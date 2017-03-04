How to install Spacewalk on CentOS

How to install Spacewalk on CentOS

Spacewalk manages software content updates for Red Hat derived distributions such as Fedora, CentOS, and Scientific Linux, within your firewall. This is the open source version of RedHat satellite 5.We do have RedHat satellite 6 and the open source version is katello. I will show you in detail of how to configure that in detail in my next tutorial. Spacewalk is a very powerful tool when it comes to manage the infrastructure and is really stable and well build.

I am going trough the installation of Spacewalk and will show you in detail how to configure it to be production ready along with all the feature we can use with it. I going with embedded Postgres installation.

In this tutorial, I will be using 3 servers:

192.168.1.20 - spacewalk Server - centos 7

192.168.1.21 - spacewalk client - centos 6

192.168.1.22 - space walk client - centos 7

Requirements

CentOS 7 with minimum install:

cat /etc/redhat-release

Result:

CentOS Linux release 7.3.1611(Core)

SELinux in enforced mode:

sestatus

SELinux status: enabled

SELinuxfs mount: /sys/fs/selinux

SELinux rootdirectory: /etc/selinux

Loaded policy name: targeted

Current mode:enforcing

Mode from config file: enforcing

Policy MLS status: enabled

Policy deny_unknown status: allowed

Max kernel policy version: 28

[[email protected] ~]#

Add the host entry/etc/hosts

192.168.1.20 spacewalk.sunil.cc spacewalk

Installation of the Spacewalk Server

Installing the Spacewalk CentOS repo.

rpm -Uvh http://yum.spacewalkproject.org/2.6/RHEL/7/x86_64/spacewalk-repo-2.6-0.el7.noarch.rpm

cat > /etc/yum.repos.d/jpackage-generic.repo << EOF

[jpackage-generic]

name=JPackage generic

baseurl=http://mirrors.dotsrc.org/pub/jpackage/5.0/generic/free/

#mirrorlist=http://www.jpackage.org/mirrorlist.php?dist=generic&type=free&release=5.0

enabled=1

gpgcheck=1

gpgkey=http://www.jpackage.org/jpackage.asc

EOF

rpm -Uvh https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm

Installing PostgreSQL for spacewalk:

yum install -y spacewalk-setup-postgresql spacewalk-postgresql

Adding Firewall rules.

firewall-cmd --add-service=http --permanent; firewall-cmd --add-service=https --permanent; firewall-cmd --add-port=5222/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=5269/tcp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=69 â??permanent; firewall-cmd --add-port=5222/udp --permanent;firewall-cmd --add-port=5269/udp --permanent

And reload the firewall.

firewall-cmd --reload

Enable Firewalld.

systemctl enable firewalld

systemctl restart firewalld

Configure PostgreSQL server.

Here I have given the DB name to be spacewalk, username to be spacewalkuser and password spacewalkuser.

spacewalk-setup-postgresql create --db spacewalk --user spacewalkuser --password spacewalkuser

/usr/bin/spacewalk-setup-postgresql: line 87: isSUSE: command not found /usr/bin/spacewalk-setup-postgresql: line 100: isSUSE: command not found Note: Forwarding request to 'systemctl enable postgresql.service'. Created symlink from /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/postgresql.service to /usr/lib/systemd/system/postgresql.service. Hint: the preferred way to do this is now "postgresql-setup initdb" Initializing database ... OK /usr/bin/spacewalk-setup-postgresql: line 154: [: 018446744073692774399: integer expression expected Redirecting to /bin/systemctl start postgresql.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl reload postgresql.service

Setup of the Spacewalk server.

