloaded binary to the system path with the following command:

cp wp-cli.phar /usr/bin/wp

Now, verify the WP-CLI version with the following command:

wp cli version --allow-root

You should see the following output:

WP-CLI 2.5.0

Manage Plugins with WP-CLI

In this section, we will learn how to search, install, update, and delete plugins on a WordPress site from the command line.

First, change the directory to your WordPress website with the following command:

cd /var/www/html/wordpress

To list all installed plugins on your WordPress site, run the following command:

wp plugin list --allow-root

You should see the following output:

+---------+----------+--------+---------+ | name | status | update | version | +---------+----------+--------+---------+ | akismet | inactive | none | 4.1.9 | | hello | inactive | none | 1.7.2 | +---------+----------+--------+---------+

To search for a specific plugin, run the following command:

wp plugin search cache --allow-root

You should see all caching related plugins in the following output:

Success: Showing 10 of 3688 plugins. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+--------------------------+--------+ | name | slug | rating | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+--------------------------+--------+ | LiteSpeed Cache | litespeed-cache | 98 | | W3 Total Cache | w3-total-cache | 88 | | WP-Optimize – Cache, Clean, Compress. | wp-optimize | 96 | | WP Fastest Cache | wp-fastest-cache | 98 | | WP Cloudflare Super Page Cache | wp-cloudflare-page-cache | 98 | | Redis Object Cache | redis-cache | 92 | | WP Super Cache | wp-super-cache | 86 | | Autoptimize | autoptimize | 94 | | Hummingbird – Optimize Speed, Enable Cache, Minify CSS & Defer Critical JS | hummingbird-performance | 96 | | Cache Enabler | cache-enabler | 88 | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+--------------------------+--------+

Now, install the specific plugin from the above list with the following command:

wp plugin install wp-super-cache --allow-root

You should see the following output:

Installing WP Super Cache (1.7.3) Downloading installation package from https://downloads.wordpress.org/plugin/wp-super-cache.1.7.3.zip... Unpacking the package... Installing the plugin... Plugin installed successfully. Success: Installed 1 of 1 plugins.

Now, confirm the plugin installed or not with the following command:

wp plugin list --allow-root

You should see the following output:

+----------------+----------+--------+---------+ | name | status | update | version | +----------------+----------+--------+---------+ | akismet | inactive | none | 4.1.9 | | hello | inactive | none | 1.7.2 | | wp-super-cache | inactive | none | 1.7.3 | +----------------+----------+--------+---------+

To install the plugin from the specific source with the following command:

wp plugin install https://downloads.wordpress.org/plugin/caldera-forms.1.9.4.zip --allow-root

You should see the following output:

Downloading installation package from https://downloads.wordpress.org/plugin/caldera-forms.1.9.4.zip... Unpacking the package... Installing the plugin... Plugin installed successfully. Success: Installed 1 of 1 plugins.

To activate the installed plugin, run the following command:

wp plugin activate wp-super-cache --allow-root

You should see the following output:

Plugin 'wp-super-cache' activated. Success: Activated 1 of 1 plugins.

To deactivate the installed plugin, run the following command:

wp plugin deactivate wp-super-cache --allow-root

You should see the following output:

Plugin 'wp-super-cache' deactivated. Success: Deactivated 1 of 1 plugins.

To activate all plugins, run the following command:

wp plugin activate --all --allow-root

To update a specific plugin, run the following command:

wp plugin update akismet --allow-root

To delete a specific plugin, run the following command:

wp plugin delete wp-super-cache --allow-root

To delete all plugins, run the following command:

wp plugin delete --all --allow-root

Manage Themes with WP-CLI

In this section, we will show you how to install, update, search and manage themes with WP-CLI.

