How to Install Elastic Jamroom on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Jamroom is free, open source, scalable, and social networking software written in PHP that can be used by website developers for creating community websites. Jamroom comes with lots of features including, a module based extension system and skins using the Smarty templating engine. One of the most popular features of Jamroom is its modular architecture that allows users and developers to extend its abilities beyond the core installation.

In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Jamroom CMS on Ubuntu 16.04.

Requirements

An Ubuntu 16.04 server installed on your system.

A sudo user with root privileges.

Getting Started

Before starting, update your system's package repository to the latest version and install required packages by running the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y

sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Once your repository is updated, restart the system and install required packages with the following command:

sudo apt-get install nano wget unzip imagemagick -y

Install LAMP Server

Next, you will need to install Apache, MariaDB, PHP7 and other PHP modules to your system. First, install Apache with the following command:

sudo apt-get install apache2

By default, the latest version of the MariaDB and PHP is not available in Ubuntu 16.04. So you will need to add the repository for that.

First, add the repository with the following command:

sudo apt-key adv --recv-keys --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 0xF1656F24C74CD1D8

sudo add-apt-repository 'deb [arch=amd64,i386,ppc64el] http://kartolo.sby.datautama.net.id/mariadb/repo/10.2/ubuntu xenial main'

Next, update the repository and install MariaDB, PHP7 with the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y

sudo apt-get install mariadb-server php7.0 php7.0-cli libapache2-mod-php7.0 php7.0-mbstring php7.0-curl php7.0-zip php7.0-gd php7.0-mysql php7.0-mcrypt

Once all the packages are installed, start Apache and MariaDB service and enable them to start on boot by running the following command:

sudo systemctl start apache2

sudo systemctl start mysql

sudo systemctl enable apache2

sudo systemctl enable mysql

Configure MariaDB

By default, MariaDB is not secured. So you will need to secure it first. You can do this by running the following command:

sudo mysql_secure_installation

Answer all the questions as shown below:

Set root password? [Y/n] Y New password: Re-enter new password: Remove anonymous users? [Y/n] Y Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n] Y Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n] Y Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] Y

Next, login to MariaDB shell:

mysql -u root -p

Enter your root password when prompt, then create a database and user for Jamroom:

MariaDB [(none)]> CREATE DATABASE jamroomdb;

MariaDB [(none)]> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON jamroomdb.* TO 'jamroom'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'password';

Next, reload the privileges with the following command:

MariaDB [(none)]> FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Next, exit from the MariaDB shell:

MariaDB [(none)]> exit;

Install Jamroom

First, download the latest version of the Jamroom from their official website:

wget https://www.jamroom.net/networkmarket/core_download/jamroom-open-source.zip

Once the download is completed, unzip the downloaded file with the following command:

unzip jamroom-open-source.zip

Next, copy the extracted directory to the Apache root directory and provide necessary permission:

sudo cp -r jamroom-open-source /var/www/html/jamroom

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/jamroom

sudo chmod -R 777 /var/www/html/jamroom

Next, create an Apache virtual host directive for Jamroom with the following command:

sudo /etc/apache2/sites-available/jamroom.conf

Add the following lines:

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin [email protected] DocumentRoot "/var/www/html/jamroom" ServerName 192.168.0.102 <Directory /> Options FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All <Directory "/var/www/html/jamroom/"> Options MultiViews FollowSymlinks

AllowOverride All Order allow,deny Allow from all </Directory> TransferLog /var/log/apache2/jamroom_access.log ErrorLog /var/log/apache2/jamroom_error.log </VirtualHost>

Save and close the file when you are finished, then enable Jamroom virtual host file and disable default virtual host file with the following command:

sudo a2ensite coppermine

sudo a2dissite 000-default

Finally, enable Apache rewrite module and reload apache service with the following command:

sudo a2enmod rewrite

sudo systemctl restart apache2

Access Jamroom

Open your web browser and type the URL http://192.168.0.102/install.php, you will be redirected to the following page:

Here, provide your database details and click on the Install Jamroom button, you should see the following page:

Now, click on the Create Admin Account button, you should see the following page:

Now, provide your admin user credential and click on the Create Account button, you should see the following page:

Now, click on the Continue To System Check button, you should see the Jamroom dashboard in the following page:

That is it. The Jamroom is successfully installed on Ubuntu 16.04 server.