spacewalk-setup --skip-db-install

* Setting up SELinux.. ** Database: Setting up database connection for PostgreSQL backend. ** Database: Embedded database installation SKIPPED. Could not connect to the database. Your connection information may be incorrect. Error: DBI connect('dbname=rhnschema','rhnuser',...) failed: FATAL: no pg_hba.conf entry for host "[local]", user "rhnuser", database "rhnschema", SSL off at /usr/share/perl5/vendor_perl/Spacewalk/Setup.pm line 1686. Hostname (leave empty for local)? Database? spacewalk Username? spacewalkuser Password? ** Database: Populating database. *** Progress: ########################### * Configuring tomcat. * Setting up users and groups. ** GPG: Initializing GPG and importing key. ** GPG: Creating /root/.gnupg directory You must enter an email address. Admin Email Address? [email protected] * Performing initial configuration. * Configuring apache SSL virtual host. Should setup configure apache's default ssl server for you (saves original ssl.conf) [Y]? ** /etc/httpd/conf.d/ssl.conf has been backed up to ssl.conf-swsave * Configuring jabberd. * Creating SSL certificates. CA certificate password? You must enter a password. CA certificate password? Re-enter CA certificate password? Organization? IT Organization Unit [spacewalk.sunil.cc]? Email Address [[email protected] ]? City? Den Haag State? State? Zuid-Holland Country code (Examples: "US", "JP", "IN", or type "?" to see a list)? NL ** SSL: Generating CA certificate. ** SSL: Deploying CA certificate. ** SSL: Generating server certificate. ** SSL: Storing SSL certificates. * Deploying configuration files. * Update configuration in database. * Setting up Cobbler.. Cobbler requires tftp and xinetd services be turned on for PXE provisioning functionality. Enable these services [Y]? Y * Restarting services. Installation complete. Visit https://spacewalk.sunil.cc to create the Spacewalk administrator account. [[email protected] ~]#

Restart Spacewalk.

spacewalk-service restart

Shutting down spacewalk services... Redirecting to /bin/systemctl stop taskomatic.service Stopping cobblerd (via systemctl): [ OK ] Redirecting to /bin/systemctl stop rhn-search.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl stop osa-dispatcher.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl stop httpd.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl stop tomcat.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl stop jabberd.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl stop postgresql.service Done. Starting spacewalk services... Redirecting to /bin/systemctl start postgresql.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl start jabberd.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl start tomcat.service Waiting for tomcat to be ready ... Redirecting to /bin/systemctl start httpd.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl start osa-dispatcher.service Redirecting to /bin/systemctl start rhn-search.service Starting cobblerd (via systemctl): [ OK ] Redirecting to /bin/systemctl start taskomatic.service Done. [[email protected] ~]#

Configure User Spacewalk

Access the URL from browser http://192.168.1.20

Fill in the organization details.

Spacewalk is Successfully installed.

Spacewalk channel creation

Click on channels -> manage Software channels -> create channel

Create a parent channel -> centos6.8-parent

Now we need to create child channels

Channels -> manage channels -> create channel

Choose the parent channel to be centos-6.8-parent

Now we will create the repo for centos 6.8

Linking the repo to the child channel which we created earlier

Need to replicate the same steps for channel creation in centos 7.

Now we need to download the packages from the repo. We can do it via command line or from the dashboard.

command line

[[email protected] ~]# spacewalk-repo-sync --list 00:01:23 ====================================== 00:01:23 | Channel Label | Repository | 00:01:23 ====================================== 00:01:23 centos-7-child | http://mirror.centos.org/centos/7.3.1611/os/x86_64/ 00:01:23 centos-6.8 | http://mirror.centos.org/centos/6.8/os/x86_64/ 00:01:23 centos-7 | No repository set 00:01:23 centos-6.8-parent | No repository set [[email protected] ~]# [[email protected] ~]# spacewalk-repo-sync -c centos-6.8 00:02:18 ====================================== 00:02:18 | Channel: centos-6.8 00:02:18 ====================================== 00:02:18 Sync of channel started. 00:02:18 Repo URL: http://mirror.centos.org/centos/6.8/os/x86_64/ 00:02:30 Packages in repo: 6696 00:02:40 Packages already synced: 0 00:02:40 Packages to sync: 6696 00:02:40 1/6696 : 389-ds-base-1.2.11.15-74.el6-0.x86_64 00:02:43 2/6696 : 389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-74.el6-0.i686 00:02:43 3/6696 : 389-ds-base-devel-1.2.11.15-74.el6-0.x86_64 00:02:44 4/6696 : 389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-74.el6-0.i686 00:02:45 5/6696 : 389-ds-base-libs-1.2.11.15-74.el6-0.x86_64 00:02:46 6/6696 : ConsoleKit-0.4.1-6.el6-0.x86_64 00:02:47 7/6696 : ConsoleKit-devel-0.4.1-6.el6-0.x86_64