To list all themes installed in your WordPress site, run the following command:

wp theme list --allow-root

You should see the following output:

+-----------------+----------+--------+---------+ | name | status | update | version | +-----------------+----------+--------+---------+ | twentynineteen | inactive | none | 2.0 | | twentytwenty | inactive | none | 1.7 | | twentytwentyone | active | none | 1.3 | +-----------------+----------+--------+---------+

To search for a specific theme, run the following command:

wp theme search metro --allow-root

You should see all themes that match the word metro:

Success: Showing 4 of 4 themes. +----------------+----------------+--------+ | name | slug | rating | +----------------+----------------+--------+ | Metrolo | metrolo | 100 | | MetroStore | metrostore | 100 | | Metro Magazine | metro-magazine | 98 | | Rara Magazine | rara-magazine | 0 | +----------------+----------------+--------+

To install and activate the metro theme, run the following command:

wp theme install metro-magazine --activate --allow-root

You should see the following output:

Installing Metro Magazine (1.3.5) Downloading installation package from https://downloads.wordpress.org/theme/metro-magazine.1.3.5.zip... Unpacking the package... Installing the theme... Theme installed successfully. Activating 'metro-magazine'... Success: Switched to 'Metro Magazine' theme. Success: Installed 1 of 1 themes.

To update all themes, run the following command:

wp theme update --all --allow-root

To delete a specific theme, run the following command:

wp theme delete metro-magazine --allow-root

Create and Manage Posts and Pages with WP-CLI

In this section, we will show you how to list, create and manage posts and pages with WP-CLI.

To list all posts of your WordPress site, run the following command:

wp post list --allow-root

You should get the following output:

+----+--------------+-------------+---------------------+-------------+ | ID | post_title | post_name | post_date | post_status | +----+--------------+-------------+---------------------+-------------+ | 1 | Hello world! | hello-world | 2021-06-09 14:51:29 | publish | +----+--------------+-------------+---------------------+-------------+

To delete a specific number post, run the following command:

wp post delete 1 --allow-root

To create a new post, run the following command:

wp post create --post_status=publish --post_title="How to Manage WordPress with WP-CLI" --edit --allow-root

To create a page instead of a post, run the following command:

wp post create --post_title="My new page" --post_status=draft --post_type=page --allow-root

To generate 30 posts with dummy data, run the following command:

wp post generate --count=30 --allow-root

To list all generated posts, run the following command:

wp post list --allow-root

You should see the following output:

+----+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+---------------------+-------------+ | ID | post_title | post_name | post_date | post_status | +----+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+---------------------+-------------+ | 7 | Post 2 | post-2 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 8 | Post 3 | post-3 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 9 | Post 4 | post-4 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 10 | Post 5 | post-5 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 11 | Post 6 | post-6 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 12 | Post 7 | post-7 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 13 | Post 8 | post-8 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 14 | Post 9 | post-9 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 15 | Post 10 | post-10 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 16 | Post 11 | post-11 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 17 | Post 12 | post-12 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 18 | Post 13 | post-13 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 19 | Post 14 | post-14 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 20 | Post 15 | post-15 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 21 | Post 16 | post-16 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 22 | Post 17 | post-17 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 23 | Post 18 | post-18 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 24 | Post 19 | post-19 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 25 | Post 20 | post-20 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 26 | Post 21 | post-21 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 27 | Post 22 | post-22 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 28 | Post 23 | post-23 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 29 | Post 24 | post-24 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 30 | Post 25 | post-25 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 31 | Post 26 | post-26 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 32 | Post 27 | post-27 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 33 | Post 28 | post-28 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 34 | Post 29 | post-29 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 35 | Post 30 | post-30 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 36 | Post 31 | post-31 | 2021-06-09 15:00:57 | publish | | 5 | How to Manage WordPress with WP-CLI | how-to-manage-wordpress-with-wp-cli | 2021-06-09 15:00:39 | publish | +----+-------------------------------------+-------------------------------------+---------------------+-------------+

To generate a page with dummy data, run the following command:

wp post generate --count=30 --post_type=page --allow-root

Manage Database with WP-CLI

You can also manage the database with WP-CLI.

To backup your entire WordPress database, run the following command:

wp db export --allow-root

You should see the following output:

Success: Exported to 'mysite-2021-06-09-14d4641.sql'.

You can also import the WordPress database with the following command:

wp db import backup.sql --allow-root

To print the current version of your WordPress, run the following command:

wp core version --allow-root

You should see the following output:

5.7.2

To check for WordPress update, run the following command:

wp core check-update --allow-root

You should see the following output:

Success: WordPress is at the latest version.

You can now update the WordPress to the latest available version with the following command:

wp core update --allow-root

Conclusion

In the above guide, you learned how to install and use WP-CLI to manage the WordPress site. I hope this will make your job much easier.