How to Upgrade Ubuntu 20.04 to Ubuntu 22.04

Ubuntu 22.04, codename "Jammy Jellyfish", was released on the 21st of April 2022. This guide describes how to update to this version.

Before upgrading to Ubuntu 22.04, you should do the following things:

Back up all your files on the external drive.

Make sure you have a stable internet connection.

Disable any external repository.

In this article, I will show you how to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 to the new Ubuntu 22.04 in a few easy steps. Be aware that this might lead to downtime for some services.

Prerequisites

A server running Ubuntu 20.04.

A root password is configured on the server.

First, you must update and upgrade all your system packages to the latest version. Run the following command to update and upgrade all packages:

apt-get update -y

apt-get upgrade -y

apt-get dist-upgrade -y

Next, remove all unwanted packages with the following command:

apt-get autoremove

Next, clean up the APT package cache with the following command:

apt-get clean

Next, restart your system to apply all updates:

reboot

Now we can upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 using the do-release-upgrade tool. Run this command:

do-release-upgrade

Go through the upgrade steps shown on the screen. The tool will query you for input every now and then and will only continue after you choose/confirm an option.

When the tool is done, reboot your server. If this has not been done during the upgrade process, do it manually:

reboot

Verify Ubuntu 22.04 Upgrade

At this point, your server is upgraded to Ubuntu 22.04. You can now verify it using the following command:

lsb_release -a

You should see the Debian 11 version in the following output:

No LSB modules are available.

Distributor ID: Ubuntu

Description: Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS

Release: 22.04

Codename: jammy

Conclusion

Your server is now upgraded to Ubuntu 22.04.