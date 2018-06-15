How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

On this page Requirements Install Spotify

Spotify is a Swedish entertainment company founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon that gives you instant access to millions of songs from old favorites to the latest hits. It supports all the major devices like Windows, macOS, and Linux computers, as well as iOS, Windows Phone and Android smartphones and tablets. Spotify has a great sound quality, responsive interface and ability to control playback using the special function buttons at the top of the keyboard.

In this tutorial, we will explain the steps to install Spotify on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

Requirements

Ubuntu 18.04 desktop version is installed.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Install Spotify

You can install Spotify using two methods.

Install Spotify using Snap

By default, Spotify is available in Snap. You can install it easily by just running the following command:

sudo snap install spotify

Install Spotify Using Ubuntu Package Manager

By default, Spotify is not available in Ubuntu 18.04 default repository. So you will need to add the repository for that.

First, import the GPG key to your system with the following command:

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv-keys 0DF731E45CE24F27EEEB1450EFDC8610341D9410

Next, add the Spotify apt repository to your system:

echo deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

Finally, update the repository and install Spotify using the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y

sudo apt-get install spotify-client -y

Once the Spotify is installed, you can launch it from your Unity Dash, you should see the following image:

Now, login or Signup using your Spotify account. After login, you can access thousands of song from Spotify.