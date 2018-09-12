How to install School tool on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

SchoolTool is a free and open source suite of free administrative software for schools that can be used to create a simple turnkey student information system, including demographics, gradebook, attendance, calendaring and reporting for primary and secondary schools. You can easily build customized applications and configurations for individual schools or states using SchoolTool. SchoolTool is a web-based student information system specially designed for schools in the developing world, with support for localization, translation, automated deployment and updates via the Ubuntu repository.

Features

Customizable demographics.

Calendars for the school, groups, and individuals.

Class attendance and Report card generation.

Resource booking.

Requirements

Ubuntu 18.04 desktop installed on your system.

A non-root user with sudo privileges.

Install SchoolTool

By default, SchoolTool is not available in the Ubuntu 18.04 default repository. So, you will need to add the repository for that. You can do this with the following command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:schooltool-owners/2.8

Once the repository is installed, update the repository and install SchoolTool with the following command:

sudo apt-get update -y

sudo apt-get install schooltool -y

Configure SchoolTool

By default, SchoolTool can be accessible only from local system. So, you will need to configure paste.ini file to allow public access.

sudo nano /etc/schooltool/standard/paste.ini

Make the following changes:

[server:main] use = egg:zope.server host = 0.0.0.0 port = 7080

Save and close the file then restart schooltool service to apply the changes:

sudo service schooltool restart

Access SchoolTool

By default, SchoolTool listening on port 7080. Now, open your web browser and type the URL http://your-server-ip:7080. You will be redirected to the following page:

Now, click on the Log In button. You should see the following page:

Now, provide default username as manager and password as schooltool, then click on the Log In button. You should see the following page:

Conclusion

Congratulations! you have successfully installed SchoolTool on Ubuntu 18.04 server. You can now easily specify your school name, school logo, change the password through a web browser. Feel free to ask me if you have any questions.

