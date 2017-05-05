How to Monitor Linux Servers using CloudStats

CloudStats is a server monitoring platform which allows you to easily not only monitor your whole server infrastructure but also to act immediately and resolve issues. CloudStats monitoring tool does not require any special skills or knowledge to perform setup and start monitoring your server, URL or IP.

It is easy to install CloudStats agent on your Linux server (CentOS / Debian / Ubuntu / Fedora etc.).

1. First, go to Cloudstat.me sign-up page and create a new account by adding your “Subdomain” name, it could be anything like your company name or website name. For example - ‘ravisaive‘.

2. After you sign-up, it will take you to the CloudStats Dashboard, from here you can add your server for monitoring. To add new server click on “Add New Monitor” and select “Add New Server”.

3. Select your server OS (Linux or Windows).

4. Now login into your server and copy the presented command into the terminal interface (SSH) of your server and run it.

curl http://ravisaive.cloudstats.me/agent/installer?key=3W9oviZamKC1rw7JV8IAQt3gyYcnG5lFg38b2UZEz6WFl1urAXt59u3iGNL3HKHu7 | sh

After the agent installation is finished your server will show up on your CloudStats Dashboard and will start generating statistics every 1 minute.

6. After setting an agent you can set alerts for your server monitoring. Go to “Alerts” and select “New Alert”.

7. Then you can set the alert you need by choosing the alert, by pressing “When”, and choosing necessary values, users who you wish to alert and targeted server.

List of alerts, as an example:



By default CloudStats allows you to monitor 1 server, 1 URL and 1 IP address completely for free, but bulk discounts would apply if you have more than 20 servers and you also get 24/7 support.