How to Install Conky Manager on Ubuntu

Conky is a free, open source and lightweight system monitor tool for Linux and BSD system. Conky displays the system information and statistics such as CPU load, Memory usage, Hard drive usage, Network activity, GPU temperature, fan speed, GPU clock, Time, weather and much more.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Conky in Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

Requirements

Ubuntu 16.04 desktop version installed on your system.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Install Conky

By default, Conky is available in the Ubuntu 16.04 default repository. You can easily install it by running the following command:

sudo apt-get install conky-all -y

Once Conky is installed, open your terminal and type the conky command:

conky

By default Conky displays information in its own hideous window and makes your desktop flicker. You should see your system information in the following page:

Install Conky Manager

Conky Manager is a GUI tool that can be used to configure Conky and add themes.

By default, Conky Manager is not available in the Ubuntu 16.04 default repository. So you will need to add the repository for that. You can add the repository with the following command:

sudo apt-add-repository -y ppa:teejee2008/ppa

Next, update the repository using the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y

Finally, install Conky Manager with the following command:

sudo apt-get install conky-manager -y

Once the Conky Manager is installed, you can start it from Unity Dash as shown in the following image:

Conky Manager comes with lots of themes and widgets. You can also download Conky themes from the internet and import them to Conky Manager:

Congratulations! you have successfully installed Conky Manager on Ubuntu 16.04.