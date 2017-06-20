How to Install HTTP Git Server With Nginx on Ubuntu 16.04

Git is a free and open-source version control system that can be used to track changes of code. Git allows you to create many repositories for the same application and coordinating work on those files among multiple people. It is primarily used for source code management in software development.

In this article, we will learn how to install an HTTP Git Server With Nginx on Ubuntu 16.04.

Requirements

Fresh Ubuntu 16.04 server installed on your system.

Sudo user with root privileges.

Static IP address 192.168.15.189 configure on your server

1 Getting Started

Before starting, you will need to update your system with the latest stable version.

You can do this by running the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y

sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Once your system is updated, restart your system and login with sudo user.

2 Install Required Packages

First, you will need to install some required packages including nginx, git, nano and fcgiwrap to your system. You can install all of them by running the following command:

sudo apt-get install nginx git nano fcgiwrap apache2-utils -y

Once all the required packages are installed, you will need to create a directory for Git repository. You can do this by running the following command:

sudo mkdir /var/www/html/git

Next, give proper permission to the Git directory:

sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/git

Once you are done, you can proceed to configure Nginx web server.

3 Configure Nginx

First, you will need to configure Nginx to pass on Git traffic to Git. You can do this by editing Nginx default configuration file:

sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/default

Change the file as shown below:

# Default server configuration # server { listen 80 default_server; listen [::]:80 default_server; root /var/www/html/git; # Add index.php to the list if you are using PHP index index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html; server_name _; location / { # First attempt to serve request as file, then # as directory, then fall back to displaying a 404. try_files $uri $uri/ =404; } location ~ (/.*) { client_max_body_size 0; # Git pushes can be massive, just to make sure nginx doesn't suddenly cut the connection add this. auth_basic "Git Login"; # Whatever text will do. auth_basic_user_file "/var/www/html/git/htpasswd"; include /etc/nginx/fastcgi_params; # Include the default fastcgi configs fastcgi_param SCRIPT_FILENAME /usr/lib/git-core/git-http-backend; # Tells fastcgi to pass the request to the git http backend executable fastcgi_param GIT_HTTP_EXPORT_ALL ""; fastcgi_param GIT_PROJECT_ROOT /var/www/html/git; # /var/www/git is the location of all of your git repositories. fastcgi_param REMOTE_USER $remote_user; fastcgi_param PATH_INFO $1; # Takes the capture group from our location directive and gives git that. fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/fcgiwrap.socket; # Pass the request to fastcgi } }

Save and close the file when you are finished. Then test Nginx for any configuration error with the following command:

sudo nginx -t

If everything is fine, you should see the following output:

nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful

Next, you will need to create a user account of which you will need to use to browse of commit to the repository. You can create user with name hitesh by using the htpasswd utility:

sudo htpasswd -c /var/www/html/git/htpasswd hitesh

Finally, restart Nginx to apply all the changes with the following command:

sudo systemctl restart nginx

You can check the status of the Nginx server with the following command:

sudo systemctl status nginx

You should see the following output:

?? nginx.service - A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/nginx.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Tue 2017-06-20 23:00:11 IST; 51min ago Process: 12415 ExecStop=/sbin/start-stop-daemon --quiet --stop --retry QUIT/5 --pidfile /run/nginx.pid (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 7616 ExecReload=/usr/sbin/nginx -g daemon on; master_process on; -s reload (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 12423 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/nginx -g daemon on; master_process on; (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 12419 ExecStartPre=/usr/sbin/nginx -t -q -g daemon on; master_process on; (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 12427 (nginx) CGroup: /system.slice/nginx.service ??????12427 nginx: master process /usr/sbin/nginx -g daemon on; master_process on ??????12431 nginx: worker process Jun 20 23:00:11 localhost systemd[1]: Stopped A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server. Jun 20 23:00:11 localhost systemd[1]: Starting A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server... Jun 20 23:00:11 localhost systemd[1]: nginx.service: Failed to read PID from file /run/nginx.pid: Invalid argument Jun 20 23:00:11 localhost systemd[1]: Started A high performance web server and a reverse proxy server.

4 Create Git Repository

Once everything is configured properly, it's time to create Git repository.

You can create repository with name repo.git with the following command:

cd /var/www/html/git

sudo mkdir hitesh.gitt

sudo git --bare initt

sudo git update-server-info

sudo chown -R www-data.www-data .

sudo chmod -R 777 .

Next, you will need to allow http service through UFW firewall. By default UFW is disabled on your system, so you need to enable it first. You can enable it with the following command:

sudo ufw enable

Once UFW firewall is enabled, you can allow HTTP service by running the following command:

sudo ufw allow http

You can now check the status of UFW firewall by running the following command:

sudo ufw status

Ok that's it for the server side configuration. You can now move on to the client side to test Git.

5 Test Git on Client Machine

Before starting, you will need to install git on the client system. You can install it with the following command:

sudo apt-get install git -y

First, create a local repository with the following command:

sudo mkdir ~/testproject

Next, change the directory to testproject and initiate the new remote repository with the following command:

cd ~/testproject

git init

git remote add origin http://hitesh@192.168.15.189/hitesh.git

Next, create some files and directory with the following command:

mkdir test1 test2 test3

echo "This is my first repository" > test1/repo1

echo "This is my second repository" > test2/repo2

echo "This is my third repository" > test3/repo3

Next, run the following command to add all the files and directories to the repository:

git add .

git commit -a -m "Add files and directoires"

You should see the following output:

[master 002fac9] Add files and directoires 3 files changed, 3 insertions(+) create mode 100644 repo1 create mode 100644 repo2 create mode 100644 repo3

Next, push all the files and directories to the Git server with the following command:

git push origin master

You should see the following output:

Password for 'http://hitesh@192.168.15.189': Counting objects: 6, done. Delta compression using up to 4 threads. Compressing objects: 100% (2/2), done. Writing objects: 100% (5/5), 422 bytes | 0 bytes/s, done. Total 5 (delta 0), reused 0 (delta 0) To http://hitesh@192.168.15.189/hitesh.git 68f1270..002fac9 master -> master

Now, your all files and directories have been committed to your Git server.

Your Git repository creation process is now completed. You can now easily clone your repository in future. You can clone your repository using the following command on remote system:

git clone hitesh@192.168.15.189:/var/www/html/git/hitesh.git

You should see the following output:

Cloning into 'hitesh'... hitesh@192.168.15.189's password: remote: Counting objects: 8, done. remote: Compressing objects: 100% (3/3), done. Receiving objects: 100% (8/8), 598 bytes | 0 bytes/s, done. remote: Total 8 (delta 0), reused 0 (delta 0) Checking connectivity... done.

Now, change the directory to the cloned repository with the following command:

cd hitesh

tree

You should see the following output:

. |-- test1 | `-- repo1 |-- test2 | `-- repo2 `-- test3 `-- repo3 3 directories, 3 files

Conclusion

I hope you can now easily push, pull, clone and commit source code using Git server. Feel free to comments me if you have any doubt.