Once it is done it will look like this

[[email protected] ~]# spacewalk-repo-sync -c centos-6.8 08:44:57 ====================================== 08:44:57 | Channel: centos-6.8 08:44:57 ====================================== 08:44:57 Sync of channel started. 08:44:57 Repo URL: http://mirror.centos.org/centos/6.8/os/x86_64/ 08:44:58 Packages in repo: 6696 08:45:47 No new packages to sync. 08:45:47 Repo http://mirror.centos.org/centos/6.8/os/x86_64/ has comps file comps.xml. 08:45:47 Repo http://mirror.centos.org/centos/6.8/os/x86_64/ has 0 errata. 08:45:47 Sync of channel completed in 0:00:49. 08:45:47 Total time: 0:00:49 [[email protected] ~]#

From Web browser

You can also schedule the sync daily or weekly for automatic sync in this page and also select sync only latest packages

Creating Activation keys for Centos 6 and centos 7 hosts for authentication with spacewalk server

Go to Systems -> Activation Keys -> Create key

Now we need to create the key for centos 6 , here I use the key as centos-6 and choose the parent channel which I created earlier centos-6.8-parent

Do the same for centos 7

You should see two keys one for centos 6 and other for centos 7

Client Configuration

In this chapter, I will show you how to install and configure clients with spacewalk servers.

Cento6 - 192.168.1.21

Cento7 - 192.168.1.22

Configure yum client repo

Centos 6

Centos 7

Installing the packages needed.

Centos 6

Install both epel repo and the following packages on both centos6 and centos7 node.

Enable epel repo

[[email protected] ~]# yum install rhn-client-tools rhn-check rhn-setup rhnsd m2crypto yum-rhn-plugin osad rhncfg-actions rhncfg-management -y

Register with Spacewalk Server

Before we connect with spacewalk server we will need to download the ssl certificate from spacewalk server.

[[email protected] ~]# wget -O /usr/share/rhn/RHN-ORG-TRUSTED-SSL-CERT http://spacewalk.sunil.cc/pub/RHN-ORG-TRUSTED-SSL-CERT --2017-03-04 21:54:16-- http://spacewalk.sunil.cc/pub/RHN-ORG-TRUSTED-SSL-CERT Resolving spacewalk.sunil.cc... 192.168.1.20 Connecting to spacewalk.sunil.cc|192.168.1.20|:80... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 5291 (5.2K) Saving to: /usr/share/rhn/RHN-ORG-TRUSTED-SSL-CERT 100%[===================================================================================================================>] 5,291 --.-K/s in 0s 2017-03-04 21:54:17 (630 MB/s) - /usr/share/rhn/RHN-ORG-TRUSTED-SSL-CERT saved [5291/5291] [[email protected] ~]#

Now we need to register with the activation key which we created earlier, we created 1-centos6 for centos6 and 1-centos7 for centos7.

Centos 6

[[email protected] ~]# rhnreg_ks --force --activationkey="1-centos6" --serverUrl=http://spacewalk.sunil.cc/XMLRPC --sslCACert=/usr/share/rhn/RHN-ORG-TRUSTED-SSL-CERT --profilename=$HOSTNAME

Centos 7

[[email protected] ~]# rhnreg_ks --force --activationkey="1-centos7" --serverUrl=http://spacewalk.sunil.cc/XMLRPC --sslCACert=/usr/share/rhn/RHN-ORG-TRUSTED-SSL-CERT --profilename=$HOSTNAME

Syncing the profile with spacewalk, run it on both centos6 and centos7 node.

[[email protected] ~]# rhn-profile-sync

This can be used to run remote commands and file transfer from spacewalk and one of the cool features of using spacewalk server.

Now we can do a profile sync.

Now can check the same on the spacewalk dashboard.

Running Remote commands and managing files via spacewalk.

In this chapter, we will see how powerful spacewalk is when it comes to running remote commands and managing config files.

To Run Remote Commands login to spacewalk dashboard and search for the host where we will need to run the remote command.

Click on remote command and type the commands you will require to execute.

Once scheduled you can go to the scheduled tab and check the status.

Click on the host to see the results.

Running remote commands from spacewalk.

We will need to install spacecmd to run remote commands.

[[email protected] ~]# yum install spacecmd -y

we will first add the system using ssm and before that lets login, you can use the same credentials as frontend.

[[email protected] ~]# spacecmd Welcome to spacecmd, a command-line interface to Spacewalk. Type: 'help' for a list of commands 'help ' for command-specific help 'quit' to quit Spacewalk Username: administrator Spacewalk Password: INFO: Connected to https://spacewalk.sunil.cc/rpc/api as administrator spacecmd {SSM:0}> system_list centos6.sunil.cc centos7.sunil.cc centos7test.sunil.cc spacecmd {SSM:0}> ssm_add centos6.sunil.cc spacecmd {SSM:1}> ssm_list centos6.sunil.cc spacecmd {SSM:1}> exit

create a script called with any name here I named it ff.sh.

Now to run the remote command.

[[email protected] ~]# spacecmd -y system_runscript "ssm -f ff.sh" INFO: Connected to https://spacewalk.sunil.cc/rpc/api as administrator User: root Group: root Timeout: 600 seconds Start Time: 20170305T12:16:17 p Script Contents --------------- #!/bin/bash cat /etc/redhat-release Systems ------- centos6.sunil.cc INFO: Action ID: 33 INFO: Scheduled: 1 system(s) [[email protected] ~]#

To check the output you can run the below command.

[[email protected] ~]# spacecmd schedule_getoutput 33 INFO: Connected to https://spacewalk.sunil.cc/rpc/api as administrator System: centos6.sunil.cc Start Time: 20170305T12:16:19 Stop Time: 20170305T12:16:19 Return Code: 0 Output ------ CentOS release 6.8 (Final) [[email protected] ~]#

Troubleshooting

In case you see the commands are in pending state for a long time, the follow steps can be performed to fix this issue.

Make sure osa-dispatcher is running on the spacewalk server.

[[email protected] ~]# systemctl status osa-dispatcher ? osa-dispatcher.service - OSA Dispatcher daemon Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/osa-dispatcher.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled) Active: active (running) since Sun 2017-03-05 09:59:55 CET; 2h 21min ago Process: 3470 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/osa-dispatcher --pid-file /var/run/osa-dispatcher.pid (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Process: 3469 ExecStartPre=/bin/rm -f /var/run/osa-dispatcher.pid (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 3474 (osa-dispatcher) CGroup: /system.slice/osa-dispatcher.service ??3474 /usr/bin/python -s /usr/sbin/osa-dispatcher --pid-file /var/run/osa-dispatcher.pid Mar 05 09:59:55 spacewalk.sunil.cc systemd[1]: Starting OSA Dispatcher daemon... Mar 05 09:59:55 spacewalk.sunil.cc systemd[1]: PID file /var/run/osa-dispatcher.pid not readable (yet?) after start. Mar 05 09:59:55 spacewalk.sunil.cc systemd[1]: Started OSA Dispatcher daemon. [[email protected] ~]#

In case it is not running please restart spacewalk service.

Make sure firewall port is opened for 5222.

Please perform the following steps on the client side.

Deploying file through spacewalk.

In this example, I will be changing the motd of centos 6 server.

I will first create a configuration channel.







Creating a file with the below content.

Now we need to subscribe to the channel to which server it needs to be deployed.





The file can be pulled from the client.

[[email protected] ~]# rhncfg-client channels Using server name spacewalk.sunil.cc Config channels: Label Name ----- ---- motd-change motd [[email protected] ~]# [[email protected] ~]# rhncfg-client get Using server name spacewalk.sunil.cc Deploying /etc/motd [[email protected] ~]# [[email protected] ~]# ls -l /etc/motd -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 760 Mar 5 14:29 /etc/motd [[email protected] ~]# cat /etc/motd ******************************************************************** * * * This system is for the use of authorized users only. Usage of * * this system may be monitored and recorded by system personnel. * * * * Anyone using this system expressly consents to such monitoring * * and is advised that if such monitoring reveals possible * * evidence of criminal activity, system personnel may provide the * * evidence from such monitoring to law enforcement officials. * * * ******************************************************************** [[email protected] ~]#