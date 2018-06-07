How to Install Magnolia CMS on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Magnolia is a free and open source Java-based CMS that delivers smartphone simplicity on an enterprise-scale. It uses a JCR repository to store, retrieve and search data. Magnolia CMS has a modular architecture that allows us to install and uninstall functionality according to a project's requirements.

Magnolia CMS Features

Support for Multi-Language, Multi-Domain, Multi-Brand, and Multi-Channel.

Automatic Menu Generation, Sitemaps, Google SItemap.

Support for Themes & Sites.

Easy to use, fully-featured and highly scalable.

In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Magnolia in Ubuntu 18.04.

Requirements

A server running Ubuntu 18.04.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Install Java

Before starting, Magnolia needs java to be installed in your system. You can install it with the following command:

sudo apt-get install oracle-java8-installer -y

Once the Java is installed, you can check the Java version with the following:

java -version

You should see the following output:

java version "1.8.0_131" Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_131-b11) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.131-b11, mixed mode)

Install Magnolia

First, you will need to download the latest version of the Magnolia. You can download it with the following command:

cd /opt

wget https://netix.dl.sourceforge.net/project/magnolia/magnolia/Magnolia%20CE%205.6.5/magnolia-community-demo-bundle-5.6.5-tomcat-bundle.zip

Once the download is completed, extract the downloaded file with the following command:

unzip magnolia-community-demo-bundle-5.6.5-tomcat-bundle.zip

Next, change the directory to the Magnolia and start Magnolia server with the following command:

cd magnolia-5.6.5

sudo ./apache-tomcat-8.5.5/bin/magnolia_control.sh start --ignore-open-files-limit

Magnolia server is now running and listening on port 8080.

Access Magnolia Web Interface

Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip:8080, you will be redirected to the Magnolia Welcome screen:

Now, click on the "Run the Web update on the author instance", you will be redirected to the following page:

Now, click on the START INSTALLATION button. Once the installation finished, you should see the following page:

Now, click on the START UP MAGNOLIA button, you will be redirected to the Magnolia login screen:

Now, provide username as superuser and password as superuser, then click on the LOGIN button, you should see the Magnolia dashboard in the following page: